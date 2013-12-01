Editors Choice

Protesters stand in front of a barricade at the entrance of St. Michael's cathedral in Kiev November 30, 2013. Ukrainian riot police used batons and stun grenades to disperse hundreds of pro-Europe protesters early on Saturday after a night of violence in Kiev following President Viktor Yanukovich's decision not to sign a landmark pact with Europe. Black-helmeted police moved in on protesters camped on the capital's Independence Square, first firing grenades to disorient them and then wading in with batons, witnesses said. After the police action, about 200 demonstrators shifted the scene of their protest to St. Michael's cathedral - formerly a 12th century monastery which was destroyed by Soviet authorities in 1937 and rebuilt after independence in 1991. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov