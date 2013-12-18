Editor's choice
A journalist, wearing slippers to protect the glass floor, stands in the 'Step into the Void' installation during a press visit at the Aiguille du Midi mountain peak above Chamonix, in the French Alps, December 17, 2013. The Chamonix Skywalk is a...more
A journalist, wearing slippers to protect the glass floor, stands in the 'Step into the Void' installation during a press visit at the Aiguille du Midi mountain peak above Chamonix, in the French Alps, December 17, 2013. The Chamonix Skywalk is a five-sided glass structure installed on the top terrace of the Aiguille du Midi, where visitors can step out from the terrace, giving them the impression of standing in the void. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich (L) gives a wink to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during a signing ceremony after a meeting of the Russian-Ukrainian Interstate Commission at the Kremlin in Moscow, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei...more
Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich (L) gives a wink to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during a signing ceremony after a meeting of the Russian-Ukrainian Interstate Commission at the Kremlin in Moscow, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Residents carry an injured man that survived shelling after what activists said was an air strike from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Takeek Al-Bab area of Aleppo, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Saad AboBrahim
Residents carry an injured man that survived shelling after what activists said was an air strike from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Takeek Al-Bab area of Aleppo, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Saad AboBrahim
A Newari woman, with her lips and face painted to depict a deity, sits inside a house before she takes part in a parade to celebrate the Yamari Puni festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Newari woman, with her lips and face painted to depict a deity, sits inside a house before she takes part in a parade to celebrate the Yamari Puni festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Syrian refugees look through a window inside a refugee centre as they wait for a distribution of humanitarian aid by volunteers of the Bulgarian Red Cross in Sofia, Bulgaria, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Syrian refugees look through a window inside a refugee centre as they wait for a distribution of humanitarian aid by volunteers of the Bulgarian Red Cross in Sofia, Bulgaria, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Aisha 11, carries coal to be used for cooking and heating from a brick-making factory in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Parwiz
Aisha 11, carries coal to be used for cooking and heating from a brick-making factory in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Parwiz
A typhoon survivor decorates a Christmas tree amidst the rubble of destroyed houses in Tacloban city in central Philippines, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A typhoon survivor decorates a Christmas tree amidst the rubble of destroyed houses in Tacloban city in central Philippines, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
An Interior Ministry member looks through a bus window as Pro-European integration protestors hold a rally in Kiev, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
An Interior Ministry member looks through a bus window as Pro-European integration protestors hold a rally in Kiev, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Australia's George Bailey (L) celebrates with teammates after taking the final catch to dismiss England's James Anderson (R) and win their Ashes test cricket series at the WACA ground in Perth, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Australia's George Bailey (L) celebrates with teammates after taking the final catch to dismiss England's James Anderson (R) and win their Ashes test cricket series at the WACA ground in Perth, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
French President Francois Hollande (L) shakes hands with Quebec's Premier Pauline Marois as she leaves the Elysee Palace in Paris, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
French President Francois Hollande (L) shakes hands with Quebec's Premier Pauline Marois as she leaves the Elysee Palace in Paris, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
An effigy of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is set on fire during an anti-North Korean rally on the second anniversary of the death of former leader Kim Jong Il in central Seoul, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
An effigy of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is set on fire during an anti-North Korean rally on the second anniversary of the death of former leader Kim Jong Il in central Seoul, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A pro-European integration protester raises his fist during a rally at Independence Square in Kiev, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A pro-European integration protester raises his fist during a rally at Independence Square in Kiev, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
German Chancellor Angela Merkel takes her seat with Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier (L) and Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel (C) and other newly appointed German government members during a meeting of the Bundestag, Germany's lower house of...more
German Chancellor Angela Merkel takes her seat with Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier (L) and Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel (C) and other newly appointed German government members during a meeting of the Bundestag, Germany's lower house of parliament, in Berlin, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A woman pulls a cart loaded with plastic bottles through falling snow in lower Manhattan in New York City, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A woman pulls a cart loaded with plastic bottles through falling snow in lower Manhattan in New York City, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Sikh devotee takes a dip in fog covered pond on the premises of the Golden temple on a foggy day in the northern Indian city of Amritsar, India, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
A Sikh devotee takes a dip in fog covered pond on the premises of the Golden temple on a foggy day in the northern Indian city of Amritsar, India, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
Legendary Brazilian soccer player Pele tries to leave an elevator as the doors close after he spoke to journalists during an exhibition on the country's past World Cup participations entitled "Brazil, a country, a world" at the Ulysses Guimaraes...more
Legendary Brazilian soccer player Pele tries to leave an elevator as the doors close after he spoke to journalists during an exhibition on the country's past World Cup participations entitled "Brazil, a country, a world" at the Ulysses Guimaraes Convention Center in Brasilia, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Cast members Julia Roberts and Meryl Streep pose at the premiere of "August: Osage County" in Los Angeles, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast members Julia Roberts and Meryl Streep pose at the premiere of "August: Osage County" in Los Angeles, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
An aerial view of Mexico city at night from an airplane, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An aerial view of Mexico city at night from an airplane, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A member of Islamist Syrian rebel group Jabhat al-Nusra runs through a trench that leads to the frontline in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A member of Islamist Syrian rebel group Jabhat al-Nusra runs through a trench that leads to the frontline in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A boy walks down stairs during snowfall at Central Park in New York, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A boy walks down stairs during snowfall at Central Park in New York, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Gay rights activist Vladislav Slavsky poses for a photograph in a construction pipe at the beach in Sochi, south western Russia, October 21, 2013. During Soviet times, Sochi gained a reputation for tolerance but the city's once vibrant gay scene has...more
Gay rights activist Vladislav Slavsky poses for a photograph in a construction pipe at the beach in Sochi, south western Russia, October 21, 2013. During Soviet times, Sochi gained a reputation for tolerance but the city's once vibrant gay scene has been shrinking since Russia won the right to host the 2014 Winter Games. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Leicester City's Gary Taylor-Fletcher (L) challenges Manchester City's Vincent Kompany during their English League Cup quarter-final soccer match at the King Power stadium in Leicester, central England, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples more
Leicester City's Gary Taylor-Fletcher (L) challenges Manchester City's Vincent Kompany during their English League Cup quarter-final soccer match at the King Power stadium in Leicester, central England, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Mourners cry as they hold onto the coffin of their relative, who was killed in an attack in the town of Yusfiya, during a funeral in Najaf, 160 km (100 miles) south of Baghdad, December 17, 2013. Two parked cars laden with explosives and a roadside...more
Mourners cry as they hold onto the coffin of their relative, who was killed in an attack in the town of Yusfiya, during a funeral in Najaf, 160 km (100 miles) south of Baghdad, December 17, 2013. Two parked cars laden with explosives and a roadside bomb went off near a funeral tent killing at least 24 Shi'ite Muslim pilgrims on Monday near Baghdad. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Sweden's Frida Hansdotter skis during the first run of the Women's World Cup Slalom skiing race in Courchevel, French Alps, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Sweden's Frida Hansdotter skis during the first run of the Women's World Cup Slalom skiing race in Courchevel, French Alps, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice
Our best pictures from the past 24 hours.
Editor's Choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
India This Week
Our best India pictures from this week.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.