Editors Choice

A general view of the construction site of the Panama Canal Expansion project is seen on the outskirts of Colon City January 2, 2014. Spain's government is pushing for talks to settle a dispute over $1.6 billion (974.3 million pounds) in cost overruns for expanding the Panama Canal, a project led by Spanish builder Sacyr, Spain's ambassador to Panama said on Friday. Ambassador Jesus Silva told Spanish state radio that Public Works Minister Ana Pastor and Sacyr Chairman Manuel Manrique may visit Panama in the coming days. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso