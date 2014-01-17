A man reacts near a burning car at the site of an explosion in the Shi'ite town of Hermel, Lebanon, January 16, 2014. A car bomb exploded near a local government building in the Lebanese town of Hermel on Thursday, killing at least three people and wounding several more, local media and residents said. Hermel is in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley near its northern border with Syria and is known as a stronghold of the Shi'ite militant and political movement Hezbollah. REUTERS/Rami Bleibel