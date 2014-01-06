Editor's Choice
A single engine plane is seen amid vehicle traffic on the Major Deegan Expressway in the Bronx borough of New York January 4, 2014. The small plane landed on the expressway on Saturday afternoon, according to the city's Office of Emergency Management, local news sources reported. Three people were injured but the circumstances surrounding the plane's landing are still unclear, the news sources said. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
African migrants take part in a protest at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv January 5, 2014. About 10,000 African migrants, largely from Sudan and Eritrea, protested in central Tel Aviv on Sunday against Israel's slow processing of asylum requests and arrests of hundreds under an Israeli law, approved last month and contested by human rights groups, which entitles the authorities to detain migrants lacking valid visas without charges. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Doctor Andy Chiou (L) speaks to patient Carl Dolson in a hyperbaric chamber in Peoria, Illinois, November 26, 2013. Now, patients are at the forefront of an experiment, under way in Peoria, Illinois, and hundreds of other U.S. cities, that could transform the way doctors, nurses and hospitals deliver care to patients. Amid the barrage of criticism over the rollout of Obamacare, groups known as Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) are quietly going about the business of testing the potential for healthcare reform. The efforts, born of President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act, are part of the biggest experiment yet to fix the costly and error-plagued U.S. healthcare system. The new models of care, which encourage providers to form networks to coordinate care and cut costs, involve close monitoring of the sickest patients to address budding health problems before they cause a costly trip to the emergency room or an extended hospital stay. REUTERS/Jim Young
Anti-government protest leader Suthep Thaugsuban (L) kisses a child as he marches during a rally in central of Bangkok January 5, 2014. Thousands of anti-government protesters marched through the Thai capital on Sunday, a prelude to a broader action next week when they say they will shut down Bangkok in their bid to scuttle a February election and topple Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Rocks and pebbles block the sea-front road following Atlantic storms at Penhors, western France, January 5, 2014. High winds, heavy rain and high tides coincided to wreak havoc throughout the France's western-most department of Finistere throughout the year-end holidays season and the start of the new year. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon
A boy waits to receive winter aid, donated by Muslim Hands, a U.K.-registered international aid organization, in Kabul January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A boy waits to receive winter aid, donated by Muslim Hands, a U.K.-registered international aid organization, in Kabul January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A man dressed as one of the Three Wise Men greets children after arriving at San Lorenzo beach in Gijon January 5, 2014. Children in Spain traditionally receive their Christmas presents on the morning of January 6, delivered by the Three Wise Men. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
An immigration officer (L) documents returning Nigerians fleeing escalating violence in the Central African Republic, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, January 4, 2014. Nigeria has airlifted 1,113 fleeing refugees in the last 24 hours, a National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) coordinator reported. Violence in Central African Republic has uprooted nearly a million people, a fifth of the population, hampering aid efforts, particularly in the capital Bangui, the U.N. refugee agency (UNHCR) said on Friday. A flare-up in violence between Muslim fighters and Christian militias has displaced more than 200,000 people in the past few weeks alone, leaving a total of 935,000 homeless. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Roger Federer of Switzerland serves to Lleyton Hewitt of Australia during their men's singles final match at the Brisbane International tennis tournament January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Students of a madrasa, or religious school, watch people entering a polling booth during parliamentary elections in Dhaka January 5, 2014. Voters in Bangladesh cast ballots in modest numbers amid heavy security on Sunday in parliamentary elections boycotted by the main opposition, marred by deadly violence and shunned by international observers as flawed. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A plane is pictured after an emergency landing at Medina airport January 5, 2014. Twenty nine people were injured when a Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) Boeing 767-300ER made an emergency landing at Medina airport in the west of the country early on Sunday, the General Authority of Civil Aviation said. REUTERS/Stringer
Participants take part in a new year calligraphy contest in Tokyo January 5, 2014. About 3,000 calligraphers, who qualified in regional competitions throughout Japan, took part in the contest to celebrate the New Year. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A worker breaks ice on a pool carved into the thick ice covering the Songhua River in the early morning as he prepares the Harbin Ice Swimming Competition in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 5, 2014. According to organisers, about 700 swimmers across China took part in the event on the official launch day of the Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A Free Syrian Army fighter rests in a safehouse on a frontline in Old Aleppo January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Alhalabi
Tribal fighters gather before being deployed to patrol the streets of Falluja, 50 km (31 miles) west of Baghdad January 5, 2014. Iraqi government forces battling an al Qaeda offensive near the Syrian border launched an air strike on Ramadi city on Sunday killing 25 Islamist militants, according to local officials. Government officials in western Anbar province met tribal leaders to urge them to help repel al Qaeda-linked militants who have taken over parts of Ramadi and Falluja, strategic Iraqi cities on the Euphrates River. REUTERS/Stringer
Jewish worshippers walk between images of rabbis offered for sale during an annual pilgrimage to the gravesite of Rabbi Yisrael Abuhatzeira, a Moroccan-born sage and kabbalist also known as the Baba Sali, on the anniversary of his death in the southern town of Netivot, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Saud al-Faisal bin Abdulaziz al-Saud (R) listens as U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry makes a statement to the press at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool
Robby Gordon and Kellon Walch of the U.S. power their Hummer from the podium during the departure ceremony of the sixth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2014 in Rosario January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
A man puts a Benfica scarf on the Eusebio monument at Luz stadium in Lisbon January 5, 2014. Portuguese great Eusebio, top scorer at the 1966 World Cup, died on Sunday from a heart attack at the age of 71 with the small Iberian nation mourning him as an "eternal symbol" of their football pride. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Activists of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami party and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) attack an activist (bottom) of the Awami League during a clash in Rajshahi January 5, 2014. Bangladesh's ruling Awami League was poised on Sunday to win a violence-plagued parliamentary election whose outcome was never in doubt after a boycott by the main opposition party. With fewer than half of the 300 seats being contested, voters cast ballots in modest numbers amid heavy security in polling that lacked the festivity typical of Bangladeshi elections and was shunned by international observers as flawed. REUTERS/Stringer
Australia's Mitchell Johnson celebrates after taking the wicket of England's captain Alastair Cook during the third day of the fifth Ashes cricket test at the Sydney cricket ground January 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Oldham Athletic's James Dayton challenges Liverpool's Raheem Sterling during their FA Cup third round soccer match at Anfield in Liverpool January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Nottingham Forest's Jamie Paterson (R) celebrates scoring a hat trick with team mate Henri Lansbury during their FA Cup third round soccer match against West Ham United at City Ground in Nottingham January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Manchester United's Javier Hernandez (R) is tackled by Swansea City's Chico Flores during their English FA Cup third round soccer match at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
