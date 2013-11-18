Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Nov 18, 2013 | 6:20pm IST

Editor's choice

<p>A vehicle sits on a pile of debris from the destruction caused by a tornado that touched down in Washington, Illinois, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

A vehicle sits on a pile of debris from the destruction caused by a tornado that touched down in Washington, Illinois, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, November 18, 2013

A vehicle sits on a pile of debris from the destruction caused by a tornado that touched down in Washington, Illinois, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
1 / 24
<p>A plane approaches Tacloban airport as survivors work in rubbles of their homes destroyed by typhoon Haiyan, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A plane approaches Tacloban airport as survivors work in rubbles of their homes destroyed by typhoon Haiyan, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, November 18, 2013

A plane approaches Tacloban airport as survivors work in rubbles of their homes destroyed by typhoon Haiyan, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
2 / 24
<p>Riot policemen walk by a group of protesters lying in front of the parliament in central Athens during a march towards the U.S. embassy, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Riot policemen walk by a group of protesters lying in front of the parliament in central Athens during a march towards the U.S. embassy, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Monday, November 18, 2013

Riot policemen walk by a group of protesters lying in front of the parliament in central Athens during a march towards the U.S. embassy, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
3 / 24
<p>Paramilitary policemen stand in formation as they pay tribute to the Monument to the People's Heroes on Tiananmen Square in Beijing, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Paramilitary policemen stand in formation as they pay tribute to the Monument to the People's Heroes on Tiananmen Square in Beijing, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, November 18, 2013

Paramilitary policemen stand in formation as they pay tribute to the Monument to the People's Heroes on Tiananmen Square in Beijing, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
4 / 24
<p>Survivors of Typhoon Haiyan rush to grab fresh water delivered by a U.S. military helicopter to their isolated village north of Tacloban, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Survivors of Typhoon Haiyan rush to grab fresh water delivered by a U.S. military helicopter to their isolated village north of Tacloban, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, November 18, 2013

Survivors of Typhoon Haiyan rush to grab fresh water delivered by a U.S. military helicopter to their isolated village north of Tacloban, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
5 / 24
<p>Chief Arvol Looking Horse, Spiritual Leader of the Great Sioux Nation, pets a and talks to a carriage horse in Central Park, New York November 17, 2013. Arvol hopes to reconcile the opposing views of ending the Central Park horse and buggy ride. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Chief Arvol Looking Horse, Spiritual Leader of the Great Sioux Nation, pets a and talks to a carriage horse in Central Park, New York November 17, 2013. Arvol hopes to reconcile the opposing views of ending the Central Park horse and buggy ride. ...more

Monday, November 18, 2013

Chief Arvol Looking Horse, Spiritual Leader of the Great Sioux Nation, pets a and talks to a carriage horse in Central Park, New York November 17, 2013. Arvol hopes to reconcile the opposing views of ending the Central Park horse and buggy ride. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
6 / 24
<p>A supporter of a Nationalist movement protests in the town of Pernik, near Sofia, Bulgaria, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A supporter of a Nationalist movement protests in the town of Pernik, near Sofia, Bulgaria, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, November 18, 2013

A supporter of a Nationalist movement protests in the town of Pernik, near Sofia, Bulgaria, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
7 / 24
<p>A photographer takes pictures of Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spewing lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello</p>

A photographer takes pictures of Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spewing lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Monday, November 18, 2013

A photographer takes pictures of Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spewing lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Close
8 / 24
<p>An evacuatee from areas devastated by super typhoon Haiyan sleeps with a crucifix in her mouth at a church where she found shelter in Tacloban, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

An evacuatee from areas devastated by super typhoon Haiyan sleeps with a crucifix in her mouth at a church where she found shelter in Tacloban, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, November 18, 2013

An evacuatee from areas devastated by super typhoon Haiyan sleeps with a crucifix in her mouth at a church where she found shelter in Tacloban, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
9 / 24
<p>Sunni Muslims carry the casket of a fellow Sunni who was killed in Friday's sectarian clashes during a Muharram procession, at Laiquat Bagh in Rawalpindi, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood</p>

Sunni Muslims carry the casket of a fellow Sunni who was killed in Friday's sectarian clashes during a Muharram procession, at Laiquat Bagh in Rawalpindi, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Monday, November 18, 2013

Sunni Muslims carry the casket of a fellow Sunni who was killed in Friday's sectarian clashes during a Muharram procession, at Laiquat Bagh in Rawalpindi, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Close
10 / 24
<p>French President Francois Hollande and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu embrace during the official reception upon Hollande's arrival at Ben Gurion airport near Tel Aviv, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

French President Francois Hollande and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu embrace during the official reception upon Hollande's arrival at Ben Gurion airport near Tel Aviv, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Monday, November 18, 2013

French President Francois Hollande and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu embrace during the official reception upon Hollande's arrival at Ben Gurion airport near Tel Aviv, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
11 / 24
<p>Sikh devotees light candles at the holy Sikh shrine of Golden Temple on the occasion of the 544th birth anniversary of their first Guru, Guru Nanak Dev, in the northern Indian city of Amritsar, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Munish Sharma</p>

Sikh devotees light candles at the holy Sikh shrine of Golden Temple on the occasion of the 544th birth anniversary of their first Guru, Guru Nanak Dev, in the northern Indian city of Amritsar, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Monday, November 18, 2013

Sikh devotees light candles at the holy Sikh shrine of Golden Temple on the occasion of the 544th birth anniversary of their first Guru, Guru Nanak Dev, in the northern Indian city of Amritsar, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Close
12 / 24
<p>Student protesters occupy Michelle Bachelet's electoral headquarters during a rally in Santiago, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Maglio Perez</p>

Student protesters occupy Michelle Bachelet's electoral headquarters during a rally in Santiago, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Maglio Perez

Monday, November 18, 2013

Student protesters occupy Michelle Bachelet's electoral headquarters during a rally in Santiago, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Maglio Perez

Close
13 / 24
<p>Angelina Jolie and partner Brad Pitt and son Maddox arrive at the 5th Annual Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Governors Awards in Hollywood, November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Angelina Jolie and partner Brad Pitt and son Maddox arrive at the 5th Annual Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Governors Awards in Hollywood, November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Monday, November 18, 2013

Angelina Jolie and partner Brad Pitt and son Maddox arrive at the 5th Annual Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Governors Awards in Hollywood, November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
14 / 24
<p>Residents dry rice under sunlight outside Transfiguration Cathedral, which was damaged by super Typhoon Haiyan, in Palo, south of Tacloban in central Philippines, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

Residents dry rice under sunlight outside Transfiguration Cathedral, which was damaged by super Typhoon Haiyan, in Palo, south of Tacloban in central Philippines, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Monday, November 18, 2013

Residents dry rice under sunlight outside Transfiguration Cathedral, which was damaged by super Typhoon Haiyan, in Palo, south of Tacloban in central Philippines, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
15 / 24
<p>Cast member of "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" Jamie Foxx poses with a member of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, a non-profit youth mentoring organization, during a photo call in Culver City, California, November. 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Cast member of "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" Jamie Foxx poses with a member of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, a non-profit youth mentoring organization, during a photo call in Culver City, California, November. 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian more

Monday, November 18, 2013

Cast member of "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" Jamie Foxx poses with a member of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, a non-profit youth mentoring organization, during a photo call in Culver City, California, November. 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
16 / 24
<p>President Obama winks as he and his family arrive to watch the NCAA men's basketball game between Oregon State and the University of Maryland at College Park, Maryland, November 17, 2013. Also pictured are Obama's daughter Sasha (C) and mother-in-law Marian Robinson. First lady Michelle Obama's brother Craig Robinson is the head coach of the Orgeon State Beavers. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

President Obama winks as he and his family arrive to watch the NCAA men's basketball game between Oregon State and the University of Maryland at College Park, Maryland, November 17, 2013. Also pictured are Obama's daughter Sasha (C) and mother-in-law...more

Monday, November 18, 2013

President Obama winks as he and his family arrive to watch the NCAA men's basketball game between Oregon State and the University of Maryland at College Park, Maryland, November 17, 2013. Also pictured are Obama's daughter Sasha (C) and mother-in-law Marian Robinson. First lady Michelle Obama's brother Craig Robinson is the head coach of the Orgeon State Beavers. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
17 / 24
<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany jokes as he celebrates his win with the Red Bull team after the Austin F1 Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone</p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany jokes as he celebrates his win with the Red Bull team after the Austin F1 Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Monday, November 18, 2013

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany jokes as he celebrates his win with the Red Bull team after the Austin F1 Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Close
18 / 24
<p>Czech Republic's Radek Stepanek celebrates after defeating Serbia's Dusan Lajovic during their Davis Cup World Group final tennis match in Belgrade, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

Czech Republic's Radek Stepanek celebrates after defeating Serbia's Dusan Lajovic during their Davis Cup World Group final tennis match in Belgrade, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Monday, November 18, 2013

Czech Republic's Radek Stepanek celebrates after defeating Serbia's Dusan Lajovic during their Davis Cup World Group final tennis match in Belgrade, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
19 / 24
<p>A Palestinian girl lights a candle inside her house during a power cut in Jabalya in the northern Gaza Strip, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

A Palestinian girl lights a candle inside her house during a power cut in Jabalya in the northern Gaza Strip, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Monday, November 18, 2013

A Palestinian girl lights a candle inside her house during a power cut in Jabalya in the northern Gaza Strip, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
20 / 24
<p>Vanessa James and Morgan Cipres of France perform at the gala exhibition during ISU Bompard Trophy event at Bercy in Paris, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

Vanessa James and Morgan Cipres of France perform at the gala exhibition during ISU Bompard Trophy event at Bercy in Paris, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Monday, November 18, 2013

Vanessa James and Morgan Cipres of France perform at the gala exhibition during ISU Bompard Trophy event at Bercy in Paris, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
21 / 24
<p>Sunni Muslims carry the casket of a fellow Sunni who was killed in Friday's sectarian clashes during a Muharram procession, at Laiquat Bagh in Rawalpindi, November 17, 2013. Eight people were killed when gunmen opened fire on a Shi'ite Muslim religious procession in Pakistan on Friday, hospital officials said, in what appeared to be the latest incident of spiralling sectarian violence. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood</p>

Sunni Muslims carry the casket of a fellow Sunni who was killed in Friday's sectarian clashes during a Muharram procession, at Laiquat Bagh in Rawalpindi, November 17, 2013. Eight people were killed when gunmen opened fire on a Shi'ite Muslim...more

Monday, November 18, 2013

Sunni Muslims carry the casket of a fellow Sunni who was killed in Friday's sectarian clashes during a Muharram procession, at Laiquat Bagh in Rawalpindi, November 17, 2013. Eight people were killed when gunmen opened fire on a Shi'ite Muslim religious procession in Pakistan on Friday, hospital officials said, in what appeared to be the latest incident of spiralling sectarian violence. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Close
22 / 24
<p>Japan's Arisa Sato receives the ball to save a point against Brazil on the final day of their FIVB Women's Volleyball Grand Champions Cup 2013 in Tokyo, November 17, 2013. Brazil placed first while Japan placed third. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

Japan's Arisa Sato receives the ball to save a point against Brazil on the final day of their FIVB Women's Volleyball Grand Champions Cup 2013 in Tokyo, November 17, 2013. Brazil placed first while Japan placed third. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Monday, November 18, 2013

Japan's Arisa Sato receives the ball to save a point against Brazil on the final day of their FIVB Women's Volleyball Grand Champions Cup 2013 in Tokyo, November 17, 2013. Brazil placed first while Japan placed third. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
23 / 24
<p>People who trying to leave the devastated town look through the fence of Tacloban airport, which remains a point of exodus for survivors of typhoon Haiyan, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

People who trying to leave the devastated town look through the fence of Tacloban airport, which remains a point of exodus for survivors of typhoon Haiyan, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, November 18, 2013

People who trying to leave the devastated town look through the fence of Tacloban airport, which remains a point of exodus for survivors of typhoon Haiyan, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

16 Nov 2013
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

15 Nov 2013
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

14 Nov 2013
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

13 Nov 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.

China's all-girl 'boy band'

China's all-girl 'boy band'

Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.

Mannequins on the frontline

Mannequins on the frontline

Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures