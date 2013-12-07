Joao Vicente Goulart (L) comforts his son Cristopher during the burial of the remains of their respective father and grandfather, former Brazilian President Joao Goulart, for his burial after being brought from Brasilia where a new autopsy was performed 37 years after his death, in Sao Borja, Rio Grande do Sul state, December 6, 2013. Goularts remains were exhumed in Sao Borja last November 14 and flown to Brasilia to determine whether he was poisoned by agents of the right-wing military regime that deposed him in 1964, as part of an effort by Brazil's leftist government to answer unresolved questions about murders, kidnappings and other human rights abuses during the dictatorship, which ended in 1985. A state funeral will be held later in the day although the results of the autopsy are still unknown. REUTERS/Edison Vara