A street vendor sings a prayer during a wake for Silvia Dinora Rivera in the market stall where Rivera used to work with her mother, in La Libertad in San Salvador, June 22, 2013. Rivera was 37 years old when her husband tied her to a chair, poured gasoline over her and set fire to the house. She later died in the hospital. Central America encompasses some of the countries with the world's highest rates of femicide, defined as the murder of a woman for reasons connected with her gender. El Salvador has the highest incidence of femicide in the world, and Guatemala has the third highest rate, according to a study published by the NGO, The Academic Council on the United Nations System. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez