Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Dec 29, 2013 | 11:05am IST

Editor's Choice

<p>Demonstrators run away from tear gas during an anti-government protest in central Istanbul December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Cevahir Bugu</p>

Demonstrators run away from tear gas during an anti-government protest in central Istanbul December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Cevahir Bugu

Sunday, December 29, 2013

Demonstrators run away from tear gas during an anti-government protest in central Istanbul December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Cevahir Bugu

Close
1 / 24
<p>A winter swimmer gestures as he jumps into the icy water of partially frozen Songhua River in Harbin, Heilongjiang province December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Sheng Li</p>

A winter swimmer gestures as he jumps into the icy water of partially frozen Songhua River in Harbin, Heilongjiang province December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Sunday, December 29, 2013

A winter swimmer gestures as he jumps into the icy water of partially frozen Songhua River in Harbin, Heilongjiang province December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
2 / 24
<p>A pro-European integration supporter attaches yellow and blue ribbons, colours of the Ukrainian national flag, to the Paton Bridge across the Dnieper River in Kiev December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev</p>

A pro-European integration supporter attaches yellow and blue ribbons, colours of the Ukrainian national flag, to the Paton Bridge across the Dnieper River in Kiev December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Sunday, December 29, 2013

A pro-European integration supporter attaches yellow and blue ribbons, colours of the Ukrainian national flag, to the Paton Bridge across the Dnieper River in Kiev December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Close
3 / 24
<p>Children, displaced from violence, take shelter at the airport in capital Bangui in Central African Republic December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu (</p>

Children, displaced from violence, take shelter at the airport in capital Bangui in Central African Republic December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu (

Sunday, December 29, 2013

Children, displaced from violence, take shelter at the airport in capital Bangui in Central African Republic December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu (

Close
4 / 24
<p>Adam David (C) poses for tips as "The Naked Indian" as people walk past in Times Square in New York, December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Adam David (C) poses for tips as "The Naked Indian" as people walk past in Times Square in New York, December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Sunday, December 29, 2013

Adam David (C) poses for tips as "The Naked Indian" as people walk past in Times Square in New York, December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
5 / 24
<p>Damaged buildings are pictured in the besieged area of Homs December 24, 2013. Picture taken December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Layth Homsi</p>

Damaged buildings are pictured in the besieged area of Homs December 24, 2013. Picture taken December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Layth Homsi

Sunday, December 29, 2013

Damaged buildings are pictured in the besieged area of Homs December 24, 2013. Picture taken December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Layth Homsi

Close
6 / 24
<p>Police gather next to a burnt coach after a fire broke out on a train at Kothacheruvu town in Anantapur district in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh December 28, 2013. REUTERS</p>

Police gather next to a burnt coach after a fire broke out on a train at Kothacheruvu town in Anantapur district in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh December 28, 2013. REUTERS

Sunday, December 29, 2013

Police gather next to a burnt coach after a fire broke out on a train at Kothacheruvu town in Anantapur district in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh December 28, 2013. REUTERS

Close
7 / 24
<p>Visitors walk past a giant snow sculpture ahead of the 30th Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin, Heilongjiang province December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Sheng Li</p>

Visitors walk past a giant snow sculpture ahead of the 30th Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin, Heilongjiang province December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Sunday, December 29, 2013

Visitors walk past a giant snow sculpture ahead of the 30th Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin, Heilongjiang province December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
8 / 24
<p>Demonstrators use fireworks against riot police during an anti-government protest in central Istanbul December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Cevahir Bugu</p>

Demonstrators use fireworks against riot police during an anti-government protest in central Istanbul December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Cevahir Bugu

Sunday, December 29, 2013

Demonstrators use fireworks against riot police during an anti-government protest in central Istanbul December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Cevahir Bugu

Close
9 / 24
<p>A South Korean worker chant slogans during a general strike in front of Seoul City Hall Plaza in Seoul December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

A South Korean worker chant slogans during a general strike in front of Seoul City Hall Plaza in Seoul December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Sunday, December 29, 2013

A South Korean worker chant slogans during a general strike in front of Seoul City Hall Plaza in Seoul December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
10 / 24
<p>Richard Freitag from Germany soars through the air during the practice for the first jumping of the 62nd four-hills ski jumping tournament in Oberstdorf, southern Germany, December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

Richard Freitag from Germany soars through the air during the practice for the first jumping of the 62nd four-hills ski jumping tournament in Oberstdorf, southern Germany, December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Sunday, December 29, 2013

Richard Freitag from Germany soars through the air during the practice for the first jumping of the 62nd four-hills ski jumping tournament in Oberstdorf, southern Germany, December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Close
11 / 24
<p>Computers and outdated electronic gadgets that have been smashed sit on a carpet during "Good Riddance Day" in Times Square in New York, December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Computers and outdated electronic gadgets that have been smashed sit on a carpet during "Good Riddance Day" in Times Square in New York, December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Sunday, December 29, 2013

Computers and outdated electronic gadgets that have been smashed sit on a carpet during "Good Riddance Day" in Times Square in New York, December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
12 / 24
<p>England's captain Alastair Cook drops a catch to miss the chance to dismiss Australia's David Warner during the fourth day of the fourth Ashes cricket test at the Melbourne cricket ground December 29, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

England's captain Alastair Cook drops a catch to miss the chance to dismiss Australia's David Warner during the fourth day of the fourth Ashes cricket test at the Melbourne cricket ground December 29, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Sunday, December 29, 2013

England's captain Alastair Cook drops a catch to miss the chance to dismiss Australia's David Warner during the fourth day of the fourth Ashes cricket test at the Melbourne cricket ground December 29, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
13 / 24
<p>A follower of the Afro-Brazilian religion Umbanda goes into a trance during a ceremony paying tribute to Iemanja, goddess of the sea, at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

A follower of the Afro-Brazilian religion Umbanda goes into a trance during a ceremony paying tribute to Iemanja, goddess of the sea, at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Sunday, December 29, 2013

A follower of the Afro-Brazilian religion Umbanda goes into a trance during a ceremony paying tribute to Iemanja, goddess of the sea, at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
14 / 24
<p>Paid volunteers clear snow from the bleachers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the home field of the Green Bay Packers of the National Football League (NFL), December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich</p>

Paid volunteers clear snow from the bleachers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the home field of the Green Bay Packers of the National Football League (NFL), December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Sunday, December 29, 2013

Paid volunteers clear snow from the bleachers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the home field of the Green Bay Packers of the National Football League (NFL), December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Close
15 / 24
<p>Al-Azhar University student supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood and deposed President Mohamed Morsi make the four-finger Rabaa gesture as they hold tear gas canisters during clashes with riot police and residents of the area at the Al-Azhar University campus in Cairo's Nasr City district December 28, 2013. REUTERS</p>

Al-Azhar University student supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood and deposed President Mohamed Morsi make the four-finger Rabaa gesture as they hold tear gas canisters during clashes with riot police and residents of the area at the Al-Azhar...more

Sunday, December 29, 2013

Al-Azhar University student supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood and deposed President Mohamed Morsi make the four-finger Rabaa gesture as they hold tear gas canisters during clashes with riot police and residents of the area at the Al-Azhar University campus in Cairo's Nasr City district December 28, 2013. REUTERS

Close
16 / 24
<p>Norwich City's Russell Martin (L) and Robert Snodgrass challenge Manchester United's Tom Cleverley (C) during their English Premier League soccer match at Carrow Road in Norwich, eastern England, December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Norwich City's Russell Martin (L) and Robert Snodgrass challenge Manchester United's Tom Cleverley (C) during their English Premier League soccer match at Carrow Road in Norwich, eastern England, December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Sunday, December 29, 2013

Norwich City's Russell Martin (L) and Robert Snodgrass challenge Manchester United's Tom Cleverley (C) during their English Premier League soccer match at Carrow Road in Norwich, eastern England, December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
17 / 24
<p>Workers repair damaged windows at the Starco building in front of the site of a bomb blast, which killed Lebanon's former Finance Minister Mohamad Chatah, in downtown Beirut December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi</p>

Workers repair damaged windows at the Starco building in front of the site of a bomb blast, which killed Lebanon's former Finance Minister Mohamad Chatah, in downtown Beirut December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Sunday, December 29, 2013

Workers repair damaged windows at the Starco building in front of the site of a bomb blast, which killed Lebanon's former Finance Minister Mohamad Chatah, in downtown Beirut December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Close
18 / 24
<p>Followers of the Afro-Brazilian religion Umbanda sing to pay tribute to Iemanja, goddess of the sea, at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Followers of the Afro-Brazilian religion Umbanda sing to pay tribute to Iemanja, goddess of the sea, at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Sunday, December 29, 2013

Followers of the Afro-Brazilian religion Umbanda sing to pay tribute to Iemanja, goddess of the sea, at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
19 / 24
<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits an outpost at Mount Osung, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on December 28, 2013. REUTERS</p>

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits an outpost at Mount Osung, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on December 28, 2013. REUTERS

Sunday, December 29, 2013

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits an outpost at Mount Osung, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on December 28, 2013. REUTERS

Close
20 / 24
<p>Supporters of Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party (AAP) cheer after its leader Arvind Kejriwal took an oath as the new chief minister of Delhi during a swearing-in ceremony at Ramlila ground in New Delhi December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Supporters of Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party (AAP) cheer after its leader Arvind Kejriwal took an oath as the new chief minister of Delhi during a swearing-in ceremony at Ramlila ground in New Delhi December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Sunday, December 29, 2013

Supporters of Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party (AAP) cheer after its leader Arvind Kejriwal took an oath as the new chief minister of Delhi during a swearing-in ceremony at Ramlila ground in New Delhi December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
21 / 24
<p>Sunderland's Steven Fletcher scores a goal against Cardiff City during their English Premier League soccer match at Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden</p>

Sunderland's Steven Fletcher scores a goal against Cardiff City during their English Premier League soccer match at Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Sunday, December 29, 2013

Sunderland's Steven Fletcher scores a goal against Cardiff City during their English Premier League soccer match at Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Close
22 / 24
<p>A child is rescued from under the rubble of a collapsed building in the Maysar neighbourhood of Aleppo December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jalal Alhalabi</p>

A child is rescued from under the rubble of a collapsed building in the Maysar neighbourhood of Aleppo December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jalal Alhalabi

Sunday, December 29, 2013

A child is rescued from under the rubble of a collapsed building in the Maysar neighbourhood of Aleppo December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jalal Alhalabi

Close
23 / 24
<p>A child looks out through a bus window, which is covered by frost, in Ulan Bator, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/B. Rentsendorj</p>

A child looks out through a bus window, which is covered by frost, in Ulan Bator, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/B. Rentsendorj

Sunday, December 29, 2013

A child looks out through a bus window, which is covered by frost, in Ulan Bator, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/B. Rentsendorj

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the past 24 hours.

27 Dec 2013
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the past 24 hours.

24 Dec 2013
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the past 24 hours.

23 Dec 2013
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the past 24 hours.

22 Dec 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

Oddly around the world

Oddly around the world

Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures