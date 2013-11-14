Editor's choice
A victim, with her eyes wide open, lies on a hospital bed after an attack on a passenger bus by an unidentified group in Kathmandu, Nepal, November 13, 2013. At least eight people were injured in the attack when a group of unidentified men hurled a petrol bomb at the microbus, according to police. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Shia Muslims boys flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Amroha, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, India, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Children play as they pass debris and damaged houses after super typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban City, in central Philippines, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
The bare feet of a student are pictured below a table in a flooded classroom in Lopang Domba Elementary School in Serang, Indonesia's Banten province, Indonesia, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A Free Syrian Army fighter holds his weapon as he looks out of a door in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Brazilian indigenous people use computers inside a tent during the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke is reflected in a glass table top as he holds town hall event for teachers at the Federal Reserve Board's building in Washington, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Turkish Shi'ite girls watch a re-enactment of the battle of Kerbala on a huge screen during an Ashura procession in Istanbul, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Women make the traditional Korean side dish "kimchi", or fermented cabbage, at a charity event at Seoul City Hall Plaza in Seoul, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
The mother and father of Israeli soldier Eden Atias, 19, mourn during his funeral at the military cemetery in the northern Israeli town of Nazareth Ilit, November 13, 2013. A 16-year-old Palestinian stabbed the Israeli soldier to death on the bus on Wednesday in an attack apparently motivated by the jailing of his relatives in Israel, police said. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Bulgarian students shout anti-government slogans during a protest in front of the parliament in central Sofia, Bulgaria, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
View of the timber work in castle bedroom at the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon near Treigny in the Burgundy region of France, October 29, 2013. The Guedelon castle is a typical French medieval chateau-fort being built using the techniques, materials and rules of the 13th Century. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Mexico's coach Miguel Herrera celebrates his team's second goal during their 2014 World Cup qualifying playoff first leg soccer match against New Zealand at Azteca stadium in Mexico City, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the 6th Korea-Russia Business Dialogue at a hotel in Seoul, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Netherland's anti-Islamic party leader Geert Wilders (R) shows The House of Representatives to far-right leader Marine Le Pen of France in The Hague, Netherlands, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters/United Photos
A passenger looks out of a window of the Holland-America Line Veendam as it docks at the port of Mazatlan, Mexico, November 12, 2013. The ship, coming from San Diego and carrying approximately 2000 passengers, is the first big cruise ship to arrive in the area since 2011. Holland-America, Carnival Cruise Lines and Disney Cruise Line among others, had stopped entering the Mazatlan port due to drug-related violence. REUTERS/Stringer
Mexico's Oribe Peralta fights for the ball with New Zealand's captain Tommy Smith (L) during their 2014 World Cup qualifying playoff first leg soccer match at Azteca stadium in Mexico City, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Eileen McKee (C) hugs Carolyn Golujuch after Hawaii Governor Neil Abercrombie signed Senate Bill 1, allowing same sex marriage to be legal in the state, in Honolulu, Hawaii, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
A man writes on a wall with chalk where citizens have been writing messages about Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, in front of the City Hall building in Toronto, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Soccer goal posts are seen in the autumn mist at Dukes Meadows in Chiswick, west London, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Chinese director Cui Jian (R), cast member Ni Hongjie and director of photography Christopher Doyle (L) pose during the red carpet event for the movie "Blue Sky Bones" at the 8th edition of the Rome International Film Festival in Rome, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
An aerial photo showing demolition work near completion at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, November 13, 2013, the site where a gunman killed 20 children and six adults before taking his own life last December. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Evacuated residents prepare to get onto a U.S. military plane at Tacloban airport in central Philippines, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A man leads camels at the edge of the Taklamakan Desert in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, October 29, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
