Editor's choice
An Uncle Sam balloon floats down Sixth Avenue during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
An Uncle Sam balloon floats down Sixth Avenue during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Anti-government protesters give roses, through razor wire, to the security personnel guarding the Defense Ministry as protesters gather outside it in Bangkok November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Anti-government protesters give roses, through razor wire, to the security personnel guarding the Defense Ministry as protesters gather outside it in Bangkok November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Sailors and workers attend a ceremony launching the "Novorossiysk", a diesel-electric submarine, at the Admiralteiiskiye Shipyard in St. Petersburg, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Sailors and workers attend a ceremony launching the "Novorossiysk", a diesel-electric submarine, at the Admiralteiiskiye Shipyard in St. Petersburg, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Shahnaz, wife of bus driver Mahbub who sustained burns when the bus was torched by protesters, cries at Dhaka Medical College Hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 28, 2013. At least 19 people, including a journalist, a police officer and a lawyer,...more
Shahnaz, wife of bus driver Mahbub who sustained burns when the bus was torched by protesters, cries at Dhaka Medical College Hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 28, 2013. At least 19 people, including a journalist, a police officer and a lawyer, sustained burn injuries after protestors set fire to the passenger bus on Thursday evening in Dhaka, local media reported. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Eleven-year-old He Zili's grandfather holds onto the chains locked around Zili's ankle at their home in Zhejiang province, China, November 27, 2013. The boy injured his head when he was one-year-old and started suffering from mental disorders....more
Eleven-year-old He Zili's grandfather holds onto the chains locked around Zili's ankle at their home in Zhejiang province, China, November 27, 2013. The boy injured his head when he was one-year-old and started suffering from mental disorders. According to his family, they had no choice but to restrain him on chains as he had a tendency to attack those around him. Zili is currently being looked after by his physically disabled grandfather and his intellectually handicapped father after his mother died of cancer. REUTERS/William Hong
Performers in the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade wait for a subway to take them to the start of the parade in New York November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Performers in the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade wait for a subway to take them to the start of the parade in New York November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Workers clean and maintain the glass canopy of the Ocean Financial Center office building at the central business district of Singapore, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Workers clean and maintain the glass canopy of the Ocean Financial Center office building at the central business district of Singapore, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Polish Air Force F-16 fighter jets are seen at an airbase in Lask near Lodz, central Poland, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Polish Air Force F-16 fighter jets are seen at an airbase in Lask near Lodz, central Poland, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
People take pictures of a Louis Vuitton pavilion shaped like a giant suitcase in central Moscow, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
People take pictures of a Louis Vuitton pavilion shaped like a giant suitcase in central Moscow, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Smoke rises after what activists said was a government jet dropping barrel bombs at Qadi Askar district, in Aleppo November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
Smoke rises after what activists said was a government jet dropping barrel bombs at Qadi Askar district, in Aleppo November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
Francesca (R) and Elisabetta Grillo (L), who are sisters, arrive at Isleworth Crown Court in west London, November 28, 2013. British celebrity chef Nigella Lawson's two former assistants, Elisabetta and Francesca Grillo, are accused of defrauding...more
Francesca (R) and Elisabetta Grillo (L), who are sisters, arrive at Isleworth Crown Court in west London, November 28, 2013. British celebrity chef Nigella Lawson's two former assistants, Elisabetta and Francesca Grillo, are accused of defrauding Lawson's former husband Charles Saatchi out of more than 300,000 pounds ($484,600) during the period when they worked for Lawson and Saatchi was still living with her. REUTERS/Toby Melville
An Israeli bride (R) poses for her wedding photographer in a deserted building near Nabi Musa in the Judean desert near the West Bank city of Jericho, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An Israeli bride (R) poses for her wedding photographer in a deserted building near Nabi Musa in the Judean desert near the West Bank city of Jericho, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A member of staff pushes a trolley as she collects orders at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Peterborough, central England, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A member of staff pushes a trolley as she collects orders at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Peterborough, central England, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Gabriel Granados attends a physiotherapy session at Mexico City's Nutrition Hospital, November 26, 2013. Two years after losing his arms to severe burns, the 53-year-old Mexican man is enjoying a new lease on life thanks to a rare double-arm...more
Gabriel Granados attends a physiotherapy session at Mexico City's Nutrition Hospital, November 26, 2013. Two years after losing his arms to severe burns, the 53-year-old Mexican man is enjoying a new lease on life thanks to a rare double-arm transplant. Gabriel Granados arms were amputated just below the elbow after receiving a severe electrical shock. But in May 2012, nearly 20 medics, including five plastic surgeons, five nurses and three anaesthesiologists, performed a marathon 17-hour operation to attach two arms donated by a shooting victim. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Esbjerg's Jonas Knudsen (22) trips over Standard Lieges' Mehdi Carcela-Gonzalez (L) during their Europa League soccer match at the Blue Water Stadium in Esbjerg November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Henning Bagger/Scanpix Denmark
Esbjerg's Jonas Knudsen (22) trips over Standard Lieges' Mehdi Carcela-Gonzalez (L) during their Europa League soccer match at the Blue Water Stadium in Esbjerg November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Henning Bagger/Scanpix Denmark
Girondins Bordeaux Cheick Diabate (R) challenges Eintracht Frankfurt's Carlos Zambrano during their Europa League soccer match at the Chaban-Delmas stadium in Bordeaux, November 28 , 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Girondins Bordeaux Cheick Diabate (R) challenges Eintracht Frankfurt's Carlos Zambrano during their Europa League soccer match at the Chaban-Delmas stadium in Bordeaux, November 28 , 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Monarch butterflies fly at the El Rosario butterfly sanctuary on a mountain in the Mexican state of Michoacan, Mexico, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Monarch butterflies fly at the El Rosario butterfly sanctuary on a mountain in the Mexican state of Michoacan, Mexico, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Leonid Chernobayev (L) of Belarus competes against India's Tripathi Shaliesh during their light heavyweight World Championship chessboxing match in Moscow, November 28, 2013. Chessboxing alternates between a round of chess and a round of boxing in...more
Leonid Chernobayev (L) of Belarus competes against India's Tripathi Shaliesh during their light heavyweight World Championship chessboxing match in Moscow, November 28, 2013. Chessboxing alternates between a round of chess and a round of boxing in three minute intervals, and demands the most of its competitors, both mentally and physically. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
People swim in a pool in Sao Paulo, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
People swim in a pool in Sao Paulo, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Thanksgiving Day holiday shoppers line up with television sets on discount at the Target retail store in Chicago, November 28, 2013. EUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Thanksgiving Day holiday shoppers line up with television sets on discount at the Target retail store in Chicago, November 28, 2013. EUTERS/Jeff Haynes
A dismantled Airbus A300 is seen through a window of a Boeing 747 in the recycling yard of Air Salvage International (ASI) in Kemble, central England, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A dismantled Airbus A300 is seen through a window of a Boeing 747 in the recycling yard of Air Salvage International (ASI) in Kemble, central England, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Fans of Brazil's Ponte Preta cheer during the Copa Sudamericana semifinal soccer match against Brazil's Sao Paulo in Mogi Mirim, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Fans of Brazil's Ponte Preta cheer during the Copa Sudamericana semifinal soccer match against Brazil's Sao Paulo in Mogi Mirim, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Sevilla's Kevin Gameiro (top) jumps over Estoril's Ruben Fernandes during their Europa League soccer match in Seville, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Sevilla's Kevin Gameiro (top) jumps over Estoril's Ruben Fernandes during their Europa League soccer match in Seville, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Protest leader and former deputy prime minister Suthep Thaugsuban answers questions during a news conference at the Government Complex where anti-government protesters have gathered in Bangkok, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Protest leader and former deputy prime minister Suthep Thaugsuban answers questions during a news conference at the Government Complex where anti-government protesters have gathered in Bangkok, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Running the Boston Marathon
Geoffrey Kirui and Edna Kiplagat produce a Kenyan sweep at the Boston Marathon, winning the men's and women's races by conquering the race's hilly final miles.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.
Effigies and Easter in Venezuela
Protesters set fire to effigies of politicians during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations in Venezuela.
Celebrating Easter
Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday.
Scenes from Coachella
Highlights from the Coachella Music Festival in California.
Unrest in Kashmir
Violent protests erup again in Indian-controlled Kashmir.