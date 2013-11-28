Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Nov 28, 2013 | 7:15pm IST

Editor's choice

<p>Charli Crosby, 5, points to a doll in the window of an American Girl store at The Grove mall in Los Angeles November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Charli Crosby, 5, points to a doll in the window of an American Girl store at The Grove mall in Los Angeles November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, November 28, 2013

Charli Crosby, 5, points to a doll in the window of an American Girl store at The Grove mall in Los Angeles November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
1 / 24
<p>Seleka fighters wait as their commander, General Yaya, meets with Multinational Force of Central Africa (FOMAC) peacekeepers at the FOMAC camp in Bossangoa, Central African Republic November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Seleka fighters wait as their commander, General Yaya, meets with Multinational Force of Central Africa (FOMAC) peacekeepers at the FOMAC camp in Bossangoa, Central African Republic November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Thursday, November 28, 2013

Seleka fighters wait as their commander, General Yaya, meets with Multinational Force of Central Africa (FOMAC) peacekeepers at the FOMAC camp in Bossangoa, Central African Republic November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
2 / 24
<p>Former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi delivers a speech from the stage in downtown Rome November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi delivers a speech from the stage in downtown Rome November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Thursday, November 28, 2013

Former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi delivers a speech from the stage in downtown Rome November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
3 / 24
<p>Howard, 34, who did not disclose his last name, talks on his mobile phone as he appears as a North Korean leader Kim Jong-un lookalike on a street at Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district November 27, 2013. When Kim came into power about a year ago, Howard's friends teased him for his resemblance to the world's youngest leader. Then on April Fool's Day, the drummer-turned-music producer chopped his hair off and, realizing he could make something out of it, set up a Facebook page. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

Howard, 34, who did not disclose his last name, talks on his mobile phone as he appears as a North Korean leader Kim Jong-un lookalike on a street at Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district November 27, 2013. When Kim came into power about a year...more

Thursday, November 28, 2013

Howard, 34, who did not disclose his last name, talks on his mobile phone as he appears as a North Korean leader Kim Jong-un lookalike on a street at Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district November 27, 2013. When Kim came into power about a year ago, Howard's friends teased him for his resemblance to the world's youngest leader. Then on April Fool's Day, the drummer-turned-music producer chopped his hair off and, realizing he could make something out of it, set up a Facebook page. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
4 / 24
<p>Protest leader and former deputy prime minister Suthep Thaugsuban talks to his staff outside a government complex where anti-government protesters gather, in Bangkok November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Protest leader and former deputy prime minister Suthep Thaugsuban talks to his staff outside a government complex where anti-government protesters gather, in Bangkok November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Thursday, November 28, 2013

Protest leader and former deputy prime minister Suthep Thaugsuban talks to his staff outside a government complex where anti-government protesters gather, in Bangkok November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
5 / 24
<p>A child lies on the floor at JFK airport in New York November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A child lies on the floor at JFK airport in New York November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 28, 2013

A child lies on the floor at JFK airport in New York November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
6 / 24
<p>A worker walks atop a tanker wagon to check the freight level at an oil terminal on the outskirts of Kolkata November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

A worker walks atop a tanker wagon to check the freight level at an oil terminal on the outskirts of Kolkata November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Thursday, November 28, 2013

A worker walks atop a tanker wagon to check the freight level at an oil terminal on the outskirts of Kolkata November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
7 / 24
<p>A Roma child looks at French police standing guard as Roma families are evicted from their illegal camp near the Var river in Nice, southeastern France, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

A Roma child looks at French police standing guard as Roma families are evicted from their illegal camp near the Var river in Nice, southeastern France, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Thursday, November 28, 2013

A Roma child looks at French police standing guard as Roma families are evicted from their illegal camp near the Var river in Nice, southeastern France, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
8 / 24
<p>Fans of Flamengo sing before their Copa do Brasil final soccer match against Atletico Paranaense in Rio de Janeiro, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Fans of Flamengo sing before their Copa do Brasil final soccer match against Atletico Paranaense in Rio de Janeiro, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Thursday, November 28, 2013

Fans of Flamengo sing before their Copa do Brasil final soccer match against Atletico Paranaense in Rio de Janeiro, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
9 / 24
<p>Traffic flows past a construction site with billboard advertisements of apartments for sale in Almaty, Kazakhstan, November 27, 2013. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Traffic flows past a construction site with billboard advertisements of apartments for sale in Almaty, Kazakhstan, November 27, 2013. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Thursday, November 28, 2013

Traffic flows past a construction site with billboard advertisements of apartments for sale in Almaty, Kazakhstan, November 27, 2013. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
10 / 24
<p>Paris St-Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic (C) celebrates with team mates after he scored the first goal for the team during their Champions League soccer match at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

Paris St-Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic (C) celebrates with team mates after he scored the first goal for the team during their Champions League soccer match at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Thursday, November 28, 2013

Paris St-Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic (C) celebrates with team mates after he scored the first goal for the team during their Champions League soccer match at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
11 / 24
<p>Heavyweight boxing champion and UDAR (Punch) party leader Vitaly Klitschko (top R) climbs over a police fence during a rally in support of EU integration in front of the Ukrainian cabinet of ministers building in Kiev November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

Heavyweight boxing champion and UDAR (Punch) party leader Vitaly Klitschko (top R) climbs over a police fence during a rally in support of EU integration in front of the Ukrainian cabinet of ministers building in Kiev November 27, 2013. ...more

Thursday, November 28, 2013

Heavyweight boxing champion and UDAR (Punch) party leader Vitaly Klitschko (top R) climbs over a police fence during a rally in support of EU integration in front of the Ukrainian cabinet of ministers building in Kiev November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Close
12 / 24
<p>A prostitute waits for customers along a road of the Bois de Boulogne in Paris, August 28, 2013.REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

A prostitute waits for customers along a road of the Bois de Boulogne in Paris, August 28, 2013.REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Thursday, November 28, 2013

A prostitute waits for customers along a road of the Bois de Boulogne in Paris, August 28, 2013.REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Close
13 / 24
<p>Patients Susan Paul who has smoked for 20 years (L-R), Dawn Debra Bayram, and Margaret who has smoked for 40 years and will have her voice box removed, smoke outside University College Hospital in central London November 27, 2013. The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence said Britain's National Health Service should ban smoking at all hospital grounds in England. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Patients Susan Paul who has smoked for 20 years (L-R), Dawn Debra Bayram, and Margaret who has smoked for 40 years and will have her voice box removed, smoke outside University College Hospital in central London November 27, 2013. The National...more

Thursday, November 28, 2013

Patients Susan Paul who has smoked for 20 years (L-R), Dawn Debra Bayram, and Margaret who has smoked for 40 years and will have her voice box removed, smoke outside University College Hospital in central London November 27, 2013. The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence said Britain's National Health Service should ban smoking at all hospital grounds in England. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
14 / 24
<p>Competitors wait to get onstage during a bodybuilding competition in Mumbai, November 27, 2013. Around 30 bodybuilders from all parts of India participated in the competition. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Competitors wait to get onstage during a bodybuilding competition in Mumbai, November 27, 2013. Around 30 bodybuilders from all parts of India participated in the competition. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Thursday, November 28, 2013

Competitors wait to get onstage during a bodybuilding competition in Mumbai, November 27, 2013. Around 30 bodybuilders from all parts of India participated in the competition. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
15 / 24
<p>Zezinho (L) of Atletico Paranaense challenges Carlos Eduardo of Flamengo during their Copa do Brasil final soccer match in Rio de Janeiro November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Zezinho (L) of Atletico Paranaense challenges Carlos Eduardo of Flamengo during their Copa do Brasil final soccer match in Rio de Janeiro November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Thursday, November 28, 2013

Zezinho (L) of Atletico Paranaense challenges Carlos Eduardo of Flamengo during their Copa do Brasil final soccer match in Rio de Janeiro November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
16 / 24
<p>An airplane waiting to depart the gate is reflected in rain drops on a window at Logan airport in Boston, Massachusetts November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

An airplane waiting to depart the gate is reflected in rain drops on a window at Logan airport in Boston, Massachusetts November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Thursday, November 28, 2013

An airplane waiting to depart the gate is reflected in rain drops on a window at Logan airport in Boston, Massachusetts November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
17 / 24
<p>A woman walks past mannequins along a street in front of a clothes store in Guatemala City November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

A woman walks past mannequins along a street in front of a clothes store in Guatemala City November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Thursday, November 28, 2013

A woman walks past mannequins along a street in front of a clothes store in Guatemala City November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
18 / 24
<p>Juventus' Fernando Llorente (L) is challenged for the ball by FC Copenhagen's Olof Mellberg during their Champions League soccer match at Juventus stadium in Turin November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino</p>

Juventus' Fernando Llorente (L) is challenged for the ball by FC Copenhagen's Olof Mellberg during their Champions League soccer match at Juventus stadium in Turin November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Thursday, November 28, 2013

Juventus' Fernando Llorente (L) is challenged for the ball by FC Copenhagen's Olof Mellberg during their Champions League soccer match at Juventus stadium in Turin November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Close
19 / 24
<p>Workers stand near a crane that collapsed on the site of the Arena Sao Paulo stadium, known as "Itaquerao", which will host the opening soccer match of the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo November 27, 2013. A crane collapsed on Wednesday at the construction site of a future World Cup soccer stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, killing at least three people and causing damage to the structure. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Workers stand near a crane that collapsed on the site of the Arena Sao Paulo stadium, known as "Itaquerao", which will host the opening soccer match of the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo November 27, 2013. A crane collapsed on Wednesday at the...more

Thursday, November 28, 2013

Workers stand near a crane that collapsed on the site of the Arena Sao Paulo stadium, known as "Itaquerao", which will host the opening soccer match of the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo November 27, 2013. A crane collapsed on Wednesday at the construction site of a future World Cup soccer stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, killing at least three people and causing damage to the structure. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
20 / 24
<p>A Palestinian protester uses a sling to throw a stone during clashes with Israeli security officers following the funerals of three Palestinians, in West Bank city of Hebron November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

A Palestinian protester uses a sling to throw a stone during clashes with Israeli security officers following the funerals of three Palestinians, in West Bank city of Hebron November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Thursday, November 28, 2013

A Palestinian protester uses a sling to throw a stone during clashes with Israeli security officers following the funerals of three Palestinians, in West Bank city of Hebron November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
21 / 24
<p>A Seleka soldier sits in front of the defunct national television headquarters in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A Seleka soldier sits in front of the defunct national television headquarters in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Thursday, November 28, 2013

A Seleka soldier sits in front of the defunct national television headquarters in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
22 / 24
<p>The Jet Blue counter at Logan airport is reflected in a panel of mirrors in Boston, Massachusetts November 27, 2013, the day before the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

The Jet Blue counter at Logan airport is reflected in a panel of mirrors in Boston, Massachusetts November 27, 2013, the day before the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Thursday, November 28, 2013

The Jet Blue counter at Logan airport is reflected in a panel of mirrors in Boston, Massachusetts November 27, 2013, the day before the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
23 / 24
<p>Manchester City's Samir Nasri (2nd R) shoots to score during their Champions League soccer match against Viktoria Plzen at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Manchester City's Samir Nasri (2nd R) shoots to score during their Champions League soccer match against Viktoria Plzen at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Thursday, November 28, 2013

Manchester City's Samir Nasri (2nd R) shoots to score during their Champions League soccer match against Viktoria Plzen at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

27 Nov 2013
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

26 Nov 2013
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

25 Nov 2013
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

24 Nov 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

The Met Gala

The Met Gala

Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

Albino animals

Albino animals

Rare creatures from the animal world.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition

Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition

In Yemen, where one child under the age of five dies of preventable hunger and disease every 10 minutes, seven-year-old Jamila Ali Abdu died of malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures