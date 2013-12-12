Editor's Choice

John Jairo Nanez Betancur reacts as he waits to get evicted from his home in Madrid December 11, 2013. Nanez Betancur, who came from Colombia, bought a house in Madrid in 2005, but in 2010 he was fired from his job as a telemarketing operator and stopped being able to afford his mortgage payments. He was currently sharing his flat with an unemployed couple and their daughter. Their eviction by Spanish nationalized lender Bankia was carried out despite efforts of anti-eviction activists to stop it. REUTERS/Susana Vera