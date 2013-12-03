Editor's choice
A general view of a road next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 2, 2013. Western Australia's Pilbara region, which is the size of Spain, has the world's largest known deposits of iron ore and...more
An anti-government protester recovers from teargas during clashes with police at the barricade in front of the Government House in Bangkok December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
An armed Turkana man walks towards the shores of Lake Turkana near a temporary fishing camp some kilometres from Todonyang near the Kenya-Ethiopia border in northwestern Kenya October 12, 2013. The Turkana are traditionally nomadic pastoralists, but...more
Free Syrian Army fighters dig a tunnel in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Roma woman fills a plastic jug with water from the Var River at an illegal camp on the banks of the river in Nice, southeastern France, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Palestinians wave to others on boats during a protest against the blockade on Gaza, at the seaport of Gaza City December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Rescue workers prepare to lift the wreckage of a police helicopter that crashed into pub in central Glasgow, Scotland December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
People supporting EU integration attend a rally in Kiev, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Residents of a condominium complex switch on their lights in Shah Alam outside Kuala Lumpur December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Samsul Said
Men try to remove an overloaded cart from a horse that fell on a road in Lahore December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Women sit at a staircase they wait to see a doctor at Muslim Charity hospital in Yangon November 1, 2013. Myanmar's reformist government is seeking foreign investment to revive one of Asia's sickest healthcare systems. Several leading regional...more
A Free Syrian Army fighter lights a cigarette from a piece of burning wood in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
The fans are seen inside MTS Centre during draw 4 at the Roar of the Rings Canadian Olympic Curling Trials in Winnipeg, Manitoba December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Trevor Hagan
A friend of local resident Valentin Krasin cools off with cold water after a steam bath in his mobile bathing station on the banks of the Tuba river near the village of Kochergino, about 460 km southeast of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk,...more
An anti-government protester wears a plastic bag over his head for protection against tear gas as he uses a tablet near the Government house, the site of clashes between protesters and police forces in Bangkok December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj more
British singer Rita Ora poses for photographs at the British Fashion Awards in London December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A "scissors" dancer grabs her shoe with her mouth while performing in a national scissors dance competition in the outskirts of Lima December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
A Kathakali dancer wears a dress ahead of her performance during the annual Vrischikotsavam festival at a temple in the southern Indian city of Kochi December 1, 2013. Kathakali is an elaborate classical dance-drama from the southern Indian state of...more
A bus driver, who sustained burns after protesters torched his bus during a Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)-led nationwide protest, waits for medication in Dhaka Medical College Hospital December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A staff member of Nihonbinary demonstrates their 3D printer MakerBot Replicator 2X as it prints an Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene pylon during the International Robot Exhibition 2013 in Tokyo November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
London artist Kaya Mar poses with his latest painting of Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne at his home in west London December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stands as he listens to the national anthems during a meeting with his Italian counterpart Enrico Letta at Villa Madama in Rome December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A Buddhist monk wearing a gas mask points towards police positions as they clash with anti-government protesters near the Government House in Bangkok December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman with traditional Turkana scarring sits in a kraal in the disputed area of the Ilemi triangle of northwestern Kenya near the borders with Ethiopia and South Sudan October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
