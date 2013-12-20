Editor's choice
An internally displaced man holds his son inside a United Nations Missions in Sudan (UNMIS) compound in Juba, South Sudan, December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Students hold each other for warmth as they sleep during a break in between high intensity training at Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant camp on the outskirts of Beijing, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A man receives medical attention after part of the ceiling at the Apollo Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue collapsed in central London December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A child cries as her mother (not pictured) works to earn money by carrying bricks at a brick factory in Lalitpur December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
(L-R) Romania's President Traian Basescu, Portugal's Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho, Cyprus' President Nicos Anastasiades, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso and Finland's Prime Minister Jyrki...more
Former NBA basketball player Dennis Rodman (R) is surrounded by the media at Beijing International Airport December 19, 2013 before he leaves for Pyongyang. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
A young boy scrapes ice off his mother's car windscreen on a frosty morning in west London December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A migrant labourer sits under a quilt at an open space on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A North Korean employee works in a factory of a South Korean company at the Joint Industrial Park in Kaesong industrial zone, a few miles inside North Korea from the heavily fortified border December 19, 2013.REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Actors take part in street theatre organized by the Coordinator of NGOs of the Basque Country in Bilbao, Spain, December 19, 2013. The organization, an umbrella group for 84 Basque NGOs, performed Quien es Quien (Who's Who), an improvised theatrical...more
Afghan female prisoners sit on their bed at Herat's prison for women, western Afghanistan, December 8, 2013. Foreign aid donors have ensured regular meals, heating and healthcare in Herat's prison for women, but those arrangements are now at risk and...more
Anti-government protest leader Suthep Thaugsuban (C) waves to his supporters during a rally at a major business district in Bangkok December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Pro-European integration protesters dance underneath a huge Ukrainian flag at Independence Square in Kiev December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
People enjoy themselves at the Beitou Open-Air Public Hot Springs in Taipei December 13, 2013. Aside from great food, shopping and nightlife, Taiwan offers a hot spring culture that is one of the best developed in Asia, with escapes for every price...more
Whirling Dervishes perform a traditional "Sema" ritual during a ceremony, one of many marking the 740th anniversary of the death of Mevlana Jalaluddin Rumi, at Yenikapi Mevlevi Temple in Istanbul, December 18, 2013. Mevlana was an Anatolian...more
Egypt's Salafi leader and former presidential candidate Hazem Salah Abu Ismail looks on from the defendant cage during his trial in Cairo, December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A performer leaves footprints on the swimming pool deck during during a rehearsal of Chicago Opera Theater's production of "Orpheus & Euridice" at the Welles Park swimming pool in Chicago, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
Antonia Mendez de Sangroni, 63, who came from Venezuela, cries before learning that her eviction had been suspended in Madrid December 19, 2013. The house where Mendez de Sangroni lives was bought by her son, Sandy Villal, six years ago. After...more
Relatives and friends mourn during the funeral of Palestinian Saleh Yassin in the West Bank town of Qalqilya December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Around 700 turkeys from 17 local farms at an estimated value of £20,000 are sold at the auction mart in York, December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Photographers take pictures of a five-month old tiger cub Hany in its enclosure at Prague Zoo in Prague, December 19, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Russian President Vladimir Putin smiles as he takes part in a televised news conference in Moscow, December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mikhail Metzel/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
A duck walks on the ice between the chunks of cracked ice in the Chicago River in Chicago, December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
The inside of the U.S. Capitol's rotunda is seen during a media tour on Capitol Hill in Washington, December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Douglas Graham/POOL
