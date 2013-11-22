Editor's choice
A Philippine military helicopter drops bottled water to Typhoon Haiyan survivors in Tolosa, Leyte in central Philippines November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A woman looks at Scallop (2003) by sculptor Maggi Hambling, a tribute to composer Benjamin Britten, on Aldeburgh beach, eastern England, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A man wearing a shirt with Nazi logo plays Chin Lone, a traditional Myanmar sport, in Yangon, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Minzayar
Pope Francis hugs Filipino Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle (L) before blessing a mosaic of St. Pedro Calungsod's image during a meeting with the Philippine community at the St Peter Basilica at the Vatican, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi more
Deportees gesture from the windows of a bus outside the Care Center for Returning Migrants (CAMR) after arriving on an immigration flight from the U.S., at the international airport in San Pedro Sula, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Photographer Denis Sinyakov of Russia embraces his wife Alina after being released from prison in St. Petersburg, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Two joggers run along the embankment of Aare river during the first snowfall in Bern, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Residents watch as firefighters try to extinguish a fire in a slum area in Mumbai, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A demonstrator wearing a mask sits on a bench during a protest by homeless people and their supporters against restrictions to their right to public healthcare, in Madrid, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A girl walks through the ruins of her destroyed neighborhood as other survivors search for belongings and useable items after Super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city nearly two weeks ago in central Philippines, November 21, 2013 REUTERS/Damir...more
A West Highland Terrier walks through the sand dunes on Portstewart Strand as strong winds continue to hit the coastline in Northern Ireland, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Australia's Ryan Harris (L) avoids a high delivery from England's Stuart Broad during the second day's play of the first Ashes cricket test match between against England in Brisbane, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A man walks through damaged buildings in the besieged area of Homs, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya
French President Francois Hollande reacts on the steps of the Elysee Palace in Paris as he waits for a guest, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Singer Leslie Grace poses backstage with Cirque du Soliel performers from the show "Zarkana" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A Free Syrian Army fighter throws a homemade bomb towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
An inmate sits in a psychological relaxation room inside female prison camp Number 22 in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Relatives of crew members wave Chinese flags as China's hospital ship "Peace Ark" leaves a naval port for the Philippines, to assist the victims of Typhoon Haiyan, in Zhoushan Island, Zhejiang Province, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria more
Placards are seen before a march toward the Portuguese parliament in Lisbon, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A ship ran aground next to damaged houses after it was swept at the height of Typhoon Haiyan nearly two weeks ago, in Tacloban city in central Philippines, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her husband, former U.S. President Bill Clinton talk at a dinner in honor of Presidential Medal of Freedom awardees at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History in Washington, November 20, 2013....more
Olive Ridley turtle hatchlings (Lepidochelys olivacea) sit in baskets and trays at the turtle camp La Gloria, before their release into the ocean in Tomatlan, Mexico, November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
A man runs amid smoke after what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Maaret al-Naaman town in Idlib, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Houssam Abo Dabak
Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner looks down at supporters in her first public appearance since her October 8 operation to remove blood that pooled on her brain, at the Casa Rosada Presidential Palace in Buenos Aires, November 20,...more
