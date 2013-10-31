Editor's Choice
Two men row a boat past a partially dried-up riverbed on a section of the Yangtze River in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Former French hostage Daniel Larribe (R) is welcomed by relatives on the tarmac upon his arrival at Villacoublay military airport, near Paris, October 30, 2013. Four Frenchmen Pierre Legrand, Daniel Larribe, Thierry Dol and Marc Feret held hostage in the Sahara desert by al Qaeda-linked gunmen for three years left Niger on a French government plane on Wednesday morning. The men, who were kidnapped in 2010 while working for French nuclear group Areva and a subsidiary of construction group Vinci in northern Niger, were freed on Tuesday after secret talks. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Protestors burn cardboard and refuse as they demonstrate against a lack of housing and other services outside provincial government buildings in central Cape Town, October 30, 2013. Hundreds of protesters looted shops, overturned rubbish bins and smashed car windows in Cape Town on Wednesday as police struggled to contain a mob rampaging through the heart of South Africa's top tourist city. Riot police in full body armour cordoned off roads in the city centre, where a large crowd, many wearing ruling ANC regalia, were protesting against a lack of state housing in the only metropolis governed by the official opposition. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
An ethnic Uighur man walks along a farming area near Lukqun town, in Xinjiang province October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Kathleen Sebelius takes her seat to testify before a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing about issues and complications with the Affordable Care Act enrollment website, on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Cecilia Chavez, a member of the Panama National Border Police, rests during the International Anti-Narcoterrorism Combat course at a temporary police camp in the Darien area near the Panama-Colombia border October 28, 2013. A pioneer batch of 56 males and one female police officers from Brazil, Nicaragua, and Panama took the 3-month intensive International Anti-Narcoterrorism Combat course to improve their tactics and techniques in fighting narcoterrorism. Chavez, a 30-year-old Panamian with a 7-year-old daughter, is the only female graduate from the course. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Models present creations from the FH for Fause Haten 2014 Winter Collection, on the street during Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Jose Manuel Abel (L), 47, and his wife Oliva, 47, laugh as they sit on a train after she arrived from Spain to spend a week in Munich October 11, 2013. In 2012, former salesman Jose Manuel Abel left his family behind in Spain and moved to Germany in search of work, arriving in Munich with just 250 euros in his pocket. A year on, Abel has found a permanent job in a fruit and vegetable warehouse and hopes that his family will be able to join him in Munich in the near future. German joblessness unexpectedly rose in October to its highest level since June 2011 on a seasonally adjusted basis, but the unemployment rate remained close to its lowest level since reunification more than two decades ago. The number of people out of work increased by 2,000 to 2.973 million, data from the Labour Office showed on October 30, 2013. But the jobless rate held steady at 6.9 percent, making it the envy of struggling euro zone peers like Greece and Spain, where more than one in four people are out of work. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
83-year-old Oscar Almaguer sits in his 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 9, 2013. Almaguer has lived in his car since he and his wife divorced ten years ago. The maintenance that has been done on the now 46-year-old Beetle is basic and few of the car's parts are original. The engine, which Almaguer starts by short-circuiting two wires under the hood, comes from a more modern VW Sedan. The wheels and seats are from another Volkswagen model and instead of a gear-stick Almaguer uses a plastic bathroom pipe. The company behind the classic car model which Almaguer calls home is on the up. Volkswagen said on October 30, 2013 that third-quarter operating profit rose by a fifth on the back of record sales at premium brands Audi and Porsche, keeping the carmaker on track to meet full-year targets. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Nuns walk past a street mime in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A woman sits in a mosquito tent in Abyei October 30, 2013. Abyei officials welcomed a push by the African Union to involve the U.N. Security Council in helping plan a referendum to resolve a dispute in the remote border region. Thousands of residents in the region took part in a three-day vote whose result will be non-binding but would indicate whether Abyei wants to join Sudan or South Sudan. The result of the vote in which 65,000 people had registered to take part in is expected on October 31. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
Former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reacts beside Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff during a ceremony to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the social welfare program Bolsa Familia (Family Allowance) in Brasilia October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A man jumps in a swimming pool filled with pink and green plastic balls during a Guinness World Records attempt of the Largest Ball Pit as part of the "Pink October" campaign at Kerry Hotel in Pudong, Shanghai October 30, 2013. The event, aimed at raising awareness of breast cancer prevention, set the world record with one million balls in the 25-metre-long (82 ft.) and 12.6-metre-wide (41 ft.) swimming pool, according to local media. REUTERS/Aly Song
A protester lies next to riot police officers during a demonstration in front of City Hall in central Phnom Penh October 30, 2013. According to demonstrators, residents of Borei Keila, Boeung Kak lake and other communities were protesting against the government evicting them from their homes. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Xu Jianmei (L), a 17-year-old girl, looks at a mirror as her mother combs her hair after a reconstruction surgery of her face at a hospital in Fuzhou, Fujian province, October 30, 2013. Doctors used tissue grafted from Xu's leg to grow a new face on her chest, after she was severely injured in a fire when she was a five-year-old, according to Xinhua News Agency. Doctor said the surgery was successful and her wounds will recover over the next few weeks. REUTERS/China Daily
Juventus' Carlos Tevez controls the ball during their Serie A soccer match against Catania at the Juventus stadium in Turin October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
London Mayor Boris Johnson speaks during the World Islamic Economic Forum in London October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
U.S. first lady Michelle Obama reacts between PBS Sesame Street characters Elmo and Rosita after delivering remarks on marketing healthier foods to children at the White House in Washington October 30, 2013. Michelle Obama invited local schoolchildren to participate in the fall harvest of the White House Kitchen Garden. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Freed Palestinian prisoner Ahmed al-Damoni, who was held by Israel for 23 years, is kissed by his mother as he eats breakfast inside his family's house in the central Gaza Strip October 30, 2013. Israelis say al-Damoni was convicted of killing an Israeli in 1990. Israel freed 26 Palestinian prisoners on Wednesday, the second stage of a limited amnesty designed to help U.S.-sponsored peace talks that have been dogged by divisions on both sides. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu
People gatherduring the official opening of giant sun mirrors (top) erected on the mountainside, in the town of Rjukan October 30, 2013. The town, surrounded by mountains high enough to deprive its inhabitants of direct sunlight during winter, would be able to receive sunlight in the central square from deflected sunrays from the mirrors. REUTERS/Terje Bendiksby/NTB Scanpix
President Barack Obama signs the cast of Cathey Park of Cambridge, Massachusetts after he spoke about health insurance at Faneuil Hall in Boston October 30, 2013. The cast for her broken wrist reads, "I Love Obamacare." REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his third goal against Sevilla during their Spanish first division soccer match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
AC Milan's Cristian Zapata (L) jumps for the ball with Lazio's Miroslav Klose during their Italian Serie A soccer match at San Siro stadium in Milan October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
AC Milan's Cristian Zaccardo (R) fights for the ball with Lazio's Miroslav Klose during their Italian Serie A soccer match at San Siro stadium in Milan October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
