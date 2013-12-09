Contestant Jennifer Grout performs on stage during the Season 3 finale of "Arabs Got Talent" in Zouk Mosbeh area, north of Beirut December 7, 2013. Grout, an American singer with no Arab heritage nearly took the top prize in the "Arabs Got Talent" television show this weekend, breaking into the top three alongside a Palestinian artist and a Syrian dance troupe. Grout, a 23-year-old from Massachusetts, fell just short in the end, but her renditions of classical Arabic songs had stunned some audiences - especially given that she only speaks a little Arabic. REUTERS/Mohammed Azakir