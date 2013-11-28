Editor's choice
Charli Crosby, 5, points to a doll in the window of an American Girl store at The Grove mall in Los Angeles November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Charli Crosby, 5, points to a doll in the window of an American Girl store at The Grove mall in Los Angeles November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Seleka fighters wait as their commander, General Yaya, meets with Multinational Force of Central Africa (FOMAC) peacekeepers at the FOMAC camp in Bossangoa, Central African Republic November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Seleka fighters wait as their commander, General Yaya, meets with Multinational Force of Central Africa (FOMAC) peacekeepers at the FOMAC camp in Bossangoa, Central African Republic November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi delivers a speech from the stage in downtown Rome November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi delivers a speech from the stage in downtown Rome November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Howard, 34, who did not disclose his last name, talks on his mobile phone as he appears as a North Korean leader Kim Jong-un lookalike on a street at Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district November 27, 2013. When Kim came into power about a year...more
Howard, 34, who did not disclose his last name, talks on his mobile phone as he appears as a North Korean leader Kim Jong-un lookalike on a street at Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district November 27, 2013. When Kim came into power about a year ago, Howard's friends teased him for his resemblance to the world's youngest leader. Then on April Fool's Day, the drummer-turned-music producer chopped his hair off and, realizing he could make something out of it, set up a Facebook page. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Protest leader and former deputy prime minister Suthep Thaugsuban talks to his staff outside a government complex where anti-government protesters gather, in Bangkok November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Protest leader and former deputy prime minister Suthep Thaugsuban talks to his staff outside a government complex where anti-government protesters gather, in Bangkok November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A child lies on the floor at JFK airport in New York November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A child lies on the floor at JFK airport in New York November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A worker walks atop a tanker wagon to check the freight level at an oil terminal on the outskirts of Kolkata November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A worker walks atop a tanker wagon to check the freight level at an oil terminal on the outskirts of Kolkata November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Roma child looks at French police standing guard as Roma families are evicted from their illegal camp near the Var river in Nice, southeastern France, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A Roma child looks at French police standing guard as Roma families are evicted from their illegal camp near the Var river in Nice, southeastern France, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Fans of Flamengo sing before their Copa do Brasil final soccer match against Atletico Paranaense in Rio de Janeiro, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Fans of Flamengo sing before their Copa do Brasil final soccer match against Atletico Paranaense in Rio de Janeiro, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Traffic flows past a construction site with billboard advertisements of apartments for sale in Almaty, Kazakhstan, November 27, 2013. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Traffic flows past a construction site with billboard advertisements of apartments for sale in Almaty, Kazakhstan, November 27, 2013. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Paris St-Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic (C) celebrates with team mates after he scored the first goal for the team during their Champions League soccer match at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Paris St-Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic (C) celebrates with team mates after he scored the first goal for the team during their Champions League soccer match at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Heavyweight boxing champion and UDAR (Punch) party leader Vitaly Klitschko (top R) climbs over a police fence during a rally in support of EU integration in front of the Ukrainian cabinet of ministers building in Kiev November 27, 2013. ...more
Heavyweight boxing champion and UDAR (Punch) party leader Vitaly Klitschko (top R) climbs over a police fence during a rally in support of EU integration in front of the Ukrainian cabinet of ministers building in Kiev November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A prostitute waits for customers along a road of the Bois de Boulogne in Paris, August 28, 2013.REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A prostitute waits for customers along a road of the Bois de Boulogne in Paris, August 28, 2013.REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Patients Susan Paul who has smoked for 20 years (L-R), Dawn Debra Bayram, and Margaret who has smoked for 40 years and will have her voice box removed, smoke outside University College Hospital in central London November 27, 2013. The National...more
Patients Susan Paul who has smoked for 20 years (L-R), Dawn Debra Bayram, and Margaret who has smoked for 40 years and will have her voice box removed, smoke outside University College Hospital in central London November 27, 2013. The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence said Britain's National Health Service should ban smoking at all hospital grounds in England. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Competitors wait to get onstage during a bodybuilding competition in Mumbai, November 27, 2013. Around 30 bodybuilders from all parts of India participated in the competition. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Competitors wait to get onstage during a bodybuilding competition in Mumbai, November 27, 2013. Around 30 bodybuilders from all parts of India participated in the competition. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Zezinho (L) of Atletico Paranaense challenges Carlos Eduardo of Flamengo during their Copa do Brasil final soccer match in Rio de Janeiro November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Zezinho (L) of Atletico Paranaense challenges Carlos Eduardo of Flamengo during their Copa do Brasil final soccer match in Rio de Janeiro November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
An airplane waiting to depart the gate is reflected in rain drops on a window at Logan airport in Boston, Massachusetts November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
An airplane waiting to depart the gate is reflected in rain drops on a window at Logan airport in Boston, Massachusetts November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A woman walks past mannequins along a street in front of a clothes store in Guatemala City November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A woman walks past mannequins along a street in front of a clothes store in Guatemala City November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Juventus' Fernando Llorente (L) is challenged for the ball by FC Copenhagen's Olof Mellberg during their Champions League soccer match at Juventus stadium in Turin November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
Juventus' Fernando Llorente (L) is challenged for the ball by FC Copenhagen's Olof Mellberg during their Champions League soccer match at Juventus stadium in Turin November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
Workers stand near a crane that collapsed on the site of the Arena Sao Paulo stadium, known as "Itaquerao", which will host the opening soccer match of the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo November 27, 2013. A crane collapsed on Wednesday at the...more
Workers stand near a crane that collapsed on the site of the Arena Sao Paulo stadium, known as "Itaquerao", which will host the opening soccer match of the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo November 27, 2013. A crane collapsed on Wednesday at the construction site of a future World Cup soccer stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, killing at least three people and causing damage to the structure. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A Palestinian protester uses a sling to throw a stone during clashes with Israeli security officers following the funerals of three Palestinians, in West Bank city of Hebron November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian protester uses a sling to throw a stone during clashes with Israeli security officers following the funerals of three Palestinians, in West Bank city of Hebron November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Seleka soldier sits in front of the defunct national television headquarters in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A Seleka soldier sits in front of the defunct national television headquarters in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
The Jet Blue counter at Logan airport is reflected in a panel of mirrors in Boston, Massachusetts November 27, 2013, the day before the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The Jet Blue counter at Logan airport is reflected in a panel of mirrors in Boston, Massachusetts November 27, 2013, the day before the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Manchester City's Samir Nasri (2nd R) shoots to score during their Champions League soccer match against Viktoria Plzen at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Manchester City's Samir Nasri (2nd R) shoots to score during their Champions League soccer match against Viktoria Plzen at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
Albino animals
Rare creatures from the animal world.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition
In Yemen, where one child under the age of five dies of preventable hunger and disease every 10 minutes, seven-year-old Jamila Ali Abdu died of malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.
The U.S.-Mexico border now
The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.
The frontlines of Mosul
An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.