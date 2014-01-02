Editor's Choice

Graffiti is seen on a deserted building near the Israeli-Jordanian border at the Israeli side of the Jordan Valley January 1, 2014. A panel of Israeli cabinet ministers endorsed proposed legislation on Sunday to annex an area of the occupied West Bank likely to be the eastern border of a future Palestinian state. The Jordan Valley region of the West Bank which Israel captured in a 1967 war and Palestinians seek as part of their future state, has been a focus of recent disagreement. Palestinians reject Israel's demand to maintain a security presence there. REUTERS/Baz Ratner