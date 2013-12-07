Editor's Choice
An image of late South African President Nelson Mandela is projected on the facade of Paris town hall, December 6, 2013. South African anti-apartheid hero Mandela died peacefully at home in Johannesburg at the age of 95 on Thursday after months fighting a lung infection, leaving his nation and the world in mourning for a man revered as a moral giant. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
U.S. President Barack Obama dances with entertainers during the National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on the Ellipse in Washington December 6, 2013. Also pictured is singer Mariah Carey (2nd R) holding her daughter Monroe. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
People release balloons into the air in front of the Eiffel Tower to support four French journalists who are held hostage in Syria, in Paris, December 6, 2013. Didier Francois, Edouard Elias, Pierre Torres and Nicolas Henin were captured in Syria on June 6 and June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A placard depicting former South African President Nelson Mandela hangs on a barbed wire as a Palestinian protester reacts to tear gas fired by Israeli soldiers during clashes at a weekly demonstration against Jewish settlements in the West Bank village of Bilin, near Ramallah December 6, 2013. South African anti-apartheid hero Mandela died peacefully at home at the age of 95 on Thursday after months fighting a lung infection, leaving his nation and the world in mourning for a man revered as a moral giant. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A protester rests inside Kiev's City Hall, now an organisational hub for protesters who have occupied the building, December 6, 2013. Ukrainian pro-Europe demonstrators vowed to stay on the streets and continue their blockade of government buildings, despite a police threat to crack down "harshly" to enforce a court order that they disperse. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Benfica's Rodrigo Machado (C) celebrates his goal against Arouca with teammate "Maxi" Pereira (R) during their Portuguese Premier League soccer match at Luz stadium in Lisbon December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Hugo Correia
Veteran U.S. soldier Merrill Newman (C), who was detained for over a month in North Korea, arrives at Beijing airport in Beijing, in this photo taken by Kyodo December 7, 2013. Newman, 85, arrived in China on Saturday after being freed by the reclusive nation on humanitarian grounds. North Korea's KCNA news agency earlier said he was being deported because he had admitted to his wrongdoing and apologised. Mandatory credit REUTERS
A woman kneels by flowers and tributes left for South Africa's former president Nelson Mandela at South Africa's High Commission in London December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Former Brazil soccer player Cafu holds the slip showing "Brazil" during the draw for the 2014 World Cup at the Costa do Sauipe resort in Sao Joao da Mata, Bahia state, December 6, 2013. The 2014 World Cup finals will be held in Brazil from June 12 through July 13. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Police officers line the beach where five houses fell into the sea during a storm surge in Hemsby, eastern England, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Rebel fighters carry weapons during an offensive on the Canadian hospital building, which they say is being controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo December 4, 2013. Picture taken December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Houssam Abo Dabak
A woman walks through the Holocaust memorial during heavy snowfalls in Berlin, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A woman leaves flowers at a statue of South Africa's former president Nelson Mandela at South Bank in London December 6, 2013. South African anti-apartheid hero Mandela died peacefully at home in Johannesburg at the age of 95 on Thursday after months fighting a lung infection, leaving his nation and the world in mourning for a man revered as a moral giant. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A man dressed in traditional Ukrainian Cossack clothes smokes in a phonebooth during a rally to support EU integration in Kiev December 6, 2013. Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich was flying to Russia on Friday to meet Vladimir Putin, a news agency reported, seeking aid to shore up a creaking economy while protesters back home, opposed to his U-turn away from Europe, defied police. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Relatives hug during the funeral of Abdul Jalil Mohammed Noman Noman and his wife Asma Ali Mohamed Noman, two of the victims of a bombing at the Ministry of Defence compound in Sanaa December 6, 2013. An al Qaeda-linked group has claimed responsibility for Thursday's attack on Yemen's defence ministry that killed at least 52 people, the country's worst militant assault in 18 months. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Juventus' Mauricio Isla (L) is challenged by Bologna's Archimede Morleo during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
Britain's Prince William (L) presents operational service medals for deployment in Afghanistan to soldiers of No 2 Company, 1st Battalion Irish Guards, during a ceremony at their barracks in Aldershot, southern England December 6, 2013. REUTERS
A man walks over snow covered steps next to Berlin's central railway station, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Joao Vicente Goulart (L) comforts his son Cristopher during the burial of the remains of their respective father and grandfather, former Brazilian President Joao Goulart, for his burial after being brought from Brasilia where a new autopsy was performed 37 years after his death, in Sao Borja, Rio Grande do Sul state, December 6, 2013. Goularts remains were exhumed in Sao Borja last November 14 and flown to Brasilia to determine whether he was poisoned by agents of the right-wing military regime that deposed him in 1964, as part of an effort by Brazil's leftist government to answer unresolved questions about murders, kidnappings and other human rights abuses during the dictatorship, which ended in 1985. A state funeral will be held later in the day although the results of the autopsy are still unknown. REUTERS/Edison Vara
Celtic's Joe Ledley looks on as Motherwell's Keith Lasley jumps for the ball during their Scottish Premier League soccer match at Fir Park Stadium in Motherwell, Scotland December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A man is reflected in a window outside the Apollo Theatre as the marquee displays a memoriam to the late Nelson Mandela in the Harlem area of New York December 6, 2013. South African anti-apartheid hero Mandela died aged 95 at his Johannesburg home on Thursday after a prolonged lung infection, plunging his nation and the world into mourning for a man hailed by global leaders as a moral giant. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Schoolchildren hold candles and portraits of former South African President Nelson Mandela during a prayer ceremony at a school in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad December 6, 2013. South African anti-apartheid hero Mandela died peacefully at home in Johannesburg at the age of 95 on Thursday after months fighting a lung infection, leaving his nation and the world in mourning for a man revered as a moral giant. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A rebel fighter eats under a table, with bullet casings on the ground around him, in Aleppo, December 4, 2013. Picture taken December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Houssam Abo Dabak
Israeli police chase a Palestinian during clashes with stone-throwing protesters after Friday prayers, outside al-Aqsa mosque in the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City December 6, 2013. Israeli police hurled stun grenades to disperse stone-throwing Palestinian protesters outside the mosque, Islam's third holiest site, after prayers and five people were detained for causing disturbances at the site, a police spokesman said on Friday. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
