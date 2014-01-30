Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Jan 30, 2014 | 6:10pm IST

Editor's Choice

<p>A girl cries near a damaged car at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by government forces in Aleppo's Dahret Awwad neighborhood, Syria, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Saad AboBrahim</p>

A girl cries near a damaged car at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by government forces in Aleppo's Dahret Awwad neighborhood, Syria, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Saad AboBrahim

Thursday, January 30, 2014

A girl cries near a damaged car at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by government forces in Aleppo's Dahret Awwad neighborhood, Syria, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Saad AboBrahim

Close
1 / 24
<p>Members of various anti-government paramilitary groups attend a religious service at a chapel in Kiev, January 29, 2014. Lawmakers loyal to Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich offered an amnesty to people detained in the wave of anti-government protests - but only on condition that activists vacate occupied buildings in Kiev and other parts of Ukraine. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Members of various anti-government paramilitary groups attend a religious service at a chapel in Kiev, January 29, 2014. Lawmakers loyal to Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich offered an amnesty to people detained in the wave of anti-government...more

Thursday, January 30, 2014

Members of various anti-government paramilitary groups attend a religious service at a chapel in Kiev, January 29, 2014. Lawmakers loyal to Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich offered an amnesty to people detained in the wave of anti-government protests - but only on condition that activists vacate occupied buildings in Kiev and other parts of Ukraine. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
2 / 24
<p>Tents of anti-government protesters are seen at Independence Square with the air temperatures around minus 19 degrees Celsius (minus 2 degrees Fahrenheit) in central Kiev, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Tents of anti-government protesters are seen at Independence Square with the air temperatures around minus 19 degrees Celsius (minus 2 degrees Fahrenheit) in central Kiev, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, January 30, 2014

Tents of anti-government protesters are seen at Independence Square with the air temperatures around minus 19 degrees Celsius (minus 2 degrees Fahrenheit) in central Kiev, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
3 / 24
<p>North Korean Ambassador to China Ji Jae Ryong wears a badge showing the pictures of former leaders Kim Il-sung (L) and Kim Jong-il as he speaks at a news conference in Beijing, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

North Korean Ambassador to China Ji Jae Ryong wears a badge showing the pictures of former leaders Kim Il-sung (L) and Kim Jong-il as he speaks at a news conference in Beijing, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Thursday, January 30, 2014

North Korean Ambassador to China Ji Jae Ryong wears a badge showing the pictures of former leaders Kim Il-sung (L) and Kim Jong-il as he speaks at a news conference in Beijing, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
4 / 24
<p>Pop singer Justin Bieber arrives at a police station in Toronto, Canada, January 29, 2014. Bieber was mobbed by screaming fans and journalists as he entered a Toronto police station, where he was charged with assault over an incident in the city in December. REUTERS/Alex Urosevic</p>

Pop singer Justin Bieber arrives at a police station in Toronto, Canada, January 29, 2014. Bieber was mobbed by screaming fans and journalists as he entered a Toronto police station, where he was charged with assault over an incident in the city in...more

Thursday, January 30, 2014

Pop singer Justin Bieber arrives at a police station in Toronto, Canada, January 29, 2014. Bieber was mobbed by screaming fans and journalists as he entered a Toronto police station, where he was charged with assault over an incident in the city in December. REUTERS/Alex Urosevic

Close
5 / 24
<p>Members of Palestinian security forces loyal to Hamas take part in a graduation ceremony in Gaza City, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

Members of Palestinian security forces loyal to Hamas take part in a graduation ceremony in Gaza City, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Thursday, January 30, 2014

Members of Palestinian security forces loyal to Hamas take part in a graduation ceremony in Gaza City, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
6 / 24
<p>A member of the Russian military walks past a rocket launcher near residential houses next to the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, January 29, 2014. Sochi will host the 2014 Winter Olympic Games from February 7 to February 23. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

A member of the Russian military walks past a rocket launcher near residential houses next to the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, January 29, 2014. Sochi will host the 2014 Winter Olympic Games from February 7 to February 23....more

Thursday, January 30, 2014

A member of the Russian military walks past a rocket launcher near residential houses next to the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, January 29, 2014. Sochi will host the 2014 Winter Olympic Games from February 7 to February 23. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
7 / 24
<p>French peacekeeping soldiers search a man in the district of Combattant near the airport of the capital Bangui, Central African Republic, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

French peacekeeping soldiers search a man in the district of Combattant near the airport of the capital Bangui, Central African Republic, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Thursday, January 30, 2014

French peacekeeping soldiers search a man in the district of Combattant near the airport of the capital Bangui, Central African Republic, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
8 / 24
<p>Devotees fill their vessels with water, which is considered to be holy, from the Bagmati River at Pashupatinath Temple during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, January 30, 2014. The month-long festival, dedicated to God Madhavnarayan and Goddess Swasthani, involves the recitation of folk tales about miraculous feats performed by them in many Hindu households. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Devotees fill their vessels with water, which is considered to be holy, from the Bagmati River at Pashupatinath Temple during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, January 30, 2014. The month-long festival, dedicated to God...more

Thursday, January 30, 2014

Devotees fill their vessels with water, which is considered to be holy, from the Bagmati River at Pashupatinath Temple during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, January 30, 2014. The month-long festival, dedicated to God Madhavnarayan and Goddess Swasthani, involves the recitation of folk tales about miraculous feats performed by them in many Hindu households. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
9 / 24
<p>German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel looks at Chancellor Angela Merkel standing up to deliver a speech at the German lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel looks at Chancellor Angela Merkel standing up to deliver a speech at the German lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Thursday, January 30, 2014

German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel looks at Chancellor Angela Merkel standing up to deliver a speech at the German lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
10 / 24
<p>A man prays as people hold incense sticks at the Old City God Temple in Yuyuan Garden in Shanghai, January 29, 2014. According to the Chinese lunar calendar, the Chinese New Year, which welcomes the year of the horse, falls on January 31. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A man prays as people hold incense sticks at the Old City God Temple in Yuyuan Garden in Shanghai, January 29, 2014. According to the Chinese lunar calendar, the Chinese New Year, which welcomes the year of the horse, falls on January 31....more

Thursday, January 30, 2014

A man prays as people hold incense sticks at the Old City God Temple in Yuyuan Garden in Shanghai, January 29, 2014. According to the Chinese lunar calendar, the Chinese New Year, which welcomes the year of the horse, falls on January 31. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
11 / 24
<p>Seattle Seahawks-themed marijuana cupcakes are displayed at the Queen Anne Cannabis Club in Seattle, Washington, January 28, 2014. For Nate Johnson, the excitement surrounding the upcoming Super Bowl is two-fold. Not only are his hometown Seattle Seahawks taking on the Denver Broncos - football teams representing two major U.S. cities where recreational pot use is legal - but his medical weed dispensary is seeing green. Demand for "Beast Mode" - a strain named in honor of the Seahawks' hard-hitting running back, Marshawn Lynch - has been high at his Queen Anne Cannabis Club in Seattle, Johnson said, while pot-laced blue-and-green cupcakes are also selling fast. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

Seattle Seahawks-themed marijuana cupcakes are displayed at the Queen Anne Cannabis Club in Seattle, Washington, January 28, 2014. For Nate Johnson, the excitement surrounding the upcoming Super Bowl is two-fold. Not only are his hometown Seattle...more

Thursday, January 30, 2014

Seattle Seahawks-themed marijuana cupcakes are displayed at the Queen Anne Cannabis Club in Seattle, Washington, January 28, 2014. For Nate Johnson, the excitement surrounding the upcoming Super Bowl is two-fold. Not only are his hometown Seattle Seahawks taking on the Denver Broncos - football teams representing two major U.S. cities where recreational pot use is legal - but his medical weed dispensary is seeing green. Demand for "Beast Mode" - a strain named in honor of the Seahawks' hard-hitting running back, Marshawn Lynch - has been high at his Queen Anne Cannabis Club in Seattle, Johnson said, while pot-laced blue-and-green cupcakes are also selling fast. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
12 / 24
<p>A woman harvests roses at Nevados plantation in Latacunga, some 98 km (61 miles) south of Quitoof Quito, Ecuador, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja</p>

A woman harvests roses at Nevados plantation in Latacunga, some 98 km (61 miles) south of Quitoof Quito, Ecuador, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Thursday, January 30, 2014

A woman harvests roses at Nevados plantation in Latacunga, some 98 km (61 miles) south of Quitoof Quito, Ecuador, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Close
13 / 24
<p>A drawing of two dolphins is seen at an abandoned swimming pool at the tsunami destroyed coastal area of the evacuated town of Namie in Fukushima prefecture, only some 6 kilometers from crippled Daiichi power plant, September 22, 2013. A total of 160,000 people had been forced to leave their homes around Daiichi plant after the government ordered the evacuation following the nuclear disaster in March 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A drawing of two dolphins is seen at an abandoned swimming pool at the tsunami destroyed coastal area of the evacuated town of Namie in Fukushima prefecture, only some 6 kilometers from crippled Daiichi power plant, September 22, 2013. A total of...more

Thursday, January 30, 2014

A drawing of two dolphins is seen at an abandoned swimming pool at the tsunami destroyed coastal area of the evacuated town of Namie in Fukushima prefecture, only some 6 kilometers from crippled Daiichi power plant, September 22, 2013. A total of 160,000 people had been forced to leave their homes around Daiichi plant after the government ordered the evacuation following the nuclear disaster in March 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
14 / 24
<p>A man smokes a cigarette at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by government forces in Aleppo's Dahret Awwad neighborhood, Syria, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

A man smokes a cigarette at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by government forces in Aleppo's Dahret Awwad neighborhood, Syria, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Thursday, January 30, 2014

A man smokes a cigarette at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by government forces in Aleppo's Dahret Awwad neighborhood, Syria, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Close
15 / 24
<p>Passengers wait in the departure lounge after Royal Caribbean's Explorer of the Seas arrived back at Bayonne, New Jersey, January 29, 2014. An outbreak of a gastrointestinal illness has forced the ship back to port early and left hundreds of passengers and crew stricken, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Passengers wait in the departure lounge after Royal Caribbean's Explorer of the Seas arrived back at Bayonne, New Jersey, January 29, 2014. An outbreak of a gastrointestinal illness has forced the ship back to port early and left hundreds of...more

Thursday, January 30, 2014

Passengers wait in the departure lounge after Royal Caribbean's Explorer of the Seas arrived back at Bayonne, New Jersey, January 29, 2014. An outbreak of a gastrointestinal illness has forced the ship back to port early and left hundreds of passengers and crew stricken, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
16 / 24
<p>Palestinian relatives mourn during the funeral of Muhammad Mubarak, 21, in Jalazoun refugee camp near the West Bank city of Ramallah, January 29, 2014. Israeli soldiers killed Mubarak, who the military said had opened fire on their position near a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman</p>

Palestinian relatives mourn during the funeral of Muhammad Mubarak, 21, in Jalazoun refugee camp near the West Bank city of Ramallah, January 29, 2014. Israeli soldiers killed Mubarak, who the military said had opened fire on their position near a...more

Thursday, January 30, 2014

Palestinian relatives mourn during the funeral of Muhammad Mubarak, 21, in Jalazoun refugee camp near the West Bank city of Ramallah, January 29, 2014. Israeli soldiers killed Mubarak, who the military said had opened fire on their position near a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Close
17 / 24
<p>A scarf thrown by faithful is seen on the face of Pope Francis during the general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

A scarf thrown by faithful is seen on the face of Pope Francis during the general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Thursday, January 30, 2014

A scarf thrown by faithful is seen on the face of Pope Francis during the general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
18 / 24
<p>A mother directs her daughter to pose for a photo at the venue for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi, January 29, 2014. The ceremony symbolizes retreat after a day on the battlefield, and marks the official end of the Indian Republic Day celebrations. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A mother directs her daughter to pose for a photo at the venue for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi, January 29, 2014. The ceremony symbolizes retreat after a day on the battlefield, and marks the official end of the Indian Republic...more

Thursday, January 30, 2014

A mother directs her daughter to pose for a photo at the venue for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi, January 29, 2014. The ceremony symbolizes retreat after a day on the battlefield, and marks the official end of the Indian Republic Day celebrations. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
19 / 24
<p>A nun takes a picture of a large drawing of Pope Francis depicting him as a superhero on a wall near the Vatican, January 29, 2014. The Argentinian Pope is shown taking off into air with his right fist clenched in a classic Superman pose. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

A nun takes a picture of a large drawing of Pope Francis depicting him as a superhero on a wall near the Vatican, January 29, 2014. The Argentinian Pope is shown taking off into air with his right fist clenched in a classic Superman pose. ...more

Thursday, January 30, 2014

A nun takes a picture of a large drawing of Pope Francis depicting him as a superhero on a wall near the Vatican, January 29, 2014. The Argentinian Pope is shown taking off into air with his right fist clenched in a classic Superman pose. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
20 / 24
<p>A vigilante points a gun to his head as he talks while members of the community police stand near him before entering the village of Los Reyes de Salgado in Periban, in Michoacan state, Mexico, January 28, 2104. In violence-racked Michoacan, an impoverished agricultural state about 1-1/2 times the size of Switzerland, vigilantes are battling a cartel called the Caballeros Templarios, or Knights Templar, for control of swathes of the failing state. REUTERS/Alan Ortega</p>

A vigilante points a gun to his head as he talks while members of the community police stand near him before entering the village of Los Reyes de Salgado in Periban, in Michoacan state, Mexico, January 28, 2104. In violence-racked Michoacan, an...more

Thursday, January 30, 2014

A vigilante points a gun to his head as he talks while members of the community police stand near him before entering the village of Los Reyes de Salgado in Periban, in Michoacan state, Mexico, January 28, 2104. In violence-racked Michoacan, an impoverished agricultural state about 1-1/2 times the size of Switzerland, vigilantes are battling a cartel called the Caballeros Templarios, or Knights Templar, for control of swathes of the failing state. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

Close
21 / 24
<p>Supporters of same-sex marriage interrupt a traditional marriage rally at Utah's State Capitol building in Salt Lake City, Utah, January 28, 2014. Utah temporarily became the 18th U.S. state to legalize same-sex marriage when a federal district judge ruled on Dec. 20 that a state ban on gay marriage was unconstitutional. His ruling was put on hold by the U.S. Supreme Court, but not before about 1,400 gay couples had tied the knot. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Supporters of same-sex marriage interrupt a traditional marriage rally at Utah's State Capitol building in Salt Lake City, Utah, January 28, 2014. Utah temporarily became the 18th U.S. state to legalize same-sex marriage when a federal district...more

Thursday, January 30, 2014

Supporters of same-sex marriage interrupt a traditional marriage rally at Utah's State Capitol building in Salt Lake City, Utah, January 28, 2014. Utah temporarily became the 18th U.S. state to legalize same-sex marriage when a federal district judge ruled on Dec. 20 that a state ban on gay marriage was unconstitutional. His ruling was put on hold by the U.S. Supreme Court, but not before about 1,400 gay couples had tied the knot. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
22 / 24
<p>A schoolboy shows his mobile phone to a rickshaw puller taking him and other students to school on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A schoolboy shows his mobile phone to a rickshaw puller taking him and other students to school on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Thursday, January 30, 2014

A schoolboy shows his mobile phone to a rickshaw puller taking him and other students to school on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
23 / 24
<p>Chelsea's John Obi Mikel (L) challenges West Ham United's Mark Noble during their English Premier League soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

Chelsea's John Obi Mikel (L) challenges West Ham United's Mark Noble during their English Premier League soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Thursday, January 30, 2014

Chelsea's John Obi Mikel (L) challenges West Ham United's Mark Noble during their English Premier League soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

29 Jan 2014
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

28 Jan 2014
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best pictures from the past 24 hours.

27 Jan 2014
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best pictures from the past 24 hours.

26 Jan 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures