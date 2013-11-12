Editor's choice
An aerial view of a coastal town, devastated by super Typhoon Haiyan, in Samar province in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
An Israeli soldier from Galei Tzahal, the Israeli army radio station, speaks during a broadcast session at the station's studio in Jaffa, south of central Tel Aviv, November 10, 2013. The Israeli military operates two radio stations, a news-based...more
Furnaces used to make charcoal from wood discarded by the illegal logging and lumber industries are seen from a police helicopter during the "Hileia Patria" operation against sawmills and loggers who trade in illegally-extracted wood from the Alto...more
A New York Police Department helicopter flies over the scene of a multiple shooting crime scene on Maujer Street in the Brooklyn borough of New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
David Marrero (R) and Fernando Verdasco of Spain celebrate winning their men's doubles final tennis match against Bob and Mike Bryan of the U.S. at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A Kenya Defence Force (KDF) soldier of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) looks outside of a window in a moving armoured vehicle on the outskirts of Kismayu, in southern Somalia,November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
France's President Francois Hollande attends a ceremony to commemorate the end of the World War One in Oyonnax, south-eastern France, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Sweat drips off Rafael Nadal of Spain's nose during his men's final singles tennis match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Participants of the Conference of European Rabbis carry candles as they commemorate the 75th anniversary of Kristallnacht in front of Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Hamas naval police inspect parts of a car which they said was seized from two Palestinians who tried to smuggle it from Egypt by sea into Gaza City, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A typhoon survivor cries while she and her sick baby (not pictured) are evacuated by a military helicopter from Guiwan, Samar, that was among those areas battered by super Typhoon Haiyan in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De...more
Britain's Prince Philip (C) is aided by Flemish Minister-President Kris Peeters (CENTRE R) and Belgium's Prince Laurent (C REAR) during a ceremony to sign the Gilden Book at the Townhall, on Remembrance Day, in Ypres, Belgium, November 11, 2013....more
Karate students train as they run along the empty road during a nationwide strike in Kathmandu, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Women and children evacuate on a boat in the aftermath of typhoon Haiyan in Vietnam's northern Quang Ninh province, Vietnam, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Kham
A relative holds newly born baby Beatriz as her mother recuperates at a makeshift birthing clinic in Tacloban city in central Philippines, November 11, 2013.REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Vietnam venteran Jose Gonzalez stands on the sidelines of the New York City Veterans Day parade on 5th Avenue in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A refugee boy sits on a chair in a field outside a refugee camp in Sofia, November 11, 2013. Bulgaria has been struggling with a rising inflows of refugees, mainly from Syria, who have already reached 10,000 people in the first week of November, up...more
Riot police stand guard outside the Prime Minister's Chancellery during the annual far-right march, which coincides with Poland's national independence day, in Warsaw November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
School children gather at a window as Chilean presidential candidate Michelle Bachelet passes outside of their school during a campaign event in Santiago, November 11, 2013. Chileans go to the polls in the first round of presidential elections on...more
A slum dweller carries her child while standing next to her burnt belongings after a fire that broke out at a slum area in New Delhi November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Two World War One Historical Association members dressed as a nurse and Poilu (French soldiers from World War I) walk on the beach before an Armistice ceremony at the war memorial in Nice November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Palestinians hold posters depicting late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat during a rally marking the 9th anniversary of his death near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A woman cries as a protest leader addresses the crowd at the Democracy monument in central Bangkok where tens of thousands gathered in a protest against a government-backed amnesty bill, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Palestinian man ignites a fire at his makeshift shelter during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Editor's choice
