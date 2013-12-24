A man reacts after what activists said was an air raid by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, in Aleppo's al-Marja district, December 23, 2013. More than 300 people have been killed in a week of air raids on the northern Syrian city of Aleppo and nearby towns by President Bashar al-Assad's forces, a monitoring group said. Many of the casualties, which included scores of women and children, were killed by so-called barrel bombs dropped from helicopters, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. REUTERS/Saad AboBrahim