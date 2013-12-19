Members of the Guarani Nandeva tribe stand guard at the entrance to one of the 14 farms they have been occupying for the past 78 days, claiming they are part of the ancestral land called Tekoha Yvy Katu, in the Japora municipality of Mato Grosso do Sul state, near the southern border with Paraguay, Brazil, December 18, 2013. Guarani Indians are preparing to resist the possible arrival of police to forcibly evict them under court order, and have also sent a letter to Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff saying that they are "ready to die" fighting for the land. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho