Editor's Choice
Smoke rise as a Hindu man burns a deceased body of a Hindu person while performing cremation ritual along the bank of Bagmati River, which is believed to purify the people spiritually at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu January 6,...more
Smoke rise as a Hindu man burns a deceased body of a Hindu person while performing cremation ritual along the bank of Bagmati River, which is believed to purify the people spiritually at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Austria's Thomas Diethart soars through the air during the first jump for the fourth jumping of the four-hills tournament in Bischofshofen January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Austria's Thomas Diethart soars through the air during the first jump for the fourth jumping of the four-hills tournament in Bischofshofen January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Bulgarian men dance in the icy waters of the Tundzha river during a celebration for Epiphany Day in the town of Kalofer, some 150 km (93 miles) east of Sofia January 6, 2014. It is believed that the ritual will bring health throughout the new year....more
Bulgarian men dance in the icy waters of the Tundzha river during a celebration for Epiphany Day in the town of Kalofer, some 150 km (93 miles) east of Sofia January 6, 2014. It is believed that the ritual will bring health throughout the new year. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A large wave crashes over the promenade at high tide in Aberystwyth, mid Wales January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
A large wave crashes over the promenade at high tide in Aberystwyth, mid Wales January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
A person walks past a snow covered bus shelter in downtown Chicago, Illinois January 6, 2014. A blast of Arctic air gripped the mid-section of the United States on Monday, bringing the coldest temperatures in two decades. Meteorologists said...more
A person walks past a snow covered bus shelter in downtown Chicago, Illinois January 6, 2014. A blast of Arctic air gripped the mid-section of the United States on Monday, bringing the coldest temperatures in two decades. Meteorologists said temperatures were dangerously cold and life-threatening in some places, with 0 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 18 Celsius) recorded in Chicago, St. Louis and Indianapolis. The chill was set to bear down on eastern and southern states as the day wore on. REUTERS/Jim Young
Girls play a clapping game during a weekly education session about breast ironing and rape by survivor of breast ironing Julie Ndjessa at Ndjessa's family home in Douala, Cameroon, November 3, 2013. New government research shows that 'breast...more
Girls play a clapping game during a weekly education session about breast ironing and rape by survivor of breast ironing Julie Ndjessa at Ndjessa's family home in Douala, Cameroon, November 3, 2013. New government research shows that 'breast ironing,' where the breasts of young girls are flattened using a hot stone, has seen a 50 percent decline since it was first accidentally uncovered during a 2005 survey by the German Technical Cooperation Agency (GTZ) on rape and incest in Cameroon. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Men jump into the waters of a lake in an attempt to grab a wooden cross on Epiphany Day in Sofia January 6, 2014. Orthodox priests throughout the country bless the waters by throwing a cross into it as worshippers try to retrieve the cross. It is...more
Men jump into the waters of a lake in an attempt to grab a wooden cross on Epiphany Day in Sofia January 6, 2014. Orthodox priests throughout the country bless the waters by throwing a cross into it as worshippers try to retrieve the cross. It is strongly believed that catching the cross brings health and prosperity to the person who catches it. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A public bus travels between trees covered by ash from Mount Sinabung volcano at Tiga Pancur village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, early morning January 6, 2014. About 20,000 villagers have been evacuated since authorities...more
A public bus travels between trees covered by ash from Mount Sinabung volcano at Tiga Pancur village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, early morning January 6, 2014. About 20,000 villagers have been evacuated since authorities raised the alert status for Sinabung to the highest level in November 2013, local media reported on Monday. REUTERS/YT Haryono
Indian soldiers march during the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade amid fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 6, 2014. India will celebrate its annual Republic Day on January 26. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Indian soldiers march during the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade amid fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 6, 2014. India will celebrate its annual Republic Day on January 26. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
The hearse carrying Eusebio's coffin crosses the Luz stadium in Lisbon January 6, 2014. Portuguese great Eusebio, top scorer at the 1966 World Cup, died on Sunday from a heart attack at the age of 71 with the small Iberian nation mourning him as an...more
The hearse carrying Eusebio's coffin crosses the Luz stadium in Lisbon January 6, 2014. Portuguese great Eusebio, top scorer at the 1966 World Cup, died on Sunday from a heart attack at the age of 71 with the small Iberian nation mourning him as an "eternal symbol" of their football pride. On Monday, he was honored at Luz stadium before his burial. REUTERS/Hugo Correia
Believers burn dried oak branches, which symbolize the Yule log, on Orthodox Christmas Eve in front of the St. Sava temple in Belgrade January 6, 2014. Serbian Orthodox believers celebrate Christmas on January 7, according to the Julian calendar....more
Believers burn dried oak branches, which symbolize the Yule log, on Orthodox Christmas Eve in front of the St. Sava temple in Belgrade January 6, 2014. Serbian Orthodox believers celebrate Christmas on January 7, according to the Julian calendar. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
French author Marek Halter cleans the word 'quenelle' written on "The Wall For Peace" at the Champs de Mars near the Eiffel Tower in Paris January 6, 2014. The expression "la quenelle" literally translates into English as meaning an elongated creamed...more
French author Marek Halter cleans the word 'quenelle' written on "The Wall For Peace" at the Champs de Mars near the Eiffel Tower in Paris January 6, 2014. The expression "la quenelle" literally translates into English as meaning an elongated creamed fish dumpling but is also a reference to the French comedian Dieudonne's trademark straight-arm salute. France is considering banning performances by Dieudonne M'bala M'bala whose shows have, according to Interior Minister Manuel Valls last December, repeatedly insulted the memory of Holocaust victims and could threaten public order. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Four men ride their wooden sledge during a traditional Bavarian horn sledge race in the Alpine resort of Garmisch-Partenkirchen January 6, 2014. The sledge race is an annual event to remember the traditional way of bringing hay, straw and wood down...more
Four men ride their wooden sledge during a traditional Bavarian horn sledge race in the Alpine resort of Garmisch-Partenkirchen January 6, 2014. The sledge race is an annual event to remember the traditional way of bringing hay, straw and wood down from the Alpine mountains to the valley. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
An employee adjusts a newly-made giant doll of Fuleco the Armadillo, the official mascot of the FIFA 2014 World Cup, at a factory in Tianchang, Anhui province January 6, 2014. The 2014 World Cup will be held in Brazil from June 12 through July 13....more
An employee adjusts a newly-made giant doll of Fuleco the Armadillo, the official mascot of the FIFA 2014 World Cup, at a factory in Tianchang, Anhui province January 6, 2014. The 2014 World Cup will be held in Brazil from June 12 through July 13. REUTERS/Stringer
A man passes by the Council of Ministers of Abkhazia building destroyed during the 1992-1993 military conflict in Sukhumi, the capital of Georgia's breakaway region of Abkhazia December 25, 2013. The territory of Abkhazia is located several miles...more
A man passes by the Council of Ministers of Abkhazia building destroyed during the 1992-1993 military conflict in Sukhumi, the capital of Georgia's breakaway region of Abkhazia December 25, 2013. The territory of Abkhazia is located several miles northwest of the border with Russia and the Olympic Park in the Adler district of the Black Sea resort city of Sochi which will host the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in February. Abkhaz separatists fought Georgian government forces in 1992-1993, after which the breakaway region declared independence. Russia, Nicaragua, Venezuela, Nauru, Vanuatu and Tuvalu recognized Abkhazia as an independent state while all other countries regard it as a Georgian province, according to local media. Picture taken December 25, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Lazio's Miroslav Klose (L) shoots to score as he is challenged by Inter Milan's Andrea Ranocchia during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Rome January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Lazio's Miroslav Klose (L) shoots to score as he is challenged by Inter Milan's Andrea Ranocchia during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Rome January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A child reacts as she falls as Pope Francis talks to the faithful during a visit to the Church of St Alfonso Maria dei Liguori in the outskirts of Rome January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A child reacts as she falls as Pope Francis talks to the faithful during a visit to the Church of St Alfonso Maria dei Liguori in the outskirts of Rome January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A model presents a creation from the Bobby Abley MAN Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 6, 2014. "London Collections: Men" is a three-day showcase of men's fashion scheduled a month before London Fashion...more
A model presents a creation from the Bobby Abley MAN Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 6, 2014. "London Collections: Men" is a three-day showcase of men's fashion scheduled a month before London Fashion week in London. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Members of the Public Safety System, or the community police of Guerrero state, march to commemorate the first anniversary of their foundation in Ayutla de los Libres, Guerrero state, January 5, 2014. Groups of community police entered the village of...more
Members of the Public Safety System, or the community police of Guerrero state, march to commemorate the first anniversary of their foundation in Ayutla de los Libres, Guerrero state, January 5, 2014. Groups of community police entered the village of Paracuaro in neighbouring Michoacan state on Saturday and disarmed the federal police after multiple clashes to gain control over the town in an effort to rid the area of the Knights Templar cartel (Caballeros Templarios), according to local media. Michoacan has been rocked by repeated explosions of civil unrest in 2013 and vigilante groups have sprung up in the region which complain that state and federal police are not protecting them from the gangs. REUTERS/Jesus Solano
Members of the Edo Firemanship Preservation Association display their balancing skills atop bamboo ladders during a New Year demonstration by the fire brigade in Tokyo January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Members of the Edo Firemanship Preservation Association display their balancing skills atop bamboo ladders during a New Year demonstration by the fire brigade in Tokyo January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Soldiers guard the damaged airplane that was carrying Jose Manuel Mireles, head of Michoacan state's community police, after an accident in Aguacana in Michoacan state, January 5, 2014. Mireles and four other people were injured on Saturday when the...more
Soldiers guard the damaged airplane that was carrying Jose Manuel Mireles, head of Michoacan state's community police, after an accident in Aguacana in Michoacan state, January 5, 2014. Mireles and four other people were injured on Saturday when the plane they were travelling in met with an accident. The leader suffered a mild head injury and a dislocated jaw and was transferred on Sunday to a hospital in the capital of Mexico, but he is stable and conscious, according to local media. Michoacan has been rocked by repeated explosions of civil unrest in 2013 and vigilante groups have sprung up in the region which complain that state and federal police are not protecting them from the gangs. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
Austria's tournament overall leader Thomas Diethart soars through the air during the final jumping of the four-hills ski jumping tournament in Bischofshofen, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Austria's tournament overall leader Thomas Diethart soars through the air during the final jumping of the four-hills ski jumping tournament in Bischofshofen, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Nigerians airlifted from the Central African Republic, load trucks with their belongings as they prepare to travel to their states across Nigeria, at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja January 6, 2014. The government has airlifted 1424...more
Nigerians airlifted from the Central African Republic, load trucks with their belongings as they prepare to travel to their states across Nigeria, at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja January 6, 2014. The government has airlifted 1424 Nigerians from Bangui in the Central African Republic, according to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA). Violence in Central African Republic has uprooted nearly a million people, a fifth of the population, and is hampering aid efforts, particularly in the capital Bangui, the U.N. refugee agency (UNHCR) said on January 3, 2014. A flare-up in violence between Muslim fighters and Christian militias has displaced more than 200,000 people in the past few weeks alone, leaving a total of 935,000 homeless. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Businessmen wearing Shinto vests offer prayers before the altar at the start of the new business year at Kanda Myojin Shrine in Tokyo January 6, 2014. About 3,000 company representatives visit the shrine during the first few days of the new business...more
Businessmen wearing Shinto vests offer prayers before the altar at the start of the new business year at Kanda Myojin Shrine in Tokyo January 6, 2014. About 3,000 company representatives visit the shrine during the first few days of the new business year, according to the shrine, to seek good luck and prosperous businesses. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
Editor's Choice
Our top images from the past 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.