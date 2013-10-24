Editor's Choice
An anti-government protester throws stones at riot police during clashes after the funeral procession of 17-year-old Ali Khalil in the village of Bani Jamra west of Manama, October 23, 2013. Khalil died from an explosion by a bomb he was transporting...more
An anti-government protester throws stones at riot police during clashes after the funeral procession of 17-year-old Ali Khalil in the village of Bani Jamra west of Manama, October 23, 2013. Khalil died from an explosion by a bomb he was transporting to be planted on Tuesday night, Ministry of Interior statement said. Hundreds of anti-government protesters marched towards riot police and threw stones. Riot police fired stun grenades and tear gas to disperse the crowd. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Britain's Prince William carries his son Prince George as they arrive for his son's christening at St James's Palace in London October 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/pool
A salmon fry swims in a ladle as it is released into the Kamenice river near the village of Jetrichovice October 22, 2013. Members of Czech Fishing Union and Bohemian Switzerland National Park release salmon every year to Kamenice river as part of...more
A salmon fry swims in a ladle as it is released into the Kamenice river near the village of Jetrichovice October 22, 2013. Members of Czech Fishing Union and Bohemian Switzerland National Park release salmon every year to Kamenice river as part of the reintroduction programme kicked-off in 1998. The programme is aimed at stabilising the salmon population in the Czech Republic and at reintroducing the fish to rivers after almost 50 years of absence caused by massive industrial pollution during the communist era. Picture taken October 22, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A tourist poses for photographs with portraits of the late North Korean founder Kim Il-sung (L) and his son and former leader Kim Jong-il hanging on the wall of a mock North Korean classroom at the Unification Observation Platform, near the...more
A tourist poses for photographs with portraits of the late North Korean founder Kim Il-sung (L) and his son and former leader Kim Jong-il hanging on the wall of a mock North Korean classroom at the Unification Observation Platform, near the demilitarized zone which separates the two Koreas, in Paju, north of Seoul October 16, 2013. South Korean soldiers are everywhere on the south side of the misleadingly named Demilitarised Zone. They guard buildings and man roadblocks to keep the invading hordes at bay. Today the hordes aren't North Korean soldiers. They're tourists. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Jean Laurie changes the numbers on a sign she erected across the road from where her house once stood before being destroyed by hurricane Sandy in October of 2012 in the Ocean Breeze section of Staten Island in New York City, October 23, 2013. Many...more
Jean Laurie changes the numbers on a sign she erected across the road from where her house once stood before being destroyed by hurricane Sandy in October of 2012 in the Ocean Breeze section of Staten Island in New York City, October 23, 2013. Many on the low lying south shore of Staten island continue to struggle to recover from the hurricane which destroyed hundreds of homes on the island with just days until the one year anniversary of the October 29, 2013 storm. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Patients receive brainwave therapy at a hospital specializing in mental health care in Quzhou Zhejiang province, October 23, 2013. Slow-paced music is played along with pictures of scenery on the glasses of patients who need anger management therapy....more
Patients receive brainwave therapy at a hospital specializing in mental health care in Quzhou Zhejiang province, October 23, 2013. Slow-paced music is played along with pictures of scenery on the glasses of patients who need anger management therapy. The hospital with around 100 medical staff, has nearly 200 patients from the city. The patients from the hospital have a one-hour exercise session in the morning and two hours of treatment in the afternoon. REUTERS/Stringer
NASA astronaut Karen Nyberg, Expedition 37 flight engineer, Russian cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin commander (R), and European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano, flight engineer, pose for a photo in the Kibo laboratory of the International Space...more
NASA astronaut Karen Nyberg, Expedition 37 flight engineer, Russian cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin commander (R), and European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano, flight engineer, pose for a photo in the Kibo laboratory of the International Space Station in this October 14, 2013 handout photo courtesy of NASA. REUTERS/NASA/Handout via Reuters
Belgian physicist Francois Englert (C) speaks during a television interview in Oviedo October 23, 2013. Englert, U.S. professor Peter Higgs and the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) will receive the 2013 Principe de Asturias Award for...more
Belgian physicist Francois Englert (C) speaks during a television interview in Oviedo October 23, 2013. Englert, U.S. professor Peter Higgs and the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) will receive the 2013 Principe de Asturias Award for Technical and Scientific Research in a traditional ceremony on October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Shareholder activist John Chevedden, 67, rides the subway to the DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc stockholder meeting in Hollywood, California May 29, 2013. Chevedden has quietly transformed corporate America. Using shareholder proxy measures, the...more
Shareholder activist John Chevedden, 67, rides the subway to the DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc stockholder meeting in Hollywood, California May 29, 2013. Chevedden has quietly transformed corporate America. Using shareholder proxy measures, the retired aerospace worker helped convince big companies to change the way they elect directors or give shareholders more of a say in executive pay. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Palestinian schoolchildren sit in a bus after throwing flowers into the Seaport of Gaza City October 23, 2013, to remember the Palestinian migrants who died after their boat sank while fleeing Syria for Italy. A boat capsized 60 miles (97 km) south...more
Palestinian schoolchildren sit in a bus after throwing flowers into the Seaport of Gaza City October 23, 2013, to remember the Palestinian migrants who died after their boat sank while fleeing Syria for Italy. A boat capsized 60 miles (97 km) south of Lampedusa earlier this month, leaving between 50 and 200 Syrian and Palestinian migrants dead, according to local media. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Sam Rainsy (C), president of the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), is surrounded by his supporters as he arrives at a protest at the Freedom Park in central Phnom Penh October 23, 2013. The CNRP began a three-day mass demonstration on...more
Sam Rainsy (C), president of the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), is surrounded by his supporters as he arrives at a protest at the Freedom Park in central Phnom Penh October 23, 2013. The CNRP began a three-day mass demonstration on Wednesday over a disputed national election, which extended the long serving Prime Minister Hun Sen's rule for another five years. Thousands of CNRP supporters gathered at the park and marched to foreign embassies to push for an independent probe into the July 28 polls. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
German Chancellor and leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Angela Merkel sits in her limousine as she leaves the first round of coalition talks between Germany's conservative (CDU/CSU) parties and the Social Democratic Party (SPD) in Berlin...more
German Chancellor and leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Angela Merkel sits in her limousine as she leaves the first round of coalition talks between Germany's conservative (CDU/CSU) parties and the Social Democratic Party (SPD) in Berlin October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Pedestrians standing in front of an electronic board displaying various stock prices outside a brokerage are reflected in a polished stone surface, in Tokyo October 23, 2013. Japan's Nikkei share average suffered its biggest decline in three weeks on...more
Pedestrians standing in front of an electronic board displaying various stock prices outside a brokerage are reflected in a polished stone surface, in Tokyo October 23, 2013. Japan's Nikkei share average suffered its biggest decline in three weeks on Wednesday, hit by the dollar's tumble against the yen on heightened expectations the Federal Reserve will keep its stimulus in place until early next year. The Nikkei dropped 2.0 percent to 14,426.05, retreating from a 3-1/2 week high of 14,799.28 touched in the morning session and breaching its 25-day moving average of 14,432.21. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A mannequin displays a creation of designer Jean Paul Gaultier at an exhibition of his works in the Brooklyn borough of New York, October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A visitor looks at "Dino" art works by artist Bertrand Lavier during the International Contemporary Art Fair (FIAC) at the Grand Palais in Paris October 23, 2013. The International Contemporary Art Fair (FIAC) will run from October 24 to 27 in the...more
A visitor looks at "Dino" art works by artist Bertrand Lavier during the International Contemporary Art Fair (FIAC) at the Grand Palais in Paris October 23, 2013. The International Contemporary Art Fair (FIAC) will run from October 24 to 27 in the French capital. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A motorist rides past banners hanging outside a residential community in Wuhan, Hubei province, October 21, 2013. According to local media, community members put up the banners to protest against the polluted lake next to their homes. The Chinese...more
A motorist rides past banners hanging outside a residential community in Wuhan, Hubei province, October 21, 2013. According to local media, community members put up the banners to protest against the polluted lake next to their homes. The Chinese character on the banners read: "Smelly". Picture taken October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman covers her face as she sits in a makeshift chair lift to cross a polluted stream on the outskirts of Islamabad October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
A Palestinian woman mourns during the funeral of Mohammed Assi in the West Bank village of Beit Liqiya near Ramallah October 23, 2013. Israeli forces on Tuesday killed Assi, an armed Palestinian militant wanted for his alleged involvement in a Tel...more
A Palestinian woman mourns during the funeral of Mohammed Assi in the West Bank village of Beit Liqiya near Ramallah October 23, 2013. Israeli forces on Tuesday killed Assi, an armed Palestinian militant wanted for his alleged involvement in a Tel Aviv bus bombing last year, Israel's Shin Bet security service said. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A boy leaves a flower outside Danvers High School in Boston, Massachusetts October 23, 2013. Massachusetts authorities on Wednesday charged 14-year-old high school student Philip Chism in the murder of Colleen Ritzer, 24, a math teacher at the...more
A boy leaves a flower outside Danvers High School in Boston, Massachusetts October 23, 2013. Massachusetts authorities on Wednesday charged 14-year-old high school student Philip Chism in the murder of Colleen Ritzer, 24, a math teacher at the school, after finding her body in the woods nearby. Chism pleaded not guilty to the murder charge and was ordered held without bail in a brief proceeding at Salem District Court, according to the clerk's office. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Waterproof oilskins and boots are seen on the Boulogne sur Mer based trawler "Nicolas Jeremy" off the coast of northern France October 21, 2013. Fishermen will not get European Union subsidies to build new vessels, EU lawmakers agreed on October 23. ...more
Waterproof oilskins and boots are seen on the Boulogne sur Mer based trawler "Nicolas Jeremy" off the coast of northern France October 21, 2013. Fishermen will not get European Union subsidies to build new vessels, EU lawmakers agreed on October 23. Voting on how to allocate nearly 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) in annual fisheries subsidies up to 2020, the European Parliament said more money should be spent on assessing the state of Europe's depleted stocks. If confirmed in talks with governments, the proposals could spell relief for the estimated 75 percent of EU fish stocks that the European Commission says are over-fished. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A female Rural Fire Service (RFS) firefighter walks through a burnt area after trying to extinguish a small fire approaching homes near the Blue Mountains suburb of Blackheath, located around 70 km (43 miles) west of Sydney, October 23, 2013. A state...more
A female Rural Fire Service (RFS) firefighter walks through a burnt area after trying to extinguish a small fire approaching homes near the Blue Mountains suburb of Blackheath, located around 70 km (43 miles) west of Sydney, October 23, 2013. A state of emergency has been declared in the Australian state of New South Wales, as bushfires continue to burn west of Sydney and weather conditions expected to worsen over the coming days. Around 60 fires are still burning across the state. REUTERS/David Gray
A piece of land art entitled "Wish" showing the face of an anonymous six-year-old local Belfast girl is seen in this aerial view of the Titanic quarter in Belfast October 23, 2013. The artwork by Cuban-American artist Jorge Rodriguez-Gerada spans 11...more
A piece of land art entitled "Wish" showing the face of an anonymous six-year-old local Belfast girl is seen in this aerial view of the Titanic quarter in Belfast October 23, 2013. The artwork by Cuban-American artist Jorge Rodriguez-Gerada spans 11 acres, is made up from 2,000 tonnes of sand, 2,000 tonnes of soil and some 30,000 wooden pegs. It will remain on view until December 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Yilmaz Burak of Galatasaray (R) challenges Olof Mellberg of FC Copenhagen (L) during their Champions League soccer match in Istanbul October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Bayer Leverkusen's Simon Rolfes scores a penalty against Shakhtar Donetsk during their Champions League soccer match in Leverkusen October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
