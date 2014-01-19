Editors Choice
A protester holds a sign near others during an anti-government rally in central Bangkok January 18, 2014. Anti-government protesters marched defiantly through Thailand's capital on Saturday, with one group entering a police compound, undeterred by a...more
A protester holds a sign near others during an anti-government rally in central Bangkok January 18, 2014. Anti-government protesters marched defiantly through Thailand's capital on Saturday, with one group entering a police compound, undeterred by a grenade explosion the day before that wounded 35 demonstrators and killed one. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Members of Russian punk rock band Pussy Riot, Nadezhda Tolokonnikova (C) and Maria Alyokhina (R), speak to the media after leaving the inaugural Prudential Eye Awards in Singapore January 18, 2014. The band was nominated for their performances,...more
Members of Russian punk rock band Pussy Riot, Nadezhda Tolokonnikova (C) and Maria Alyokhina (R), speak to the media after leaving the inaugural Prudential Eye Awards in Singapore January 18, 2014. The band was nominated for their performances, including "Punk Prayer", in the digital/video category. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Serena Williams of the U.S. serves to Ana Ivanovic of Serbia during their women's singles match at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Serena Williams of the U.S. serves to Ana Ivanovic of Serbia during their women's singles match at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Bryan Cranston (R), with his outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series award, Anna Gunn and Aaron Paul pose backstage with their award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series for the television drama series...more
Bryan Cranston (R), with his outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series award, Anna Gunn and Aaron Paul pose backstage with their award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series for the television drama series "Breaking Bad" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Fulham's Ashkan Dejagah (R) challenges Arsenal's Nacho Monreal during their English Premier League soccer match at the Emirates stadium in London January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Fulham's Ashkan Dejagah (R) challenges Arsenal's Nacho Monreal during their English Premier League soccer match at the Emirates stadium in London January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Riot police use water cannons to disperse demonstrators during a protest against internet censorship in Istanbul January 18, 2014. Police fired tear gas on Saturday to disperse hundreds of protesters in Istanbul's central Taksim Square demonstrating...more
Riot police use water cannons to disperse demonstrators during a protest against internet censorship in Istanbul January 18, 2014. Police fired tear gas on Saturday to disperse hundreds of protesters in Istanbul's central Taksim Square demonstrating mainly against a government bill that would increase controls over the Internet. The bill would give the courts the power to rule on removing material from the internet that "violates individual rights", an article that opponents say is murky and could lead to the arbitrary closure of websites. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
French President Francois Hollande (L) greets a woman as he meets the families of Gendarmes after an inauguration ceremony in Vigeois, central France, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mehdi Fedouach/Pool
French President Francois Hollande (L) greets a woman as he meets the families of Gendarmes after an inauguration ceremony in Vigeois, central France, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mehdi Fedouach/Pool
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivers a speech during the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) annual convention in Tokyo January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivers a speech during the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) annual convention in Tokyo January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF DEATH OR INJURY A man holds a dead child after what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in the Al-Maysar neighborhood of Aleppo January 18, 2014....more
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF DEATH OR INJURY A man holds a dead child after what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in the Al-Maysar neighborhood of Aleppo January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim
(L-R) Pilot Andrei Karnigov, co-pilot Andrei Mokeev and mechanic Igor Devyatkin, all of Russia, stand on the Kamaz truck with their trophies after winning the truck title in the sixth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2014 in Valparaiso city,...more
(L-R) Pilot Andrei Karnigov, co-pilot Andrei Mokeev and mechanic Igor Devyatkin, all of Russia, stand on the Kamaz truck with their trophies after winning the truck title in the sixth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2014 in Valparaiso city, about 121 km (75 miles) northwest of Santiago January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
People ride along a bridge on a smoggy day in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, January 18, 2014. Five cities and provinces in China have launched schemes that regulate carbon dioxide emissions from hundreds of power generators and manufacturers, with two...more
People ride along a bridge on a smoggy day in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, January 18, 2014. Five cities and provinces in China have launched schemes that regulate carbon dioxide emissions from hundreds of power generators and manufacturers, with two more to follow this year. REUTERS/China Daily
Members of The Royal Thai Army take part in Thailand's National Armed Forces Day at the Thai Army 11th Infantry Regiment in Bangkok January 18, 2014. Royal Thai Army marked Armed Forces Day with a large parade and exhibition of combat skills amidst a...more
Members of The Royal Thai Army take part in Thailand's National Armed Forces Day at the Thai Army 11th Infantry Regiment in Bangkok January 18, 2014. Royal Thai Army marked Armed Forces Day with a large parade and exhibition of combat skills amidst a backdrop of political turmoil which has seen thousands of protesters occupy major intersections in the capital in a bid to topple the government. At the Army Day parade in the capital, Chief of the Royal Thai Army General Prayuth Chan-ocha said in a speech that it was the army's duty to protect the country's sovereignty, religions and the king, but he made no mention of the street protests. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A man swims in a lake in Minsk, January 18, 2014. Orthodox believers mark Epiphany, which falls on January 19, by immersing themselves in icy waters regardless of the weather. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A man swims in a lake in Minsk, January 18, 2014. Orthodox believers mark Epiphany, which falls on January 19, by immersing themselves in icy waters regardless of the weather. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A man yawns inside a crowed carriage on a train travelling from the coastal city Ningbo, Zhejiang province, to Chengdu, capital of the southwest Sichuan province, January 18, 2014. About 3.62 billion trips will be made during the 40-day Spring...more
A man yawns inside a crowed carriage on a train travelling from the coastal city Ningbo, Zhejiang province, to Chengdu, capital of the southwest Sichuan province, January 18, 2014. About 3.62 billion trips will be made during the 40-day Spring Festival travel rush which started Thursday, Xinhua News Agency, quoting an official, reported. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman walks past graffiti in the Southbank area of central London January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A woman walks past graffiti in the Southbank area of central London January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Ana Ivanovic of Serbia celebrates defeating Serena Williams of the U.S. in their women's singles match at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Ana Ivanovic of Serbia celebrates defeating Serena Williams of the U.S. in their women's singles match at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
India's junior human resource development minister Shashi Tharoor (C) gestures after performing the last rites for his wife Sunanda Puskhar at a cremation ground in New Delhi January 18, 2014. The death of Sunanda was described as "sudden" and...more
India's junior human resource development minister Shashi Tharoor (C) gestures after performing the last rites for his wife Sunanda Puskhar at a cremation ground in New Delhi January 18, 2014. The death of Sunanda was described as "sudden" and "unnatural" following an autopsy on Saturday, a day after she was found dead in a New Delhi hotel room having earlier accused Tharoor of adultery. Police have launched an inquest into her death. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Hindu pilgrims dry their saree, a traditional cloth used for women's clothing, after taking a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra...more
Hindu pilgrims dry their saree, a traditional cloth used for women's clothing, after taking a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A French peacekeeping soldier patrols a street of the capital Bangui January 18, 2014. European Union foreign ministers are expected to agree on Monday to send up to 1,000 soldiers to help stabilise Central African Republic, the EU's first major army...more
A French peacekeeping soldier patrols a street of the capital Bangui January 18, 2014. European Union foreign ministers are expected to agree on Monday to send up to 1,000 soldiers to help stabilise Central African Republic, the EU's first major army operation in six years, EU officials said on Friday. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Konstantin Menshov of Russia performs the Men Free Skating at the ISU European Figure Skating Championships in Budapest, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Konstantin Menshov of Russia performs the Men Free Skating at the ISU European Figure Skating Championships in Budapest, January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Dawoodi Bohra Muslims crowd around the vehicle carrying the body of their spiritual leader Syedna Mohamed Burhanuddin during his funeral procession in Mumbai January 18, 2014. At least 18 people died in a stampede in Mumbai early on Saturday after...more
Dawoodi Bohra Muslims crowd around the vehicle carrying the body of their spiritual leader Syedna Mohamed Burhanuddin during his funeral procession in Mumbai January 18, 2014. At least 18 people died in a stampede in Mumbai early on Saturday after thousands gathered to mourn the death of the 102-year-old leader of a Muslim sect, a city official and television reports said. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rafael Nadal of Spain takes off his shirt during his men's singles match against Gael Monfils of France at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Rafael Nadal of Spain takes off his shirt during his men's singles match against Gael Monfils of France at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) President Naomi Hirose speaks during an interview with Reuters at the company's headquarters in Tokyo January 18, 2014. Spinning off the clean-up project at Japan's wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant from the rest of...more
Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) President Naomi Hirose speaks during an interview with Reuters at the company's headquarters in Tokyo January 18, 2014. Spinning off the clean-up project at Japan's wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant from the rest of operator Tokyo Electric Power's business could be an option in the future if the decommissioning runs smoothly, the company's president said. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Actresses Julie Bowen (L) and Sofia Vergara fight over the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for "Modern Family" as they joke around at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January...more
Actresses Julie Bowen (L) and Sofia Vergara fight over the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for "Modern Family" as they joke around at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Next Slideshows
Editors Choice
Our best pictures from the last 24 hours.
Editor's choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics
The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.