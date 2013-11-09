Editor's Choice
Residents rush to safety past a fallen tree during strong winds brought by Typhoon Haiyan that hit Cebu city, central Philippines November 8, 2013. Typhoon Haiyan, the strongest typhoon in the world this year and possibly the most powerful ever to hit land battered the central Philippines on Friday, forcing millions of people to flee to safer ground, cutting power lines and blowing apart houses. Haiyan, a category-5 super typhoon, bore down on the northern tip of Cebu Province, a popular tourist destination with the country's second-largest city, after lashing the islands of Leyte and Samar with 275 kph (170 mph) wind gusts and 5-6 meter (15-19 ft) waves. REUTERS/Zander Casas
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry steps aboard his aircraft en route to Geneva, after holding private talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates winning against Tomas Berdych of Czech Republic during their men's singles tennis match at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Free Syrian Army fighters carry a fellow fighter who was wounded during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near Base 80 near Aleppo International airport, November 8, 2013. Forces loyal to al-Assad backed by a dawn barrage of artillery fire and airstrikes drove Syrian rebels from a strategic military base near the disputed northern city of Aleppo on Friday, a local photographer said. The advance into Base 80, a large military position which rebels have held since February, will help Assad's forces move towards rebel-held areas of Aleppo city and follows a string of successful offensives this month. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A farmer carrying potato leaves dodges as he walks through a broken wall surrounding land to be developed into a commercial area in Tongxiang, Zhejiang province, November 8, 2013. The elite Central Committee of China's Communist Party holds a closed-door meeting from Saturday to Tuesday to set the country's economic agenda for the next decade. REUTERS
AS Monaco's Radamel Falcao (R) challenges Evian Thonon Gaillard's Cedric Mongongu during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at Louis stadium in Monaco November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A protester against an amnesty bill wears a plastic bag over her head in front of police barricades on the main road near the government and parliament buildings in central Bangkok November 8, 2013. Thailand's senate will on Friday begin deliberations on an amnesty bill that has sparked mass protests, beginning its reading of the draft law earlier than planned and stirring expectations of a decision that could end the demonstrations. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Pedro Taverna, 18, takes part in a protest for better wages outside Wal-mart in Los Angeles November 7, 2013. More than 50 people demanding better wages for Wal-Mart workers in a protest organized by a union were arrested outside the retailer's store in the Chinatown section of Los Angeles on Thursday night. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Alena Leonova of Russia performs during the women's short programme at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Tokyo November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Jewish settlers (L) hold Israeli flags as they gather for a protest close to the scene of an attack against a car traveling on a road near the West Bank Jewish settlement of Tekoa, south of Bethlehem November 8, 2013. An Israeli police spokesperson on Friday said a Jewish woman who was traveling in the car with her partner sustained moderate burns after their vehicle was directly hit by molotov cocktails while they were driving on a road near the Jewish settlement. Police were searching the area for suspects. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Devotees offer prayers to the setting sun during the "Chhat" festival at Bagmati River in Kathmandu November 8, 2013. Hindus in Nepal are celebrating "Chhat", a four-day festival that honours the sun god by praying at sunrise and sunset, and seeking blessings for ones family by giving offerings. REUTERS/ Navesh Chitrakar
Students walks between chilli trees covered by ash from Sinabung Mount as they return home at Kuta Rakyat village in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province November 8, 2013. Mount Sinabung continued to spew volcanic ash on Thursday as thousands of residents remained in temporary shelters fearful of more eruptions. Mount Sinabung's last eruption on Tuesday lasted about 20 minutes and sent volcanic ash 3,000 metres into the sky from its crater, authorities said, adding that there were no casualties as everyone in the nearby villages had been moved to shelters. Authorities have put the area surrounding the 2,460-metre high volcano on alert level three, recommending people not to be within a radius of three kilometres from the crater. The students pictured are attending a school outside of the evacuation area. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Participants of the "Your Weight in Gold" contest receive their gold prizes in Dubai November 7, 2013. The Dubai government launched "Your Weight in Gold", a 30-day weight-loss challenge in July, paying residents in gold for losing extra pounds as part of a government campaign to fight growing obesity in the Gulf Arab emirate. The top three dieters stood a chance to win gold coins worth up to 20,000 dirhams ($5,400), and a contestant has to lose a minimum 2 kgs (4.4 pounds) to qualify for the contest. Picture taken November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A masked Palestinian picks up a stone during clashes with Israeli security forces following the funeral of Anas al-Atrash, 23, in the West Bank city of Hebron November 8, 2013. Israeli troops shot and killed al-Atrash who tried to stab one of them at a West Bank checkpoint on Friday, a police spokesman said, the second Palestinian fatality in the territory in a few hours. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Indigenous people attend the ceremony of the lighting of the Indigenous Sacred Fire in Cuiaba November 8, 2013. 48 Brazilian Indigenous tribes will present their cultural rituals and compete in traditional sports such as archery, running with logs and canoeing during the XII Games of Indigenous People which takes place from November 8 to 16. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A Palestinian runs near a burning tyre during clashes with Israeli security forces following the funeral of Anas al-Atrash, 23, in the West Bank city of Hebron November 8, 2013. Israeli troops shot and killed al-Atrash who tried to stab one of them at a West Bank checkpoint on Friday, a police spokesman said, the second Palestinian fatality in the territory in a few hours. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
An old nun brushes garbage strewn on the pavement from the entrance of her convent during the fourth day of an indefinite strike by street cleaners in central Madrid, November 8, 2013. Spain's labour unions called for an indefinite strike from Tuesday in Spain's capital for the street cleaning and park maintenance sectors in protest against announced layoffs that could affect over a thousand municipal workers, according to local media. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Firefighters douse a damaged MiG-29 aircraft of the Indian Air Force after a crash near Jamnagar in the western Indian state of Gujarat November 8, 2013. The pilot of the aircraft ejected safely and there was no damage to any life or property, according to local media reports. REUTERS
Patient Isabelle Stadella hughs Joca, a therapeutically trained dog, during a therapy session at Hospital Infantil Sabara in Sao Paulo October 18, 2013. A therapy dog is a dog trained to provide affection and comfort to patients in hospitals. Picture taken October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A Free Syrian Army fighter looks behind a curtain in Deir al-Zor November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Nigeria's Chidera Ezeh (Top) jumps for the ball with Mexico's Pedro Teran during their U-17 World Cup UAE final soccer match at Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) wardens prepare to load a tranquillised male white rhinoceros into a cage for translocation at the Lake Nakuru National park in Kenya's Rift Valley, 160 km (99 miles) west of the capital Nairobi, November 8, 2013. After implanting radio transmitters into the horns to track the animals, and notching their ears, KWS is translocating 13 white rhinos to the Ruma National park, situated in Lambwe Valley in South Nyanza, to re-establish their population. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
U.S. first lady Michelle Obama gets animated while hosting a workshop at the White House for high school students about careers in film in Washington November 8, 2013. Also pictured is producer Harvey Weinstein (L) and actress Blake Lively (R). REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Residents walk along the coastal village while strong winds from Typhoon Haiyan battered Bayog town in Los Banos, Laguna, south of Manila November 8, 2013. Super Typhoon Haiyan, the strongest typhoon in the world this year and possibly the most powerful ever to hit land battered the central Philippines on Friday, forcing millions of people to flee to safer ground, cutting power lines and blowing apart houses. Haiyan, a category-5 super typhoon, bore down on the northern tip of Cebu Province, a popular tourist destination with the country's second-largest city, after lashing the islands of Leyte and Samar with 275 kph (170 mph) wind gusts and 5-6 meter (15-19 ft) waves. REUTERS/Charlie Saceda
