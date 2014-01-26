Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Jan 26, 2014

<p>A man reacts at a barricade near the site of clashes between anti-government protesters and riot police in Kiev January 25, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

Sunday, January 26, 2014

<p>A woman carries her daughter away from their car, after it caught fire driving through a flaming barrier during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Sunday, January 26, 2014

<p>Everton's Bryan Oviedo (L) has his leg broken as he tackles Stevenage's Simon Heslop during their English FA Cup fourth round soccer match at Broadhall Way in Stevenage January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

Sunday, January 26, 2014

<p>Li Na of China poses with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after defeating Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia in their women's singles final match at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 25, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Sunday, January 26, 2014

<p>Mall employees and patrons are held in a theater lobby as law enforcement officials speak with them as potential witnesses in a shooting at the Mall of Columbia shopping center in Columbia, Maryland, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Sunday, January 26, 2014

<p>Mannequins lie on the ground, behind a damaged shop window near the site of clashes between anti-government protesters with riot police in Kiev January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Sunday, January 26, 2014

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters help an injured comrade at a front line at Aleppo International Airport January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim</p>

Sunday, January 26, 2014

<p>U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry departs Davos during a helicopter ride to Zurich January 25, 2014. Kerry is returning to the U.S. from the Syrian Peace Talks and the World Economic Forum. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

Sunday, January 26, 2014

<p>Supporters of Egypt's army and police gather at Tahrir square in Cairo, on the third anniversary of Egypt's uprising, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Sunday, January 26, 2014

<p>Southampton's goalkeeper Kelvin Davis makes a save during their English FA Cup fourth round soccer match against Yeovil Town at St Mary's stadium in Southampton, southern England January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Sunday, January 26, 2014

<p>Volunteers wearing the uniform of the U.S. army pose as they participate in the re-enactment of a World War Two landing to mark its 70th anniversary in Anzio, near Rome, January 25, 2014 REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Sunday, January 26, 2014

<p>A worker ties banners at the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, January 25, 2014. Sochi will host the 2014 Winter Olympic Games from February 7 to 23. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Sunday, January 26, 2014

<p>Anti-government protesters from far-right group "Right Sector" train in Independence Square in central Kiev, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

Sunday, January 26, 2014

<p>Residents look through debris at an area damaged by what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Salehin neighbourhood in Aleppo January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

Sunday, January 26, 2014

<p>A riot policeman sits inside a police vehicle on October bridge during clashes with anti-government protesters and members of the Muslim Brotherhood, near Tahrir Square in downtown Cairo, on the third anniversary of Egypt's uprising, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Sunday, January 26, 2014

<p>Yeovil Town's goalkeeper Marek Stech makes a save during their English FA Cup fourth round soccer match against Southampton at St Mary's stadium in Southampton, southern England January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Sunday, January 26, 2014

<p>Competitors push a UFO styled shopping cart during the Idiotarod race in Brooklyn, New York January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Sunday, January 26, 2014

<p>Tina Maze of Slovenia jumps during the women's FIS World Cup Downhill race in Cortina D'Ampezzo January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

Sunday, January 26, 2014

<p>A priest prays in front of riot police during clashes with anti-government protesters in Kiev January 25, 2014. REUTERS</p>

Sunday, January 26, 2014

<p>Anti-government protesters carry a large national flag as they march through Bangkok's shopping district January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Sunday, January 26, 2014

<p>A flower lies in the train tracks at the Gleis 17 (platform 17) memorial commemorating Jews who were deported from Grunewald train station during World War Two in Berlin January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Sunday, January 26, 2014

<p>Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his goal during their Spanish first division soccer match against Granada at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

Sunday, January 26, 2014

<p>Anti-Mursi protester flashes victory sign during clashes with anti-government protesters and members of the Muslim Brotherhood along a road at Ramsis street, which leads to Tahrir Square in downtown Cairo, on the third anniversary of Egypt's uprising, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Sunday, January 26, 2014

<p>A Japanese official shows a sign to end a delegate's speech at a business meeting attended by Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during the meeting organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in New Delhi January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Sunday, January 26, 2014

