Editor's Choice

People line up to enter the Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia (ECCC) as a television screen shows former Khmer Rouge president Khieu Samphan, in the outskirts of Phnom Penh October 21, 2013. Khmer Rouge war crimes tribunal will begin a 10-days of closing arguments in the court's biggest case - known as Case 002 - after lengthy hearings into one of the darkest chapters of the 20th century. Between 1.7 and 2.2 million people died between 1975 and 1979 under the ultra-Maoist Khmer Rouge regime. The case's remaining defendants in the court - "Brother Number Two" Nuon Chea and Samphan - will make their presentations in response to criminal charges - crimes against humanity in relation to the alleged forced evacuation of population out of cities and the alleged execution of former government soldiers when they took over in 1975. REUTERS/Samrang Pring