Editors Choice

Anti-government protesters help a fellow protester injured in a grenade attack during a rally in Bangkok January 17, 2014. A bomb went off as anti-government protesters marched in central Bangkok, spurring fears about rising political tension. Police...more
Director Steve McQueen holds up the award for best picture for the film "12 Years a Slave" at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, California January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
An Afghan policeman keeps watch at the site of an explosion in Kabul January 17, 2014. A suicide bomber blew himself up near a popular Lebanese restaurant frequented by foreigners in the Afghan capital Kabul on Friday and bursts of intense gunfire...more
Nicole Della Monica and Matteo Guarise of Italy perform the Pairs Short Program at the ISU European Figure Skating Championships in Budapest, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Models listen to final instructions to present creations by Marina Hoermanseder at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014 in Berlin January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Anti-Balaka fighters at their base in the Boeing district of the Central African Republic's capital Bangui January 16, 2014. An anti-balaka spokesman on Thursday said that his group of around 15,000 Christian militia might again resort to violence if...more
Scorched plants hang in planters on a wall of one of the five homes destroyed by the Colby Fire in Glendora, California, January 17, 2014. Firefighters battling a blaze sweeping across acres of dry brush for a second day in the foothills near Los...more
India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (wearing blue turban) is helped up by his bodyguard at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) meeting in New Delhi January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Maria Sharapova of Russia hits a return to Alize Cornet of France during their women's singles match at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Nie Yongbing (L) inflates tyres using his nose as people stand on them in Chengdu, Sichuan province, January 14, 2014. Nie inflated four tyres bearing the weight of eight adults in 21 minutes during a performance at his home. A traditional Chinese...more
Actresses Meryl Streep (L) and Julia Roberts arrive at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, California January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy speaks during a joint news conference with European Commission's President Jose Manuel Durao Barroso (not pictured) at Moncloa Palace in Madrid January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A child looks on during Friday prayers outside a mosque in a Muslim neighbourhood in the capital Bangui January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A Kashmiri Muslim yawns while offering Friday prayers with others during the Friday following festival of Eid-e-Milad at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar January 17, 2014. Thousands of Kashmiri Muslims gather every year at the Hazratbal shrine which...more
General Electric employees walk out of a bunker at the GE Aviation Peebles Test Operations Facility in Peebles, Ohio, November 15, 2013. U.S. conglomerate General Electric Co GE.N posted a slightly better-than-expected rise in revenue on Friday...more
A man rides a horse with a child through the flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before Saint Anthony's, patron of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, about 100 km (62 miles) northwest of...more
South Sudanese refugees queue for food at the Tzaipi refugee camp in Adjumani, 471 km (293 miles) north of Uganda's capital Kampala, January 17, 2014. South Sudan's rebels have demanded that Uganda stop supporting government forces as a condition for...more
Spain's Marc Coma rides his KTM motorcycle under a helicopter during the 12th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, from El Salvador to La Serena January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Andy Ponce kneels in front of the weapon, equipment and uniform of his wife, Staff Sgt Afton Ponce, who died in a helicopter accident, after a memorial service at RAF Lakenheath in eastern England January 17, 2014. Andy Ponce is holding their son. A...more
Marked human skulls are seen at a construction site in the former war zone in Mannar, about 327 km (203 miles) from the capital Colombo, January 16, 2014. The discovery of a mass grave containing more than 30 skulls in northern Sri Lanka has fuelled...more
Ballkids and officials dry the court on Hisense Arena following a rain storm at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Israeli soldiers arrest a Palestinian during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest against the Jewish settlement of Ofra, in the West Bank village of Silwad, near Ramallah January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Cast member Kristen Stewart attends the premiere of the film "Camp X-Ray" at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Anti-government protesters search inside a deserted building as they look for a possible attacker following a grenade attack during a rally in Bangkok, January 17, 2014. A bomb went off as anti-government protesters marched in central Bangkok,...more
