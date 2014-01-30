Editor's Choice
A girl cries near a damaged car at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by government forces in Aleppo's Dahret Awwad neighborhood, Syria, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Saad AboBrahim
A girl cries near a damaged car at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by government forces in Aleppo's Dahret Awwad neighborhood, Syria, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Saad AboBrahim
Members of various anti-government paramilitary groups attend a religious service at a chapel in Kiev, January 29, 2014. Lawmakers loyal to Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich offered an amnesty to people detained in the wave of anti-government...more
Members of various anti-government paramilitary groups attend a religious service at a chapel in Kiev, January 29, 2014. Lawmakers loyal to Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich offered an amnesty to people detained in the wave of anti-government protests - but only on condition that activists vacate occupied buildings in Kiev and other parts of Ukraine. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Tents of anti-government protesters are seen at Independence Square with the air temperatures around minus 19 degrees Celsius (minus 2 degrees Fahrenheit) in central Kiev, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Tents of anti-government protesters are seen at Independence Square with the air temperatures around minus 19 degrees Celsius (minus 2 degrees Fahrenheit) in central Kiev, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
North Korean Ambassador to China Ji Jae Ryong wears a badge showing the pictures of former leaders Kim Il-sung (L) and Kim Jong-il as he speaks at a news conference in Beijing, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
North Korean Ambassador to China Ji Jae Ryong wears a badge showing the pictures of former leaders Kim Il-sung (L) and Kim Jong-il as he speaks at a news conference in Beijing, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Pop singer Justin Bieber arrives at a police station in Toronto, Canada, January 29, 2014. Bieber was mobbed by screaming fans and journalists as he entered a Toronto police station, where he was charged with assault over an incident in the city in...more
Pop singer Justin Bieber arrives at a police station in Toronto, Canada, January 29, 2014. Bieber was mobbed by screaming fans and journalists as he entered a Toronto police station, where he was charged with assault over an incident in the city in December. REUTERS/Alex Urosevic
Members of Palestinian security forces loyal to Hamas take part in a graduation ceremony in Gaza City, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Members of Palestinian security forces loyal to Hamas take part in a graduation ceremony in Gaza City, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A member of the Russian military walks past a rocket launcher near residential houses next to the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, January 29, 2014. Sochi will host the 2014 Winter Olympic Games from February 7 to February 23....more
A member of the Russian military walks past a rocket launcher near residential houses next to the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, January 29, 2014. Sochi will host the 2014 Winter Olympic Games from February 7 to February 23. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
French peacekeeping soldiers search a man in the district of Combattant near the airport of the capital Bangui, Central African Republic, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
French peacekeeping soldiers search a man in the district of Combattant near the airport of the capital Bangui, Central African Republic, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Devotees fill their vessels with water, which is considered to be holy, from the Bagmati River at Pashupatinath Temple during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, January 30, 2014. The month-long festival, dedicated to God...more
Devotees fill their vessels with water, which is considered to be holy, from the Bagmati River at Pashupatinath Temple during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, January 30, 2014. The month-long festival, dedicated to God Madhavnarayan and Goddess Swasthani, involves the recitation of folk tales about miraculous feats performed by them in many Hindu households. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel looks at Chancellor Angela Merkel standing up to deliver a speech at the German lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel looks at Chancellor Angela Merkel standing up to deliver a speech at the German lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A man prays as people hold incense sticks at the Old City God Temple in Yuyuan Garden in Shanghai, January 29, 2014. According to the Chinese lunar calendar, the Chinese New Year, which welcomes the year of the horse, falls on January 31....more
A man prays as people hold incense sticks at the Old City God Temple in Yuyuan Garden in Shanghai, January 29, 2014. According to the Chinese lunar calendar, the Chinese New Year, which welcomes the year of the horse, falls on January 31. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Seattle Seahawks-themed marijuana cupcakes are displayed at the Queen Anne Cannabis Club in Seattle, Washington, January 28, 2014. For Nate Johnson, the excitement surrounding the upcoming Super Bowl is two-fold. Not only are his hometown Seattle...more
Seattle Seahawks-themed marijuana cupcakes are displayed at the Queen Anne Cannabis Club in Seattle, Washington, January 28, 2014. For Nate Johnson, the excitement surrounding the upcoming Super Bowl is two-fold. Not only are his hometown Seattle Seahawks taking on the Denver Broncos - football teams representing two major U.S. cities where recreational pot use is legal - but his medical weed dispensary is seeing green. Demand for "Beast Mode" - a strain named in honor of the Seahawks' hard-hitting running back, Marshawn Lynch - has been high at his Queen Anne Cannabis Club in Seattle, Johnson said, while pot-laced blue-and-green cupcakes are also selling fast. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A woman harvests roses at Nevados plantation in Latacunga, some 98 km (61 miles) south of Quitoof Quito, Ecuador, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
A woman harvests roses at Nevados plantation in Latacunga, some 98 km (61 miles) south of Quitoof Quito, Ecuador, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
A drawing of two dolphins is seen at an abandoned swimming pool at the tsunami destroyed coastal area of the evacuated town of Namie in Fukushima prefecture, only some 6 kilometers from crippled Daiichi power plant, September 22, 2013. A total of...more
A drawing of two dolphins is seen at an abandoned swimming pool at the tsunami destroyed coastal area of the evacuated town of Namie in Fukushima prefecture, only some 6 kilometers from crippled Daiichi power plant, September 22, 2013. A total of 160,000 people had been forced to leave their homes around Daiichi plant after the government ordered the evacuation following the nuclear disaster in March 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man smokes a cigarette at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by government forces in Aleppo's Dahret Awwad neighborhood, Syria, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A man smokes a cigarette at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by government forces in Aleppo's Dahret Awwad neighborhood, Syria, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Passengers wait in the departure lounge after Royal Caribbean's Explorer of the Seas arrived back at Bayonne, New Jersey, January 29, 2014. An outbreak of a gastrointestinal illness has forced the ship back to port early and left hundreds of...more
Passengers wait in the departure lounge after Royal Caribbean's Explorer of the Seas arrived back at Bayonne, New Jersey, January 29, 2014. An outbreak of a gastrointestinal illness has forced the ship back to port early and left hundreds of passengers and crew stricken, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Palestinian relatives mourn during the funeral of Muhammad Mubarak, 21, in Jalazoun refugee camp near the West Bank city of Ramallah, January 29, 2014. Israeli soldiers killed Mubarak, who the military said had opened fire on their position near a...more
Palestinian relatives mourn during the funeral of Muhammad Mubarak, 21, in Jalazoun refugee camp near the West Bank city of Ramallah, January 29, 2014. Israeli soldiers killed Mubarak, who the military said had opened fire on their position near a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A scarf thrown by faithful is seen on the face of Pope Francis during the general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A scarf thrown by faithful is seen on the face of Pope Francis during the general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A mother directs her daughter to pose for a photo at the venue for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi, January 29, 2014. The ceremony symbolizes retreat after a day on the battlefield, and marks the official end of the Indian Republic...more
A mother directs her daughter to pose for a photo at the venue for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi, January 29, 2014. The ceremony symbolizes retreat after a day on the battlefield, and marks the official end of the Indian Republic Day celebrations. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A nun takes a picture of a large drawing of Pope Francis depicting him as a superhero on a wall near the Vatican, January 29, 2014. The Argentinian Pope is shown taking off into air with his right fist clenched in a classic Superman pose. ...more
A nun takes a picture of a large drawing of Pope Francis depicting him as a superhero on a wall near the Vatican, January 29, 2014. The Argentinian Pope is shown taking off into air with his right fist clenched in a classic Superman pose. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A vigilante points a gun to his head as he talks while members of the community police stand near him before entering the village of Los Reyes de Salgado in Periban, in Michoacan state, Mexico, January 28, 2104. In violence-racked Michoacan, an...more
A vigilante points a gun to his head as he talks while members of the community police stand near him before entering the village of Los Reyes de Salgado in Periban, in Michoacan state, Mexico, January 28, 2104. In violence-racked Michoacan, an impoverished agricultural state about 1-1/2 times the size of Switzerland, vigilantes are battling a cartel called the Caballeros Templarios, or Knights Templar, for control of swathes of the failing state. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
Supporters of same-sex marriage interrupt a traditional marriage rally at Utah's State Capitol building in Salt Lake City, Utah, January 28, 2014. Utah temporarily became the 18th U.S. state to legalize same-sex marriage when a federal district...more
Supporters of same-sex marriage interrupt a traditional marriage rally at Utah's State Capitol building in Salt Lake City, Utah, January 28, 2014. Utah temporarily became the 18th U.S. state to legalize same-sex marriage when a federal district judge ruled on Dec. 20 that a state ban on gay marriage was unconstitutional. His ruling was put on hold by the U.S. Supreme Court, but not before about 1,400 gay couples had tied the knot. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A schoolboy shows his mobile phone to a rickshaw puller taking him and other students to school on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A schoolboy shows his mobile phone to a rickshaw puller taking him and other students to school on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Chelsea's John Obi Mikel (L) challenges West Ham United's Mark Noble during their English Premier League soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Chelsea's John Obi Mikel (L) challenges West Ham United's Mark Noble during their English Premier League soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.