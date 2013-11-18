Editor's choice
A vehicle sits on a pile of debris from the destruction caused by a tornado that touched down in Washington, Illinois, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
A plane approaches Tacloban airport as survivors work in rubbles of their homes destroyed by typhoon Haiyan, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Riot policemen walk by a group of protesters lying in front of the parliament in central Athens during a march towards the U.S. embassy, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Paramilitary policemen stand in formation as they pay tribute to the Monument to the People's Heroes on Tiananmen Square in Beijing, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Survivors of Typhoon Haiyan rush to grab fresh water delivered by a U.S. military helicopter to their isolated village north of Tacloban, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Chief Arvol Looking Horse, Spiritual Leader of the Great Sioux Nation, pets a and talks to a carriage horse in Central Park, New York November 17, 2013. Arvol hopes to reconcile the opposing views of ending the Central Park horse and buggy ride. ...more
A supporter of a Nationalist movement protests in the town of Pernik, near Sofia, Bulgaria, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A photographer takes pictures of Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spewing lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
An evacuatee from areas devastated by super typhoon Haiyan sleeps with a crucifix in her mouth at a church where she found shelter in Tacloban, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Sunni Muslims carry the casket of a fellow Sunni who was killed in Friday's sectarian clashes during a Muharram procession, at Laiquat Bagh in Rawalpindi, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
French President Francois Hollande and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu embrace during the official reception upon Hollande's arrival at Ben Gurion airport near Tel Aviv, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Sikh devotees light candles at the holy Sikh shrine of Golden Temple on the occasion of the 544th birth anniversary of their first Guru, Guru Nanak Dev, in the northern Indian city of Amritsar, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
Student protesters occupy Michelle Bachelet's electoral headquarters during a rally in Santiago, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Maglio Perez
Angelina Jolie and partner Brad Pitt and son Maddox arrive at the 5th Annual Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Governors Awards in Hollywood, November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Residents dry rice under sunlight outside Transfiguration Cathedral, which was damaged by super Typhoon Haiyan, in Palo, south of Tacloban in central Philippines, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Cast member of "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" Jamie Foxx poses with a member of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, a non-profit youth mentoring organization, during a photo call in Culver City, California, November. 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian more
President Obama winks as he and his family arrive to watch the NCAA men's basketball game between Oregon State and the University of Maryland at College Park, Maryland, November 17, 2013. Also pictured are Obama's daughter Sasha (C) and mother-in-law...more
Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany jokes as he celebrates his win with the Red Bull team after the Austin F1 Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Czech Republic's Radek Stepanek celebrates after defeating Serbia's Dusan Lajovic during their Davis Cup World Group final tennis match in Belgrade, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A Palestinian girl lights a candle inside her house during a power cut in Jabalya in the northern Gaza Strip, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Vanessa James and Morgan Cipres of France perform at the gala exhibition during ISU Bompard Trophy event at Bercy in Paris, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Sunni Muslims carry the casket of a fellow Sunni who was killed in Friday's sectarian clashes during a Muharram procession, at Laiquat Bagh in Rawalpindi, November 17, 2013. Eight people were killed when gunmen opened fire on a Shi'ite Muslim...more
Japan's Arisa Sato receives the ball to save a point against Brazil on the final day of their FIVB Women's Volleyball Grand Champions Cup 2013 in Tokyo, November 17, 2013. Brazil placed first while Japan placed third. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
People who trying to leave the devastated town look through the fence of Tacloban airport, which remains a point of exodus for survivors of typhoon Haiyan, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
