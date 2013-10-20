Editor's Choice
One of the nine newly released Lebanese hostages, who were held by rebels in northern Syria, is carried on the shoulders of his son upon his arrival at Beirut international airport, October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Protesters clash with Guardia di Finanza during a protest in front of the Ministry of Finance building in downtown Rome October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown (L) and Timothy O'Shea, vice-chancellor and principal of The University of Edinburgh, poses with Malala Yousafzai after she received an Honorary Degree of Master of Arts from Edinburgh University at the inaugural...more
A demonstrator holds a sign during a protest organised by the CGTP union in Lisbon October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A little girl walks past performers wearing 19th century French military uniform at a bivouac camp for the reenactment of the Battle of the Nations in the village of Markkleeberg near Leipzig October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Mahindra Moto3 rider Miguel Oliveira of Portugal crashes during the Australian Motorcycling Grand Prix Moto3 race at Phillip Island Circuit October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Paris St Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic shoots and scores a goal for the team during their French Ligue 1 soccer match against Bastia at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A member of Greenpeace is covered in mock oil made from molasses as she performs an interpretation of the ballet the Dying Swan during a protest in front of the Tonhalle concert hall in Zurich October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton greets the audience at an event to endorse Virginia gubernatorial candidate and former DNC chairman Terry McAuliffe (R) at The State Theatre in Falls Church, Virginia, October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri...more
Egyptian security personnel and residents check the site of an explosion in Ismailia, around 120km (75 miles) east of Cairo, October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries his weapon as he sneaks a look out of a hole in a wall in Aleppo October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Molham Barakat
Reverend Ceejay Agbayani, the founding pastor of Christian Church Inc, officiates the same-sex wedding of Marcel Hampac (in tuxedo) and Maria Cecilia Lumor in Lucena town, Quezon province, south of Manila, October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco more
Afghan singer Aryana Sayeed performs during a "Peace Concert" organised by a youth organisation in Kabul October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Sunderland's goalkeeper Keiren Westwood saves a shot at goal during their English Premier League soccer match against Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium in Swansea, Wales, October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
A police officer walks down a lane while on duty in Male October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Chelsea's Samuel Eto'o's shot flies over Cardiff City goalkeeper David Marshall for his team's second goal during their English Premier League soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London, October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Police officers inspect the scene of a plane crash in Marchovelette, eastern Belgium October 19, 2013. A small Pilatus plane carrying a group of skydivers crashed in Belgium on Saturday, killing all 11 people on board, a fire brigade spokesman said....more
A worker wields a hammer at a demolition site in front of new residential buildings in Hefei, Anhui province, October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
People gather in front of the town hall, where sunlight is reflected by giant mirrors (top) erected on the mountainside, in the Norwegian industrial town of Rjukan, some 150 km west of Oslo October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tore Meek/NTB Scanpix
An athlete skis down a course during a training session on a sunny autumn day at the Rettenbachferner glacier in Soelden October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
A man walks past the site of a car bomb attack outside an ice cream parlour in the Al-Mashtal district in Baghdad, October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A female relative embraces one of the nine newly released Lebanese hostages, who were held by rebels in northern Syria, upon their arrival at Beirut international airport, October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A demonstrator throws a bottle at Guardia di Finanza during a protest in downtown Rome October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
