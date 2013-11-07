Editor's choice
Horse riders perform with guns to celebrate the 38th anniversary of the now famous Green March on Wednesday near the city of Fes, Morocco, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Horse riders perform with guns to celebrate the 38th anniversary of the now famous Green March on Wednesday near the city of Fes, Morocco, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A Christian pilgrim from Mexico faints after she was baptized in the water of the Jordan River during a ceremony at the Yardenit baptismal site near the northern Israeli city of Tiberias, Israel, November 6, 2013. Yardenit is one of the sites along...more
A Christian pilgrim from Mexico faints after she was baptized in the water of the Jordan River during a ceremony at the Yardenit baptismal site near the northern Israeli city of Tiberias, Israel, November 6, 2013. Yardenit is one of the sites along the Jordan River where it is believed Jesus was baptized. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Public school guards, who lost their jobs recently, lift a plastic sheet to protect themselves from rain as they shout anti-austerity slogans during a protest outside the parliament in Athens, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Public school guards, who lost their jobs recently, lift a plastic sheet to protect themselves from rain as they shout anti-austerity slogans during a protest outside the parliament in Athens, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A man carries an injured child after a bomb explosion in front of the al-Hejaz train station in central Damascus, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters
A man carries an injured child after a bomb explosion in front of the al-Hejaz train station in central Damascus, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters
A boy wheels his brother in a wheelbarrow outside their house on Margalla Hills in Islamabad, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A boy wheels his brother in a wheelbarrow outside their house on Margalla Hills in Islamabad, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Democratic mayor-elect of New York, Bill de Blasio, hugs his daughter Chiara and son Dante during his election victory party at the Park Slope Armory in New York, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Democratic mayor-elect of New York, Bill de Blasio, hugs his daughter Chiara and son Dante during his election victory party at the Park Slope Armory in New York, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Mandira Budhathoki, 7, poses for a photograph as she plays outside her home in Kharay, Dolkha District, northeast of Kathmandu, Nepal, September 15, 2013. Devi Budhathoki and three of her children, Manjura, Mandira, and Niraj all suffer from...more
Mandira Budhathoki, 7, poses for a photograph as she plays outside her home in Kharay, Dolkha District, northeast of Kathmandu, Nepal, September 15, 2013. Devi Budhathoki and three of her children, Manjura, Mandira, and Niraj all suffer from Congenital Hypertrichosis Lanuginosa, a very rare disease that causes excessive body hair growth, and which is sometimes referred to as "werewolf syndrome". REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A visitor takes pictures of a model of Beijing's downtowns at the Beijing Planning Exhibition Hall, a museum showcasing the achievement of Beijing urban planning construction, in Beijing, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A visitor takes pictures of a model of Beijing's downtowns at the Beijing Planning Exhibition Hall, a museum showcasing the achievement of Beijing urban planning construction, in Beijing, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford blows a kiss towards photographers as he gives children a tour of the office during "Take Your Kids to Work Day", at City Hall in Toronto, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford blows a kiss towards photographers as he gives children a tour of the office during "Take Your Kids to Work Day", at City Hall in Toronto, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A Free Syrian Army fighter throws a mortar shell to a fellow fighter in Jabal al-Akrad area in Syria's northwestern Latakia province, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Khattab Abdulaa
A Free Syrian Army fighter throws a mortar shell to a fellow fighter in Jabal al-Akrad area in Syria's northwestern Latakia province, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Khattab Abdulaa
Syrian shipwreck survivor Haider, 4, talks on a phone as a police officer hands boarding passes to his father Hatim Shabar (L), after checking in for a flight to Sicily at Malta International Airport outside Valletta November 6, 2013. Both refugees...more
Syrian shipwreck survivor Haider, 4, talks on a phone as a police officer hands boarding passes to his father Hatim Shabar (L), after checking in for a flight to Sicily at Malta International Airport outside Valletta November 6, 2013. Both refugees were rescued and brought to Malta after their boat capsized 60 miles south of Lampedusa last month, leaving between 50 and 200 Syrian and Palestinian migrants dead, according to local media. They will be reunited with Haider's seven-year-old brother, who had been taken to Lampedusa after the shipwreck, in Sicily later today, according to the UNHCR. His two other brothers and mother remain missing, believed drowned. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Suha Arafat, wife of late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, speaks during an interview with English-language satellite news channel Al Jazeera in Doha, November 6, 2013. Arafat was poisoned to death in 2004 with radioactive polonium, his widow Suha...more
Suha Arafat, wife of late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, speaks during an interview with English-language satellite news channel Al Jazeera in Doha, November 6, 2013. Arafat was poisoned to death in 2004 with radioactive polonium, his widow Suha said on Wednesday after receiving the results of Swiss forensic tests on her husband's corpse. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad
Zenit St Petersburg's Hulk (R, bottom) reacts as Porto's goalkeeper Helton helps him to stand up during their Champions League soccer match at the Petrovsky stadium in St. Petersburg, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Zenit St Petersburg's Hulk (R, bottom) reacts as Porto's goalkeeper Helton helps him to stand up during their Champions League soccer match at the Petrovsky stadium in St. Petersburg, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Belgium's Queen Mathilde reacts as she greets the crowd during the Joyous Entry, a local name used for the royal entry, at Brussels' Grand Place, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Belgium's Queen Mathilde reacts as she greets the crowd during the Joyous Entry, a local name used for the royal entry, at Brussels' Grand Place, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A Palestinian woman bakes bread in a clay oven during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip November 6, 2013. Gaza's lone power plant shut its generators on Friday due to a fuel shortage, a move that will likely increase already long blackout hours...more
A Palestinian woman bakes bread in a clay oven during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip November 6, 2013. Gaza's lone power plant shut its generators on Friday due to a fuel shortage, a move that will likely increase already long blackout hours in the impoverished coastal territory run by the Islamist Hamas group. Power has provided to different areas in the territory in six-hour shifts since the closure. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem (GAZA - Tags: ENERGY SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
A patient does a handstand during a morning break at the playground, inside a hospital specializing in mental health care in Zhejiang province, November 5, 2013. The hospital has around 50 medical staff and houses nearly 200 patients from the city....more
A patient does a handstand during a morning break at the playground, inside a hospital specializing in mental health care in Zhejiang province, November 5, 2013. The hospital has around 50 medical staff and houses nearly 200 patients from the city. Picture taken November 5, 2013. REUTERS/William Hong (CHINA - Tags: HEALTH SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA
University students shout anti-government slogans during a protest against Turkey's High Education Board in Istanbul November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal (TURKEY - Tags: CIVIL UNREST POLITICS EDUCATION)
University students shout anti-government slogans during a protest against Turkey's High Education Board in Istanbul November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal (TURKEY - Tags: CIVIL UNREST POLITICS EDUCATION)
Atletico Madrid's Raul Garcia (L) fights to head the ball with Austria Vienna's Florian Mader (C) and Manuel Ortlechner during their Champions League Group G soccer match at Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera...more
Atletico Madrid's Raul Garcia (L) fights to head the ball with Austria Vienna's Florian Mader (C) and Manuel Ortlechner during their Champions League Group G soccer match at Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera (SPAIN - Tags: SPORT SOCCER)
William Potts speaks to reporters outside Havana's Jose Marti International Airport, before boarding a plane to the U.S. November 6, 2013. Potts, a former U.S. militant who hijacked a plane to Cuba almost 30 years ago, flew home to the United States...more
William Potts speaks to reporters outside Havana's Jose Marti International Airport, before boarding a plane to the U.S. November 6, 2013. Potts, a former U.S. militant who hijacked a plane to Cuba almost 30 years ago, flew home to the United States to face air piracy charges on November 6, 2013 and was taken into FBI custody in Miami, an FBI spokesman said. Potts was scheduled to appear before a U.S. judge in Miami on November 7, 2013, FBI Special Agent Michael Leverock said. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan (CUBA - Tags: POLITICS TRANSPORT CRIME LAW TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry meets with Israel's President Shimon Peres in Jerusalem, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry meets with Israel's President Shimon Peres in Jerusalem, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
New York City Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg meets with incoming Mayor Bill de Blasio (L) at City Hall after his election victory in New York November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS)
New York City Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg meets with incoming Mayor Bill de Blasio (L) at City Hall after his election victory in New York November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS)
Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after winning the first set in a tie break during his men's singles tennis match against Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne...more
Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after winning the first set in a tie break during his men's singles tennis match against Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT TENNIS)
Participants carry old infantry rifles as they await the traditional 'Ruetlischiessen' (Ruetli shooting) competition at the Ruetli meadow in central Switzerland November 6, 2013. One thousand, one hundred and fifty two participants took part in the...more
Participants carry old infantry rifles as they await the traditional 'Ruetlischiessen' (Ruetli shooting) competition at the Ruetli meadow in central Switzerland November 6, 2013. One thousand, one hundred and fifty two participants took part in the annual shooting event, a tradition since 1860, over a distance of 300 metres (984 ft). REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann (SWITZERLAND - Tags: SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
A commuter stands in front of the closed entrance of a suburban railway station during a general 24 hour labour strike in Athens November 6, 2013. Greek schools shut and flights were disrupted as workers held a general strike on Wednesday to protest...more
A commuter stands in front of the closed entrance of a suburban railway station during a general 24 hour labour strike in Athens November 6, 2013. Greek schools shut and flights were disrupted as workers held a general strike on Wednesday to protest austerity imposed by foreign lenders, whose inspectors were in Athens to review the country's performance under its bailout. REUTERS/John Kolesidis (GREECE - Tags: POLITICS BUSINESS EMPLOYMENT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY TRANSPORT)
Next Slideshows
Editors Choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.