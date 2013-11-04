Editor's choice
Liu Bolin, a Chinese artist, blends himself into the background in front of a shelf lined with comic books as part of a series of performances in Caracas, November 2, 2013. Liu, known as "the invisible man" for using painted-on camouflage to blend into the backdrops of his photographs, will be performing in Caracas till November 6. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Clifford Bailey, 43, and Cherish Alexander, 40, kiss in front of a tombstone during the 14th annual Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, festival at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Right-wing nationalists attend a ceremonial unveiling of the statue of wartime leader Miklos Horthy in central Budapest, November 3,2013. Hungary entered an uneasy and eventually disastrous alliance with Nazi Germany during World War II under the leadership of Horthy, who was unable to stop the deportation and killing of about half a million Jews. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
New Orleans Saints Jimmy Graham celebrates catching a touchdown pass against the New York Jets by dunking the ball over the goal post in the second quarter during their NFL football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia drives into the pit during the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix at the Yas Marina circuit on Yas Island, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
Everton goalkeeper Tim Howard shields his eyes from the sun during their English Premier League soccer match against Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park in Liverpool, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Singer Lady Gaga attends the YouTube Music Awards in New York November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Women observe a solar eclipse during an event organized by the Sudanese Society for Astronomy and Space Science on the banks of the Nile river in Khartoum, November 3, 2013. Sky watchers across the world are in for a treat Sunday as the final solar eclipse of 2013 takes on a rare hybrid form. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A police officer kisses his horse ahead of a parade to celebrate the 110th anniversary of Panama's separation from Colombia, in Panama City, November 3, 2013. Panama formally separated from Colombia on November 3, 1903. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso
The moon blocks the sun seconds before a total solar eclipse at the remote Sibiloi National Park on the shore of Lake Turkana, Kenya, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Runners make their way through the Williamsburg section of the borough of Brooklyn during the New York City Marathon in New York, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Members of MINUSMA and MNLA inspect the vehicle believed to have been ferrying two French journalists just after they were abducted in Kidal, November 2, 2013. France said on Sunday two French journalists, Claude Verlon and Ghislaine Dupont, found dead in the northern Mali region of Kidal had been "coldly assassinated" by militants and vowed to step up security measures in the area. REUTERS/Stringer
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry offers cupcakes to members of the travelling press between Washington and the Middle East, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
People decorate their houses with lanterns and lights as they celebrate the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights, in Mumbai November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Atletico Madrid's David Villa (C) collides with Athletic Bilbao's Aymeric Laporte (L) and Mikel San Jose during their Spanish First Division soccer match at Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
People walk among crosses at a mass grave in Kuropaty to commemorate the victims of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin's regime, on the outskirts of Minsk, Belarus, November 3, 2013. Photo taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Torino's goalkeeper Daniele Padelli (L) grabs hold of the ball during their Italian Serie A soccer match against AS Roma at the Olympic stadium in Turin, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Marcel Hug of Switzerland crosses the finish line to win the men's wheelchair division of the New York City Marathon in New York, November 3, 2013. Behind Hug are second-place finisher Ernst Van Dyk of South Africa and third-place finisher Kurt Fearnley of Australia. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Japan's Kanako Murakami performs at the gala exhibition during ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Beijing, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
New York Jets Chris Ivory (L) is pushed out of bounds by New Orleans Saints Jabari Greer in the second quarter during their NFL football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
A boy stands in a doorway as he watches a parade to celebrate the 110th anniversary of Panama's separation from Colombia, in Panama City, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A bomb disposal team removes a World War Two 1.8-ton (4000-lb) HC unexploded ordnance after it was successfully defused in Dortmund, November 3, 2013. The bomb had been dropped by the British Royal Air Force during World War Two. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Two runners embrace after crossing the finish line of the New York City Marathon in New York, November 3, 2013. More than 45,000 competed in the event which winds its way through the five New York City boroughs finishing in Central Park. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A student waits ahead of participating in a parade to celebrate the 110th anniversary of Panama's separation from Colombia, in Panama City November 3, 2013. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso
