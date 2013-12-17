An ichtyologist - a scientist who studies fish - conducts tests on sea bream inside a laboratory at a fish farm of Selonda company near Sofiko village, about 100 km (62 miles) southwest of Athens, November 21, 2013. The future of Greece's aquaculture industry is important for the country as a whole, as it tries to claw back years of lost competitiveness. Six years of deep recession have shrunk the economy by a quarter and shut thousands of businesses and fish farming is seen as one of the few sectors that could help pull Greece out of its economic quagmire - if it sorts itself out first. Fish, mainly sea bass and sea bream, was Greece's second-biggest agricultural export last year, beating even its famed olive oil. The sector currently employs about 20,000 people, and is one of the few industries -- alongside tourism - that has enjoyed strong demand, especially by international customers. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis