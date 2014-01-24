Editor's Choice
A firefighter looks on at the seniors residence Residence du Havre after a fire in L'Isle Verte, Quebec, January 23, 2014. Police will spend Thursday night sifting through the frozen ruins of a wooden, three-story residence for the elderly that burned down in the Eastern Canadian province of Quebec, killing at least three people and leaving 30 more missing. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Pro-European integration protesters take cover from water sprayed from a fire engine at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev January 23, 2014. Ukrainian opposition leaders emerged from crisis talks with President Viktor Yanukovich on Wednesday saying he had failed to give concrete answers to their demands, and told their supporters on the streets to prepare for a police offensive. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Indian Army soldiers march during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 23, 2014. India will celebrate its Republic Day on Sunday. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian Army soldiers march during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 23, 2014. India will celebrate its Republic Day on Sunday. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani smiles during a session at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani smiles during a session at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Two women kiss during a protest in front of the Malaga Cathedral in Malaga, southern Spain, January 23, 2014. Protesters were called by lesbian, gay, feminist, bisexual and transsexual associations to kiss in public against what they said were religious homophobic statements made by new Spanish Cardinal Fernando Sebastian Aguilar, appointed by Pope Francis. The cardinal had said homosexuality was a physical defect which could be cured with the right treatment, during an interview with a local newspaper. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia celebrates defeating Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland in their women's singles semi-final match at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 23, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia celebrates defeating Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland in their women's singles semi-final match at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 23, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
New parliamentary-elected interim President of the Central African Republic Catherine Samba-Panza sits prior to her swearing-in ceremony at the National Assembly in the capital Bangui January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
New parliamentary-elected interim President of the Central African Republic Catherine Samba-Panza sits prior to her swearing-in ceremony at the National Assembly in the capital Bangui January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Pop singer Justin Bieber appears via video conference in his first court appearance since being arrested early morning in Miami, Florida January 23, 2014. Bieber was arrested in South Florida early on January 23 on a drunken driving charge after he was caught drag racing on a main thoroughfare in a rented yellow Lamborghini, police said. REUTERS/Walter Michot/Pool
Atletico Madrid's Juanfran Torres (L) kicks the ball past Athletic Bilbao's Mikel Balenziaga during their Spanish King's Cup quarter-final first leg soccer match at Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Atletico Madrid's Juanfran Torres (L) kicks the ball past Athletic Bilbao's Mikel Balenziaga during their Spanish King's Cup quarter-final first leg soccer match at Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A model presents a creation by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion collection in Paris, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion collection in Paris, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A labourer takes break at a coal dump site outside Kabul January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A labourer takes break at a coal dump site outside Kabul January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Pro-European integration protesters take cover from water sprayed from a fire engine at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev January 23, 2014. Ukrainian opposition leaders emerged from crisis talks with President Viktor Yanukovich on Wednesday saying he had failed to give concrete answers to their demands, and told their supporters on the streets to prepare for a police offensive. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Patient Win May, 77, lies in bed at Mayanchaung Leprosy Hospice, Halegu township, Yangon Division January 21, 2014. The hospice was founded in 1989 and houses 118 people. About 3,000 people are newly diagnosed with leprosy in Myanmar every year and about 300,000 people have been cured of the disease since 1991, according to the Myanmar Leprosy Mission. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Train wagons are seen sitting on the Transnordestina railroad near the town of Salgueiro in the state of Pernambuco January 23, 2014. According to local media, the works of the railway Transnordedestina were halted because the contract between the utility Transnordestina Logistics S/A (TLSA) and Odebrecht construction firm was terminated. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Kjetil Jansrud of Norway participates during a training session of the men's downhill event at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup at the Hahnenkamm mountain of the Austrian alpine skiing resort of Kitzbuehel January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Protest leader Suthep Thaugsuban (C) is hugged by an anti-government protester as he leads a march through Bangkok's business district January 23, 2014. The government declared a 60-day state of emergency from Wednesday hoping to prevent an escalation in protests now in a third month. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Family members of Vincent Asaro, an alleged leader of the Bonanno organized crime family, cover their faces as they leave the Federal courthouse in the Brooklyn borough of New York January 23, 2014. Five people said to be part of a New York crime family were arrested on Thursday, including a 78-year-old man accused of participating in a notorious 1978 airport heist that inspired the movie "Goodfellas." More than three decades after $5 million in cash and $1 million in jewelry was stolen from a Lufthansa airlines cargo building at John F. Kennedy International Airport, the FBI arrested Vincent Asaro, an alleged leader of the Bonanno organized crime family, on robbery charges. REUTERS/John Taggart
Syrian opposition leader Ahmed Jarba answers questions during a news conference in Geneva January 23, 2014. Jarba said on Thursday he had been assured by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that Moscow was not holding on to President Bashar al-Assad, but that Syrians should negotiate his exit through a political process. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Haitian migrant Milice Norassaint reads the Bible at home on a day off from work in Manaus northern Brazil December 29, 2013. Milice left Haiti for Brazil in 2011, hoping that his family would one day be able to join him. In 2012, Brazil approved a humanitarian visa policy for Haitians, two years after an earthquake on their island left many in dire poverty, and thousands have made the journey. Haitian immigrants are now crossing the border from Peru at a rate of around 70 per day, according to the Acre state government. Many hope to work in one of Brazil's public works projects as the country prepares to host the 2014 World Cup. Picture taken December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA) soldier, who was wounded in renewed fighting, arrives for medical attention at a clinic in the IDP camp in Minkamen, Awerial January 22, 2014. The South Sudanese government has accused rebel troops of committing atrocities against civilians by killing 127 hospital patients in the town of Bor last month. The United Nations says thousands of people have been killed in more than a month of clashes pitting troops loyal to President Salva Kiir against rebels supporting Riek Machar, who was sacked as vice president in July. Picture taken January 22. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian
A boy holds the Libertarian Movement Party flag of presidential candidate Otto Guevara during a caravan rally in Tirrases near San Jose January 22, 2014. Costa Rica will hold a presidential election on February 2. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
A boy holds the Libertarian Movement Party flag of presidential candidate Otto Guevara during a caravan rally in Tirrases near San Jose January 22, 2014. Costa Rica will hold a presidential election on February 2. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
A worker inspects solar panels at a solar farm in Dunhuang, 950km (590 miles) northwest of Lanzhou, Gansu Province September 16, 2013. China's solar panel industry is showing signs of booming again after a prolonged downturn - raising fears of another bust when the splurge of public money that is driving a spike in demand dries up. Lured by generous power tariffs and financing support to promote renewable energy, Chinese firms are racing to develop multi-billion dollar solar generating projects in the Gobi desert and barren hills of China's vast north and northwest. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Children, whose family moved to Islamabad from Sargodha in Pundjab Province to look for job, look over a fence of their makeshift shelter in Islamabad January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Children, whose family moved to Islamabad from Sargodha in Pundjab Province to look for job, look over a fence of their makeshift shelter in Islamabad January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A pro-European integration protester fires off fireworks towards riot police during clashes in Kiev January 23, 2014. Ukrainian opposition leaders emerged from crisis talks with President Viktor Yanukovich on Wednesday saying he had failed to give concrete answers to their demands, and told their supporters on the streets to prepare for a police offensive. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
