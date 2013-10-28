Editor's Choice

Edition:
India
Mon Oct 28, 2013

<p>People watch horses fight during a traditional local event held by the Miao ethnic minority in Rongshui county, Liuzhou, Guangxi ethnic Zhuang autonomous region, China October 26, 2013. Horse fighting is a 500-year-old custom for the Miao people. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

People watch horses fight during a traditional local event held by the Miao ethnic minority in Rongshui county, Liuzhou, Guangxi ethnic Zhuang autonomous region, China October 26, 2013. Horse fighting is a 500-year-old custom for the Miao people.

Monday, October 28, 2013

People watch horses fight during a traditional local event held by the Miao ethnic minority in Rongshui county, Liuzhou, Guangxi ethnic Zhuang autonomous region, China October 26, 2013. Horse fighting is a 500-year-old custom for the Miao people. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A woman looks out of an abandoned building near polling stations in the town of Abyei, ahead of the referendum, October 26, 2013. Residents of the remote and disputed Abyei border region say they will press on with their own referendum on whether to join Sudan or South Sudan, despite warnings it could trigger violence in the already volatile area. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A woman looks out of an abandoned building near polling stations in the town of Abyei, ahead of the referendum, October 26, 2013. Residents of the remote and disputed Abyei border region say they will press on with their own referendum on whether to join Sudan or South Sudan, despite warnings it could trigger violence in the already volatile area.

Monday, October 28, 2013

A woman looks out of an abandoned building near polling stations in the town of Abyei, ahead of the referendum, October 26, 2013. Residents of the remote and disputed Abyei border region say they will press on with their own referendum on whether to join Sudan or South Sudan, despite warnings it could trigger violence in the already volatile area. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>A flag is seen near a neighborhood where homes were destroyed by hurricane Sandy in October 2012 in Ortley Beach, New Jersey October 27, 2013. Progress is being seen to areas along the beachfront area while others remain untouched with just days until the one year anniversary of the storm. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A flag is seen near a neighborhood where homes were destroyed by hurricane Sandy in October 2012 in Ortley Beach, New Jersey October 27, 2013. Progress is being seen to areas along the beachfront area while others remain untouched with just days until the one year anniversary of the storm.

Monday, October 28, 2013

A flag is seen near a neighborhood where homes were destroyed by hurricane Sandy in October 2012 in Ortley Beach, New Jersey October 27, 2013. Progress is being seen to areas along the beachfront area while others remain untouched with just days until the one year anniversary of the storm. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>A model presents a creation in a subway station during the Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

A model presents a creation in a subway station during the Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Monday, October 28, 2013

A model presents a creation in a subway station during the Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

<p>Participants take part in an attempt to set a new Guinness World Record for the largest pillow fight, in Chicago October 27, 2013. According to the Guinness World Records, they need more than 3,706 participants to set a new record. The results of the event have not been announced. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Participants take part in an attempt to set a new Guinness World Record for the largest pillow fight, in Chicago October 27, 2013. According to the Guinness World Records, they need more than 3,706 participants to set a new record. The results of the event have not been announced.

Monday, October 28, 2013

Participants take part in an attempt to set a new Guinness World Record for the largest pillow fight, in Chicago October 27, 2013. According to the Guinness World Records, they need more than 3,706 participants to set a new record. The results of the event have not been announced. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>Smoke rises after a bomb exploded near a public ground where Gujarat's chief minister and Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was to address a rally in the eastern Indian city of Patna October 27, 2013. At least six crude bombs exploded near the public ground in Patna on Sunday where tens of thousands of people were gathered to hear Modi speak, police said. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan</p>

Smoke rises after a bomb exploded near a public ground where Gujarat's chief minister and Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was to address a rally in the eastern...more

Monday, October 28, 2013

Smoke rises after a bomb exploded near a public ground where Gujarat's chief minister and Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was to address a rally in the eastern Indian city of Patna October 27, 2013. At least six crude bombs exploded near the public ground in Patna on Sunday where tens of thousands of people were gathered to hear Modi speak, police said. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan

<p>Pumpkins are harvested at David Bowman Pumpkins in Spalding, central England September 25, 2013.The company produces four million pumpkins annually on its 450 acre farm, supplying supermarkets in Britain and exporting to Europe. Photograph taken September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Pumpkins are harvested at David Bowman Pumpkins in Spalding, central England September 25, 2013.The company produces four million pumpkins annually on its 450 acre farm, supplying supermarkets in Britain and exporting to Europe.

Monday, October 28, 2013

Pumpkins are harvested at David Bowman Pumpkins in Spalding, central England September 25, 2013.The company produces four million pumpkins annually on its 450 acre farm, supplying supermarkets in Britain and exporting to Europe. Photograph taken September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

<p>A dog walks on the icy bank during an ice drift on the Mana river in the Siberian taiga area outside the village of Ust-Mana near Krasnoyarsk, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

A dog walks on the icy bank during an ice drift on the Mana river in the Siberian taiga area outside the village of Ust-Mana near Krasnoyarsk, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Monday, October 28, 2013

A dog walks on the icy bank during an ice drift on the Mana river in the Siberian taiga area outside the village of Ust-Mana near Krasnoyarsk, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

<p>Ethnic Miao people dance at a traditional local social party called "Datongnian" in Rongshui county, Liuzhou, Guangxi ethnic Zhuang autonomous region, October 26, 2013. During this party, people dance, sing folk songs and play the "lusheng", a traditional music instrument. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Ethnic Miao people dance at a traditional local social party called "Datongnian" in Rongshui county, Liuzhou, Guangxi ethnic Zhuang autonomous region, October 26, 2013. During this party, people dance, sing folk songs and play the "lusheng", a traditional music instrument.

Monday, October 28, 2013

Ethnic Miao people dance at a traditional local social party called "Datongnian" in Rongshui county, Liuzhou, Guangxi ethnic Zhuang autonomous region, October 26, 2013. During this party, people dance, sing folk songs and play the "lusheng", a traditional music instrument. REUTERS/China Daily

<p>Roosters participate in a traditional Malagasy cockfighting (combat des coqs) contest in Ambohimangakely near Madagascar's capital Antananarivo, October 27, 2013. Hundreds of participants with their roosters took part in the contentious practice of cockfighting that is tremendously popular on the island-nation of Madagascar, where locals make a living by breeding roosters as well as placing bets in weekly tournaments, said the local organizers. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

Roosters participate in a traditional Malagasy cockfighting (combat des coqs) contest in Ambohimangakely near Madagascar's capital Antananarivo, October 27, 2013. Hundreds of participants with their roosters took part in the contentious practice of...more

Monday, October 28, 2013

Roosters participate in a traditional Malagasy cockfighting (combat des coqs) contest in Ambohimangakely near Madagascar's capital Antananarivo, October 27, 2013. Hundreds of participants with their roosters took part in the contentious practice of cockfighting that is tremendously popular on the island-nation of Madagascar, where locals make a living by breeding roosters as well as placing bets in weekly tournaments, said the local organizers. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

<p>Members of Japan's Self-Defence Forces' infantry unit take part in the military's review during the annual troop review ceremony at Asaka Base in Asaka, near Tokyo October 27, 2013. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, in an interview published on Saturday, said Japan was ready to be more assertive towards China as Beijing threatened to strike back if provoked. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Members of Japan's Self-Defence Forces' infantry unit take part in the military's review during the annual troop review ceremony at Asaka Base in Asaka, near Tokyo October 27, 2013. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, in an interview published on Saturday, said Japan was ready to be more assertive towards China as Beijing threatened to strike back if provoked.

Monday, October 28, 2013

Members of Japan's Self-Defence Forces' infantry unit take part in the military's review during the annual troop review ceremony at Asaka Base in Asaka, near Tokyo October 27, 2013. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, in an interview published on Saturday, said Japan was ready to be more assertive towards China as Beijing threatened to strike back if provoked. REUTERS/Issei Kato

<p>Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik kisses his Australian wife Crown Princess Mary after they arrived at the Sydney Opera House for a gala concert celebrating the 40th anniversary of the world-renowned building, October 27, 2013. The royal couple are on a five-day official visit to Australia. REUTERS/Paul Miller/Pool</p>

Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik kisses his Australian wife Crown Princess Mary after they arrived at the Sydney Opera House for a gala concert celebrating the 40th anniversary of the world-renowned building, October 27, 2013. The royal couple are on a five-day official visit to Australia.

Monday, October 28, 2013

Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik kisses his Australian wife Crown Princess Mary after they arrived at the Sydney Opera House for a gala concert celebrating the 40th anniversary of the world-renowned building, October 27, 2013. The royal couple are on a five-day official visit to Australia. REUTERS/Paul Miller/Pool

<p>A priest (C) looks on before the arrival of Pope Francis for a mass at St Peter's Square in the Vatican October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

A priest (C) looks on before the arrival of Pope Francis for a mass at St Peter's Square in the Vatican October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Monday, October 28, 2013

A priest (C) looks on before the arrival of Pope Francis for a mass at St Peter's Square in the Vatican October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Participants fall out from their homemade roller cart after crashing during the 25th Roller Cart Festival in Medellin October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera</p>

Participants fall out from their homemade roller cart after crashing during the 25th Roller Cart Festival in Medellin October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Monday, October 28, 2013

Participants fall out from their homemade roller cart after crashing during the 25th Roller Cart Festival in Medellin October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

<p>Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates her victory against Li Na of China after their WTA tennis championships final match in Istanbul, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates her victory against Li Na of China after their WTA tennis championships final match in Istanbul, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Monday, October 28, 2013

Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates her victory against Li Na of China after their WTA tennis championships final match in Istanbul, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

<p>Chelsea's Fernando Torres (L) celebrates with team mate Ramires after scoring a goal against Manchester City during their English Premier League soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

Chelsea's Fernando Torres (L) celebrates with team mate Ramires after scoring a goal against Manchester City during their English Premier League soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Monday, October 28, 2013

Chelsea's Fernando Torres (L) celebrates with team mate Ramires after scoring a goal against Manchester City during their English Premier League soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

<p>Napoli's Gonzalo Higuain celebrates after scoring by penalty during their Serie A soccer match against Torino at the San Paolo stadium in Naples, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca</p>

Napoli's Gonzalo Higuain celebrates after scoring by penalty during their Serie A soccer match against Torino at the San Paolo stadium in Naples, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Monday, October 28, 2013

Napoli's Gonzalo Higuain celebrates after scoring by penalty during their Serie A soccer match against Torino at the San Paolo stadium in Naples, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

<p>Bryan Vasquez (L) of Costa Rica and Rene Gonzalez of Nicaragua fight during their interim WBA super featherweight boxing title fight in San Jose October 26, 2013. Vasquez won a technical split decision after the fight was stopped following the fourth round after an unintentional headbutt sending the decision to the score cards. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate</p>

Bryan Vasquez (L) of Costa Rica and Rene Gonzalez of Nicaragua fight during their interim WBA super featherweight boxing title fight in San Jose October 26, 2013. Vasquez won a technical split decision after the fight was stopped following the fourth round after an unintentional headbutt sending the decision to the score cards.

Monday, October 28, 2013

Bryan Vasquez (L) of Costa Rica and Rene Gonzalez of Nicaragua fight during their interim WBA super featherweight boxing title fight in San Jose October 26, 2013. Vasquez won a technical split decision after the fight was stopped following the fourth round after an unintentional headbutt sending the decision to the score cards. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

<p>Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina raises the winner's trophy after he won his final match against Switzerland's Roger Federer at the Swiss Indoors ATP tennis tournament in Basel October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina raises the winner's trophy after he won his final match against Switzerland's Roger Federer at the Swiss Indoors ATP tennis tournament in Basel October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Monday, October 28, 2013

Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina raises the winner's trophy after he won his final match against Switzerland's Roger Federer at the Swiss Indoors ATP tennis tournament in Basel October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

<p>AS Roma's Federico Balzaretti (L) jumps for the ball with Udinese's Badu Emmanuel during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Friuli stadium in Udine October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

AS Roma's Federico Balzaretti (L) jumps for the ball with Udinese's Badu Emmanuel during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Friuli stadium in Udine October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, October 28, 2013

AS Roma's Federico Balzaretti (L) jumps for the ball with Udinese's Badu Emmanuel during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Friuli stadium in Udine October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

<p>Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg of Germany (L) and Lotus F1 Formula One driver Romain Grosjean (R) of France spray champagne on the face of Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany on the podium after the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2013. Vettel became Formula One's youngest four-times world champion on Sunday after winning the Indian Grand Prix for Red Bull. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg of Germany (L) and Lotus F1 Formula One driver Romain Grosjean (R) of France spray champagne on the face of Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany on the podium after the Indian F1 Grand Prix...more

Monday, October 28, 2013

Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg of Germany (L) and Lotus F1 Formula One driver Romain Grosjean (R) of France spray champagne on the face of Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany on the podium after the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2013. Vettel became Formula One's youngest four-times world champion on Sunday after winning the Indian Grand Prix for Red Bull. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

