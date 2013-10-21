Editor's Choice
Police fire teargas at opponents of same-sex rights in Podgorica October 20, 2013. Some 150 supporters of same-sex rights, guarded by almost 2,000 policemen, staged the first Pride March in the Montenegrin capital on Sunday and hailed it as a herald...more
Police fire teargas at opponents of same-sex rights in Podgorica October 20, 2013. Some 150 supporters of same-sex rights, guarded by almost 2,000 policemen, staged the first Pride March in the Montenegrin capital on Sunday and hailed it as a herald of better times in the small European Union candidate country. After the tense but incident-free march, scuffles broke out between police and anti-gay opponents in several locations in Podgorica and police used teargas to disperse them, a Reuters reported on the scene said. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic
Residents run from a fire at a gasoline and oil shop in Aleppo's Bustan Al-Qasr neighbourhood October 20, 2013. Witnesses said the fire was caused by a bullet fired by a sniper loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at the Karaj al-Hajez crossing,...more
Residents run from a fire at a gasoline and oil shop in Aleppo's Bustan Al-Qasr neighbourhood October 20, 2013. Witnesses said the fire was caused by a bullet fired by a sniper loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at the Karaj al-Hajez crossing, a passageway separating Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr, which is under the rebels' control and Al-Masharqa neighborhood, an area controlled by the regime. REUTERS/Haleem Al-Halabi
An anti-government protester throws a tear gas canister away during clashes after the funeral procession of Hossein Mahdi in the village of Sitra, south of Manama October 20, 2013. Hossein Mahdi's body was found on al-Malikiyah beach, west of Manama...more
An anti-government protester throws a tear gas canister away during clashes after the funeral procession of Hossein Mahdi in the village of Sitra, south of Manama October 20, 2013. Hossein Mahdi's body was found on al-Malikiyah beach, west of Manama early Saturday, according to a Ministry of Interior statement. The statement said that five suspects have been arrested in connection with the death. Witnesses said that Mahdi had been shot by a bullet and stabbed several times, according to local media. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Investigators survey the site of a train derailment near the hamlet of Gainford, west of Edmonton October 20, 2013. The Canadian National Railway train carrying petroleum crude oil and liquefied petroleum gas derailed west of Edmonton, Alberta, the...more
Investigators survey the site of a train derailment near the hamlet of Gainford, west of Edmonton October 20, 2013. The Canadian National Railway train carrying petroleum crude oil and liquefied petroleum gas derailed west of Edmonton, Alberta, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada said on October 19. REUTERS/Dan Riedlhuber
Pakistani teenage activist Malala Yousafzai, who was shot in the head by the Taliban for campaigning for girls' education, signs a copy of her book before an event launching her memoir, "I Am Malala", at the Southbank Centre in central London October...more
Pakistani teenage activist Malala Yousafzai, who was shot in the head by the Taliban for campaigning for girls' education, signs a copy of her book before an event launching her memoir, "I Am Malala", at the Southbank Centre in central London October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Children pose for their parents photo with a new installation of British graffiti artist Banksy's art, in New York October 20, 2013. According to local media, Banksy has caught the attention of New York mayor Michael Bloomberg who said, "It's a sign...more
Children pose for their parents photo with a new installation of British graffiti artist Banksy's art, in New York October 20, 2013. According to local media, Banksy has caught the attention of New York mayor Michael Bloomberg who said, "It's a sign of decay and loss of control" and that graffiti ruins property. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man waves a flag in front of Romania's parliament during a protest in Bucharest October 20, 2013 against plans by U.S. energy group Chevron to explore for shale gas in a poor eastern region and a Canadian company's project to set up Europe's...more
A man waves a flag in front of Romania's parliament during a protest in Bucharest October 20, 2013 against plans by U.S. energy group Chevron to explore for shale gas in a poor eastern region and a Canadian company's project to set up Europe's biggest open cast gold mine in Romania. Plans by the leftist government of Prime Minister Victor Ponta to approve the tapping of natural resources in the European Union's second-poorest state have triggered nationwide protests since the start of September, throwing together local communities, environmentalists, civic rights groups and the clergy. While the two projects are separate and in different stages of development, protesters have criticised a lack of transparency in approving both. They demand stronger safeguards to protect Romania's environment and national heritage. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Yamaha MotoGP rider Jorge Lorenzo (C) of Spain jumps into the air as he celebrates winning the Australian Grand Prix as team-mate Valentino Rossi (R) of Italy and Honda's Dani Pedrosa (2nd L) of Spain stand beside him on the podium at Phillip Island...more
Yamaha MotoGP rider Jorge Lorenzo (C) of Spain jumps into the air as he celebrates winning the Australian Grand Prix as team-mate Valentino Rossi (R) of Italy and Honda's Dani Pedrosa (2nd L) of Spain stand beside him on the podium at Phillip Island circuit October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
A man swings a child, on a hill in Capilano Park in North Vancouver, British Columbia October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
A man swings a child, on a hill in Capilano Park in North Vancouver, British Columbia October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Yuriy Yuferov, 31, a member of the "Exit Point" amateur rope-jumping group dressed in a fancy dress costume of a pirate and Father Frost (the Russian equivalent of Santa Claus) reacts after taking a rope jump from a 120-metre (394 feet) high rock...more
Yuriy Yuferov, 31, a member of the "Exit Point" amateur rope-jumping group dressed in a fancy dress costume of a pirate and Father Frost (the Russian equivalent of Santa Claus) reacts after taking a rope jump from a 120-metre (394 feet) high rock down to a man-made crater called "Tuimsky Proval" (Tuimsky cavity), outside the town of Tuim in Khakassia region, October 19, 2013. The cavity was formed at the site of wolframium, molybdenum and copper underground mines due to numerous explosive works in the middle of the 20th century which influenced the fall of the hilltop. Fans of rope-jumping, a kind of extreme sport involving a jump from a high point using an advanced system of amortization including mountaineering and rope safety equipment, arrive at Tuimsky Proval for about a 5-second-long free flight with speeds of up to 180 km (93 miles) per hour. Picture taken October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Performers wearing 19th century Allied forces and French military uniforms "attack" one another during a re-enactment of the Battle of the Nations in a field in the village of Markkleeberg near Leipzig October 20, 2013. The east German city of...more
Performers wearing 19th century Allied forces and French military uniforms "attack" one another during a re-enactment of the Battle of the Nations in a field in the village of Markkleeberg near Leipzig October 20, 2013. The east German city of Leipzig commemorated the 200th anniversary of the largest battle of the Napoleonic Wars on Sunday by reenacting the Battle of Nations, with 6,000 military-historic association enthusiasts from all over Europe. The decisive encounter in which tens of thousands of soldiers were killed, took place from October 17-19, 1813, just outside of Leipzig. At the height of the hostilities Napoleon fielded more than 200,000 men against an Allied force of some 360,000 soldiers which included troops from Russia, Austria, Prussia and Sweden. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A ferry sails past the Sydney Opera House as smoke from bushfires can be seen above at sunset, in Sydney October 20, 2013. Thousands of people gathered outside the Sydney Opera House on Sunday to mark 40 years since the official opening ceremony of...more
A ferry sails past the Sydney Opera House as smoke from bushfires can be seen above at sunset, in Sydney October 20, 2013. Thousands of people gathered outside the Sydney Opera House on Sunday to mark 40 years since the official opening ceremony of the iconic building in 1973. REUTERS/David Gray
Isabella Tobias and Deividas Stagniunas of Lithuania skate their free dance program at Skate America 2013 in Detroit, Michigan October 19, 2013. REUTERS/ Rebecca Cook
Isabella Tobias and Deividas Stagniunas of Lithuania skate their free dance program at Skate America 2013 in Detroit, Michigan October 19, 2013. REUTERS/ Rebecca Cook
Actor Tim Conway poses for photographers as he arrives on the red carpet before the presentation of the 2013 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor to comedian and actress Carol Burnett at the Kennedy Center in Washington, October 20, 2013. ...more
Actor Tim Conway poses for photographers as he arrives on the red carpet before the presentation of the 2013 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor to comedian and actress Carol Burnett at the Kennedy Center in Washington, October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Riot police officers gather in front of Al-Azhar University during clashes in Cairo October 20, 2013. Egyptian security forces fired bird shot and tear gas to prevent supporters of deposed Islamist President Mohamed Mursi from marching on Sunday to...more
Riot police officers gather in front of Al-Azhar University during clashes in Cairo October 20, 2013. Egyptian security forces fired bird shot and tear gas to prevent supporters of deposed Islamist President Mohamed Mursi from marching on Sunday to the site of a protest camp at Rabaa al-Adaweya mosque that was destroyed two months ago, a Reuters witness said. The crowd of about 500 people were students from Al-Azhar University. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A guest reacts in fear to an actor at the "13th Floor" haunted house in Denver October 19, 2013. America's Haunts, a trade association, estimates there are 1,200 large-scale, for-profit haunted attractions in the U.S. plus another 3,000 haunted...more
A guest reacts in fear to an actor at the "13th Floor" haunted house in Denver October 19, 2013. America's Haunts, a trade association, estimates there are 1,200 large-scale, for-profit haunted attractions in the U.S. plus another 3,000 haunted houses operated by charities that open for only a day or two every year. The commercial attractions collectively bring in from $300 million to $500 million annually. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Kalex Moto2 rider Julian Simon of Spain crashes during the Australian Motorcycling Grand Prix Moto2 race at Phillip Island Circuit October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Kalex Moto2 rider Julian Simon of Spain crashes during the Australian Motorcycling Grand Prix Moto2 race at Phillip Island Circuit October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
The hand of an Orangutan named Hang Lipo, aged 1 year and 6 months, is seen as blood samples are taken from him by Orangutan Island staff at a blood collection centre at the Bukit Merah island foundation in Perak, 300 kilometres (186 miles) north of...more
The hand of an Orangutan named Hang Lipo, aged 1 year and 6 months, is seen as blood samples are taken from him by Orangutan Island staff at a blood collection centre at the Bukit Merah island foundation in Perak, 300 kilometres (186 miles) north of Malaysia's capital Kuala Lumpur, October 20, 2013. The island's primate population has increased to 24 Orangutans that are from Borneo and Sumatra. REUTERS/Samsul Said
Pakistani Police Inspector Shazadi Gillani (C) talks to a member of her team at a police station in Abbottabad September 18, 2013. When Gillani, the highest ranking female police officer in Pakistan's most conservative province, wanted to join the...more
Pakistani Police Inspector Shazadi Gillani (C) talks to a member of her team at a police station in Abbottabad September 18, 2013. When Gillani, the highest ranking female police officer in Pakistan's most conservative province, wanted to join the force she had to defy her father, forego marriage and pay for her own basic training. During the next 19 years, Gillani and her faithful sidekick Rizwana Zafar, brought up as a boy after becoming her frustrated father's ninth daughter, have battled bandits, earthquakes and militants. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Soldiers and members of the civil protection unit recover parts of a tourist plane which crashed in Marchovelette, eastern Belgium October 20, 2013. The small Pilatus plane carrying a group of skydivers crashed in Belgium on Saturday, killing all 11...more
Soldiers and members of the civil protection unit recover parts of a tourist plane which crashed in Marchovelette, eastern Belgium October 20, 2013. The small Pilatus plane carrying a group of skydivers crashed in Belgium on Saturday, killing all 11 people on board despite the attempts of several to jump to safety, local authorities said. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
A firefighter runs as he extinguishes fires at Theingyi Market, one the biggest markets in Yangon, October 20, 2013. There were no deaths or injuries, according to an official. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A firefighter runs as he extinguishes fires at Theingyi Market, one the biggest markets in Yangon, October 20, 2013. There were no deaths or injuries, according to an official. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A still image taken from CCTV footage, obtained by Reuters on October 19, 2013, shows what appears to be soldiers carrying plastic shopping bags (top L and R) as they leave the Nakumatt supermarket in the Westgate shopping mall in Nairobi. Security...more
A still image taken from CCTV footage, obtained by Reuters on October 19, 2013, shows what appears to be soldiers carrying plastic shopping bags (top L and R) as they leave the Nakumatt supermarket in the Westgate shopping mall in Nairobi. Security camera footage of soldiers appearing to loot goods during Nairobi shopping mall siege on September 21, 2013 has infuriated Kenyans who had initially praised troops for their courage in battling the Somali attackers. REUTERS/Reuters TV
Next Slideshows
Editors Choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
USS Carl Vinson on patrol
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Obama's first post-presidential appearance
Former President Barack Obama makes his first public appearance since leaving office, holding a discussion with youth leaders in Chicago on strategies for community organization and civic engagement.
Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped
The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust
Israel observes Holocaust Remembrance Day.
Unrest in Kashmir
Violent protests erupt again in Indian-controlled Kashmir.
U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition
Players depicting Islamic State militants battle others depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition using airsoft replica weapons during a game in Spain.