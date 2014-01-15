Editor's Choice
Migratory birds fly above children taking a boat ride in the waters of river Yamuna during early morning on the occasion of the Makar Sankranti festival in old Delhi January 14, 2014. Makar Sankranti is an auspicious festival celebrated by Hindus...more
Migratory birds fly above children taking a boat ride in the waters of river Yamuna during early morning on the occasion of the Makar Sankranti festival in old Delhi January 14, 2014. Makar Sankranti is an auspicious festival celebrated by Hindus across the country that marks the start of the harvest season. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
An Anti-balaka militiaman poses for a photograph in the capital of the Central African Republic Bangui January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
An Anti-balaka militiaman poses for a photograph in the capital of the Central African Republic Bangui January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
French President Francois Hollande listens to a question during a news conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris, January 14, 2014. Hollande's New Year's encounter with journalists is his first public appearance since a celebrity magazine on Friday...more
French President Francois Hollande listens to a question during a news conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris, January 14, 2014. Hollande's New Year's encounter with journalists is his first public appearance since a celebrity magazine on Friday published photos it claimed showed Hollande making a nocturnal visit to French film actress Julie Gayet. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Spain's Jordi Viladoms rides his KTM motorcycle during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, from Calama to Iquique, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool
Spain's Jordi Viladoms rides his KTM motorcycle during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, from Calama to Iquique, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool
A looter carries boxes of beer as Corona truck burns in a road block allegedly set up by followers of the Knights Templar cartel in Tierra Caliente January 10, 2014. Mexico's government on Monday pledged to take control of a violent western state...more
A looter carries boxes of beer as Corona truck burns in a road block allegedly set up by followers of the Knights Templar cartel in Tierra Caliente January 10, 2014. Mexico's government on Monday pledged to take control of a violent western state after days of fighting between masked vigilantes and members of one of the country's most powerful drug cartels. Since late last year, vigilante groups in the state of Michoacan have moved deeper into territory controlled by the Knights Templar cartel and they now are converging on Apatzingan, considered one of gang's main strongholds. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
A 74-year-old man runs and jumps into a half frozen river during his afternoon exercises in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A 74-year-old man runs and jumps into a half frozen river during his afternoon exercises in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
People try to break through the wall for firefighters to extinguish a fire at a factory in Wenling, Zhejiang province, January 14, 2014. According to Xinhua News Agency, the factory fire on Tuesday afternoon killed at least 16 people and an initial...more
People try to break through the wall for firefighters to extinguish a fire at a factory in Wenling, Zhejiang province, January 14, 2014. According to Xinhua News Agency, the factory fire on Tuesday afternoon killed at least 16 people and an initial investigation of the accident is under way. REUTERS/Stringer
A Free Syrian Army fighter poses with his weapon under a torn picture of Hafez al-Assad, father of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, at the Tameko pharmaceutical factory, after the FSA claimed to have taken control of the factory, in eastern...more
A Free Syrian Army fighter poses with his weapon under a torn picture of Hafez al-Assad, father of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, at the Tameko pharmaceutical factory, after the FSA claimed to have taken control of the factory, in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Yaseen Abelall
Residents use an improvised cable car to reach relief goods across a rampaging river after a non-stop downpour spawned by a low pressure area flooded New Bataan town, Compostela province, southern Philippines January 14, 2014. The death toll from...more
Residents use an improvised cable car to reach relief goods across a rampaging river after a non-stop downpour spawned by a low pressure area flooded New Bataan town, Compostela province, southern Philippines January 14, 2014. The death toll from floods and landslides brought by a low pressure area off Mindanao rose to 21 as of Tuesday evening, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported. REUTERS/Miguel Guerrero
Muslim boys look towards a parade, from a vehicle, marking the birth anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad in Kathmandu January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Muslim boys look towards a parade, from a vehicle, marking the birth anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad in Kathmandu January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A woman stands in front of police who are blocking liquidators, or emergency workers who fought the blaze at the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, veterans of the Soviet war in Afghanistan and people with disabilities as they protest against the draft state...more
A woman stands in front of police who are blocking liquidators, or emergency workers who fought the blaze at the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, veterans of the Soviet war in Afghanistan and people with disabilities as they protest against the draft state budget for 2014, which the protesters say contains reduced social assistance payments, near the Ukrainian parliament building in Kiev January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Naga Sadhus or Hindu holy men, smeared with ash, sit inside their makeshift camps near to the confluence of the Ganges River and the Bay of Bengal, on the occasion of the Makar Sankranti festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata January 14, 2014....more
Naga Sadhus or Hindu holy men, smeared with ash, sit inside their makeshift camps near to the confluence of the Ganges River and the Bay of Bengal, on the occasion of the Makar Sankranti festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata January 14, 2014. Makar Sankranti is an auspicious festival celebrated by Hindus across the country that marks the start of the harvest season. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Mourners cry as they hold onto the coffin of their relative, who was killed in a mortar attack, before burial at a cemetery in the city of Falluja, 70 km (43 miles) west of Baghdad January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Mourners cry as they hold onto the coffin of their relative, who was killed in a mortar attack, before burial at a cemetery in the city of Falluja, 70 km (43 miles) west of Baghdad January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Kashmiri Muslims pray upon seeing a relic of Prophet Mohammad being displayed to devotees during the festival of Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi at Hazratbal shrine on a cold winter morning in Srinagar January 14, 2014. Thousands of Kashmiri Muslims on Tuesday...more
Kashmiri Muslims pray upon seeing a relic of Prophet Mohammad being displayed to devotees during the festival of Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi at Hazratbal shrine on a cold winter morning in Srinagar January 14, 2014. Thousands of Kashmiri Muslims on Tuesday thronged to the shrine of Hazratbal, which houses a relic believed to be a hair from the beard of Prophet Mohammad, to celebrate Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the Prophet's birth anniversary. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Palestinians inspect a site which witnesses said was hit in an Israeli air strike, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip January 14, 2014. Israel launched two air strikes on two militant camps in Gaza on Monday, after two missiles were launched...more
Palestinians inspect a site which witnesses said was hit in an Israeli air strike, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip January 14, 2014. Israel launched two air strikes on two militant camps in Gaza on Monday, after two missiles were launched into southern Israel, the Israeli army said. No injuries were reported in any of the attacks. The militant missiles were launched into southern Israel soon after the funeral of former Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Anti-government protesters wake up in their encampment built between shopping malls in central Bangkok January 15, 2014. Protesters may have closed major intersections of Bangkok, but it's been more or less business as usual for the capital's shops...more
Anti-government protesters wake up in their encampment built between shopping malls in central Bangkok January 15, 2014. Protesters may have closed major intersections of Bangkok, but it's been more or less business as usual for the capital's shops and department stores. The city's normally congested streets were largely devoid of traffic on Tuesday and 36 commercial bank branches were closed, but most shops and private offices near the seven neighbourhoods occupied by thousands of protesters were open for business. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj (THAILAND - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Attorney Charles Monnett (L) speaks regarding Jonathan Ferrell, the 24-year-old former FAMU football player who was shot and killed in September 2013, as mother Georgia Ferrell (C), brother Willie Ferrell (standing) and attorney Chris Chestnut (R)...more
Attorney Charles Monnett (L) speaks regarding Jonathan Ferrell, the 24-year-old former FAMU football player who was shot and killed in September 2013, as mother Georgia Ferrell (C), brother Willie Ferrell (standing) and attorney Chris Chestnut (R) look on during a news conference in Charlotte, North Carolina January 14, 2014. Prosecutors will seek an indictment against a North Carolina police officer, Randall Kerrick, accused of fatally shooting an unarmed Ferrell 10 times after he survived a car accident and banged on the door of a nearby house in the middle of the night looking for help. REUTERS/Chris Keane (UNITED STATES - Tags: CRIME LAW)
A policeman stands in front of a damaged building of a court complex after an explosion in Imbaba, north of Cairo January 14, 2014. An explosion was heard in Cairo just before voting was due to begin, security sources said on Tuesday. The blast...more
A policeman stands in front of a damaged building of a court complex after an explosion in Imbaba, north of Cairo January 14, 2014. An explosion was heard in Cairo just before voting was due to begin, security sources said on Tuesday. The blast occurred near a court complex in the district of Imbaba. There were no early reports of casualties. Egyptians began voting on Tuesday in a constitutional referendum, the first ballot since the military overthrew Islamist president Mohamed Mursi and an event likely to spawn a presidential bid by army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany (EGYPT - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie greets a member of the assembly as he arrives for his annual State of the State address in Trenton, New Jersey January 14, 2014. Christie opened his State of the State Address on Tuesday with an apology and a vow to...more
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie greets a member of the assembly as he arrives for his annual State of the State address in Trenton, New Jersey January 14, 2014. Christie opened his State of the State Address on Tuesday with an apology and a vow to fully cooperate with "all appropriate" investigations of an apparent scheme to cause massive traffic jams as well as the use of federal money for a state ad campaign. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS)
Maria Sharapova of Russia serves to Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the United States during their women's singles match at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray (AUSTRALIA - Tags: SPORT TENNIS) more
Maria Sharapova of Russia serves to Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the United States during their women's singles match at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray (AUSTRALIA - Tags: SPORT TENNIS)
Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa (L) kicks the ball next to Valencia's Javi Fuego during their Spanish King's Cup soccer match at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina (SPAIN - Tags: SPORT SOCCER)
Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa (L) kicks the ball next to Valencia's Javi Fuego during their Spanish King's Cup soccer match at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina (SPAIN - Tags: SPORT SOCCER)
Anti-government protesters carry national flags as they march though central Bangkok January 14, 2014. Protesters trying to topple Thailand's government moved to tighten the blockade around ministries and other state bodies on Tuesday and a hardline...more
Anti-government protesters carry national flags as they march though central Bangkok January 14, 2014. Protesters trying to topple Thailand's government moved to tighten the blockade around ministries and other state bodies on Tuesday and a hardline faction threatened to storm the stock exchange, while major intersections in the capital Bangkok remained blocked. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom (THAILAND - Tags: CIVIL UNREST POLITICS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
A man takes a bath on a child's bathtub in front of his shack, in a part of Sao Paulo's Luz neighborhood known to locals as Cracolandia (Crackland) January 14, 2014. The city hall of Sao Paulo announced last week a program that will offer jobs and...more
A man takes a bath on a child's bathtub in front of his shack, in a part of Sao Paulo's Luz neighborhood known to locals as Cracolandia (Crackland) January 14, 2014. The city hall of Sao Paulo announced last week a program that will offer jobs and housing for the drug users in the region to undergoing medical treatment. REUTERS/Nacho Doce (BRAZIL - Tags: SOCIETY POVERTY DRUGS HEALTH)
People walk past a tent city erected for masses of pilgrims on the banks of river Ganges on the occasion of the Makar Sankranti festival in the northern Indian city of Allahabad January 14, 2014. Makar Sankranti is an auspicious festival celebrated...more
People walk past a tent city erected for masses of pilgrims on the banks of river Ganges on the occasion of the Makar Sankranti festival in the northern Indian city of Allahabad January 14, 2014. Makar Sankranti is an auspicious festival celebrated by Hindus across the country that marks the start of the harvest season. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash (INDIA - Tags: RELIGION SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice
Our best photos from the past 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.