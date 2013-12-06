Editor's choice
Dijon Anderson of Bowie, Maryland photographs his son Keaton, 10, in front of a statue of Nelson Mandela at the South African embassy in Washington, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
A girl holds a South African national flag as people mourn the death of former President Nelson Mandela outside Cape Town City Hall, where Mandela made his first speech after his release from his 27-year incarceration, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mike...more
People walk on the North Sea beach near the town of Norddeich, Germany, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Well-wishers hold candles and take pictures of themselves as they take part in birthday celebrations for Thailand's revered King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Bangkok, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Passengers push a bus to get it started along a road near a terminus in Karachi, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford returns to his office in gym attire during a break in an executive committee meeting at City Hall in Toronto, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Harris
Members of the congregation at New Covenant Community Church greet Terri Roberts, the mother of Amish school shooter Charles Roberts, in Delta, Pennsylvania, December 1, 2013. After her son shot five Amish schoolgirls to death in 2006, Terri Roberts...more
Spanish four-year-old thoroughbred, Nevisco III, shakes its head during the Sicab International Pre Horse Fair in the Andalusian capital of Seville, Spain, December 5, 2013. . REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Masaharu Nakagawa (bottom, L), chairman of the Upper House Special Committee on National Security, is surrounded by lawmakers during a vote on a state secrets act at the parliament in Tokyo, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Britain's Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge arrive for the Royal Premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" in London, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish protesters (R) scuffle with Israeli policemen during clashes in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, December 5, 2013. An Israeli police spokesperson said on Thursday two ultra-Orthodox Jewish protesters were detained during...more
People crowd around the bodies of people killed in fighting, at a mosque in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Protesters calling for higher wages for fast-food workers stand outside a McDonald's restaurant in Oakland, California December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A woman holds a poster outside the house of former South African President Nelson Mandela after news of his death in Houghton, South Africa, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A car is submerged in Sungai Isap river in Kuantan, about 300 km (186 miles) outside Kuala Lumpur, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Samsul Said
A container reportedly used to transport cobalt-60 (R) that was being sent from a hospital to a radioactive waste-storage center, is seen at a home near where the dangerous radioactive medical material was found in a truck in the town of Hueypoxtla,...more
Women ride two-wheeled self-balancing scooters past the Indian Defence Ministry, in New Delhi, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Mourners grieve during the funeral of their relative, who was killed in an attack by suicide bombers, in Najaf, south of Baghdad, December 5, 2013. Gunmen and suicide bombers attacked a police intelligence headquarters and a nearby shopping mall in a...more
A man wears a mask while while walking on a bridge during a hazy night in Shanghai's financial district of Pudong, China, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Puffins carry sand eels for their young as they fly above the Farne Islands off the Northumberland coast, northern England July 8, 2013. The Farne Islands, which lie off the coast of northeast England, are home to a huge array of wildlife. The...more
Protesters carry posters showing U.S. President Barack Obama as they rally in support of higher pay for low-wage earners outside the National Air and Space Museum in Washington, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra holds a candle and sings as she takes part in birthday celebrations for Thailand's revered King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Bangkok, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman carrying religious pictures points at Interior Ministry personnel during a rally to support EU integration in Kiev, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A demonstrator takes a picture of federal police officers through a gap on a fence during a protest against energy reform outside the Senate building in Mexico City, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
