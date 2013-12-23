Edition:
<p>A pedestrian walks on the Terrasse Dufferin during a snowstorm in Quebec City, Canada, December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger</p>

<p>Freed Russian former oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky (R) poses with father Boris and son Pavel (L), ahead of a news conference in the Museum Haus am Checkpoint Charlie in Berlin, December 22, 2013. Khodorkovsky on Sunday promised not to seek power in Russia but said he would fight for the freedom of people he considered political prisoners, challenging Vladimir Putin two days after a presidential pardon freed him from jail. REUTERS/Michael Kappeler/Pool</p>

<p>Angesom Solomon (R), a 28-year-old African migrant from Eritrea, attends a first-grade Hebrew lesson at Kehila Democratic school in Tel Aviv, where he also works as a school custodian, November 27, 2013. Solomon holds a coveted menial job in Tel Aviv. But a sense of security still eludes him, as one of 60,000 African migrants living in Israel who face indefinite jail time under a law parliament passed this month. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

<p>A man runs after what activists said was heavy shelling by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad in Duma, Damascus, December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

<p>A giant Christmas lantern is seen in a devastated area of Magallanes town, Tacloban city, Philippines, December 22, 2013. Super typhoon Haiyan reduced almost everything in its path to rubble when it swept ashore in the central Philippines on November 8, killing at least 6,069 people, leaving 1,779 missing and 4 million either homeless or with damaged homes. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

<p>Anti-government protesters clash with riot police during a mass rally outside the house of Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra in Bangkok, December 22, 2013. Tens of thousands of anti-government demonstrators massed at sites around Thailand's capital on Sunday in a bid to topple Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra before an uncertain February election the main opposition party will boycott. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

<p>Sweden's Maria Pietilae-Holmner skis during the Women's World Cup Giant Slalom skiing race in Val d'Isere, French Alps, December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

<p>Multinational Force of Central Africa (FOMAC) soldiers search men along l'avenue Boganda in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 21, 2013. A semblance of calm had returned to the ramshackle riverside capital in recent days but fighting raged for several hours in the Muslim neighborhoods of PK 5 and Fatima early on Friday following an assault by Christian militias. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi</p>

<p>A surfer rides a wave during the Punta Galea Big Wave Challenge in Punta Galea, northern Spain, December 22, 2013. The best big wave riders in the world battled on Sunday against six local wildcards from Spain's Basque Country region at Punta Galea, located 15 kilometers from Bilbao. South African surfer Grant Baker won the competition. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu</p>

<p>People walk past fallen ice-covered tree limbs along a road following an ice storm in Toronto, December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

<p>Hector Chacon, a Guatemalan firefighter dressed as Santa Claus, rappels down from the Belize bridge to give toys to children living under the bridge, in Guatemala City, December 22, 2013. For 16 years, Chacon has arranged every year for firefighters to dress as Santa Claus and give out toys during Christmas to children living in the poor neighborhood under the bridge. REUTERS/William Gularte</p>

<p>A Kashmiri man walks over snow-covered parked boats during the season's first snowfall on a cold winter morning in Srinagar, December 22, 2013. In Srinagar the temperature dipped to minus 26.6 degrees Fahrenheit (3 degrees Celsius) and witnessed the first snowfall of winter, local media reported on Sunday. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

<p>People brave freezing temperatures during a charity swim in the sea beside the town of Portrush, in Northern Ireland, December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

<p>Schoolteacher Nestor Mercado (L) reacts upon hearing that the Lower House of Congress voted to approve modifications to the Teacher's Pension System, as he and dozens of colleagues watch the session from behind protective glass on the balcony of Congress in San Juan, December 21, 2013. Puerto Rico, with an economy in or near recession for the last eight years, has chronic budget shortfalls and has spawned worry among investors in the $3.7 trillion municipal debt market, where its bond prices have plunged this year. REUTERS/Alvin Baez</p>

<p>Political activists Ahmed Maher (R), Ahmed Douma (C) and Mohamed Adel, founder of 6 April movement, look on from behind bars in Abdeen court in Cairo, December 22, 2013. Three leading Egyptian activists were sentenced to three years in prison each on Sunday in a case brought over their role in recent protests, escalating a crackdown on dissent by the army-backed government. Maher, Douma and Adel are symbols of the protest movement that ignited the historic 2011 uprising against President Hosni Mubarak. Each one was also fined 50,000 Egyptian pounds ($7,200) by the court. REUTERS</p>

<p>Maria Alyokhina, member of Russian punk band Pussy Riot, speaks to the media at a train station in Nizhny Novgorod, December 23, 2013. Alyokhina walked free from jail on Monday under an amnesty allowing her early release from a two-year sentence for a protest in a church against President Vladimir Putin. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

<p>A cat is pictured amid debris after what activists said was heavy shelling by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad in Duma, Damascus, December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

<p>A masked pro-European integration protester stands on a barricade during a rally in Independence square in Kiev, December 22, 2013. European Union leaders said on Friday the door to a closer partnership with Ukraine remained open but not necessarily for the current Ukrainian leadership, which chose a bailout from Russia in preference to a trade deal with Brussels. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

<p>A man rides through smoke from burning rice straw in preparation for the next harvest in Wuhan, China, December 21, 2013. REUTERS</p>

<p>German riot police guard the 'Rote Flora' cultural center after clashes during a demonstration in Hamburg, December 21, 2013. Pro 'Rote Flora' demonstrators protested to protect the cultural center from being closed. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen</p>

<p>Palestinian Christians attend a service in Saint Porfirios church in Gaza City, December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>A man from Dinka tribe carries an AK 47 rifle as he walks between cows in a Dinka cattle herders camp near Rumbek, capital of the Lakes State in central South Sudan, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>A layer of ice coats the leaves of a Japanese maple tree after an ice storm in Toronto, Canada, December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Helgren</p>

<p>Pakistani Christians take part in a candle-lit Christmas service at the Cathedral Church in Lahore, December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza</p>

