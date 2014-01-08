Editor's Choice

Jennifer Berry watches the sunset from a lifeguard chair at a beach on Lake Calhoun in Minneapolis, January 7, 2014. Shortly after daybreak Tuesday in the Twin Cities, thermometers had inched their way up to anywhere from 8 to 13 below zero. The National Weather Service (NWS) said Tuesday's high is expected to be near zero. A deadly blast of arctic air shattered decades-old temperature records as it enveloped the eastern United States on Tuesday, snarling air, road and rail travel, driving energy prices higher and overwhelming shelters for homeless people. At least eight deaths have been reported across the country because of the polar air mass sweeping over North America during the past few days. Authorities have put about half of the United States under a wind chill warning or cold weather advisory. REUTERS/Eric Miller