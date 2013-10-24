Editor's Choice

Waterproof oilskins and boots are seen on the Boulogne sur Mer based trawler "Nicolas Jeremy" off the coast of northern France October 21, 2013. Fishermen will not get European Union subsidies to build new vessels, EU lawmakers agreed on October 23. Voting on how to allocate nearly 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) in annual fisheries subsidies up to 2020, the European Parliament said more money should be spent on assessing the state of Europe's depleted stocks. If confirmed in talks with governments, the proposals could spell relief for the estimated 75 percent of EU fish stocks that the European Commission says are over-fished. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol