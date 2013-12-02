Editor's choice
A protester (C) is arrested by the riot police during clashes with protesters after they took part in a march against Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto on the anniversary of his first year in power and his government's proposed energy reforms, in...more
Emergency workers examine the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
An anti-government protester throws back a teargas canister during clashes with police near the Government House in Bangkok, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman, with HIV, receives treatment at a HIV/AIDS hospice, founded by a member of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party, in the suburbs of Yangon, Myanmar, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Protesters try to break through police lines near the presidential administration building during a rally held by supporters of EU integration in Kiev, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Activists covered in fake blood perform during a protest against the use of fur at Sant Jaume square in Barcelona, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A woman takes a picture of herself with part of the Christmas illumination of the main shopping mall Kurfuerstendamm boulevard in Berlin, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A woman adjusts a wreath during the Wreaths Across Canada ceremony at the National Military Cemetery in Ottawa, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
An anti-government protester throws a molotov cocktail at Thai riot police as they attack Government House in Bangkok, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Off-roaders with their sand rails, bikes and quads light up the night at the Oldsmobile Hill sand dune in Glamis, California, November 29, 2013. More than 150,000 people came out to the sand dunes of Glamis in the Imperial Dunes county of southern...more
Adonis Stevenson of Canada celebrates after knocking out Tony Bellew of England (L) during their World Boxing Council (WBC) light heavyweight title boxing match at the Colisee in Quebec City, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Flowers and movies left by fans are seen at the scene of the car crash where actor Paul Walker was killed in the Santa Clarita area of Los Angeles, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Anti-government protesters celebrate as they attack Thai riot police at Government House in Bangkok, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Singer Lady Gaga poses with Gagadolls during a news conference to promote her latest album "Artpop" in Tokyo, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
San Lorenzo's fans use their hands to block the sun during their Argentine First Division soccer match against Estudiantes in Buenos Aires, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Manchester United's Wayne Rooney scores a goal past Tottenham Hotspur's goalkeeper Hugo Lloris during their English Premier League soccer match at White Hart Lane in London, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A man swings a chain as protesters try to break through police lines near the presidential administration building during a rally held by supporters of EU integration in Kiev, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Paris St Germain's Edinson Cavani challenges Olympique Lyon's goalkeeper Remy Vercoutre (bottom) during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Participants run at the Bund near Huangpu River as they compete in the Shanghai International Marathon, December 1, 2013. Seen in the background is the Oriental Pearl TV Tower at the financial district of Pudong. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Two men walk during a sandstorm in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Italy's Dorothea Wierer is pictured in the snowdrift outside the stadium before the women's 10 km pursuit race was cancelled at the Biathlon World Cup in Ostersund, Sweden, December 1, 2013. The race was cancelled due to high winds and drifting snow...more
An amulet lies near the bullet hole on the bloody torso of a man after he was killed near the stadium where pro-government red shirts are gathering in Bangkok, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A red ribbon is put on the sleeves of a man by his friend to show support for people living with HIV during a program to raise awareness about AIDS on World AIDS Day in Kathmandu, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Men kneel down while riot police stand guard near the presidential administration building during a rally held by supporters of EU integration in Kiev, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
