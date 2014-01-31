Editor's Choice
Anti-government protesters gather at an open fire site as temperatures stand at minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit) at a barricade near Independence Square in Kiev, January 30, 2014. Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich has gone on...more
Anti-government protesters gather at an open fire site as temperatures stand at minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit) at a barricade near Independence Square in Kiev, January 30, 2014. Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich has gone on sick leave with a respiratory ailment, his website said, with the issue of a new prime minister still undecided. Yanukovich's prime minister, Mykola Azarov, resigned in the midst of mass street unrest and the president has yet to appoint a successor. Serhiy Arbuzov, who was Azarov's first deputy, has stepped in as interim prime minister. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A rebel fighter carries an animal carcass in a rebel-controlled territory in Jonglei State, South Sudan, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Toronto's Chief Budget Officer Councillor Frank Di Giorgio (L) shares a moment with Toronto Mayor Rob Ford during a budget meeting at City Hall in Toronto, Canada, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris
People rush to plant the first incense stick of the Chinese New Year at the stroke of midnight at a temple in Singapore, early January 31, 2014. The Lunar New Year, which welcomes the year of the horse, falls on Friday. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Children are engulfed in dust as a convoy of escorted taxis carrying Muslims, fleeing the continuing sectarian violence, arrives at a temporary internally displaced person (IDP) camp at the airport of the capital Bangui, Central African Republic,...more
A snow cat traverses through a tunnel under the Men's Olympic Downhill course at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, January 31, 2014. Sochi will host the 2014 Winter Olympic Games from February 7 to 23. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Members of the German speed skating team practice at the Adler Arena on the Olympic Park as preparations continue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, January 31, 2014. The opening ceremony for the winter games will be held February 7. REUTERS/Phil...more
The moon moves between NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory, or SDO, and the sun, giving the observatory a view of a partial solar eclipse from space beginning at 0831 EST (1331 GMT), January 30, 2014. Such a lunar transit happens two to three times...more
Spanish model Ana Moreno, 20, wearing a creation by Antonio Gutierrez, poses backstage during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, January 30, 2014. The show will run until February 2. REUTERS/Marcelo...more
A man walks as residents set fireworks as part of Chinese New Year celebrations in Shanghai, January 31, 2014. According to the Chinese lunar calendar, Chinese New Year welcomes the year of the horse, which falls on January 31. REUTERS/Carlos...more
Raffaele Sollecito (L), convicted of killing British student Meredith Kercher in Italy on November 2007, talks with his father Francesco (C) as they leave after attending a retrial session in Florence, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito more
President Barack Obama bounds up the steps to Marine One as he departs for a day of events in Wisconsin and Tennessee, from the south lawn of the White House, January 30, 2014. Obama will highlight innovative job and skills training in the U.S....more
Motiur Rahman Nizami, a leader of Bangladesh Jamaat-E-Islami sits inside a prison vehicle as he leaves a court after a verdict of an arms smuggling case in Chittagong, January 30, 2014. A Bangladeshi court sentenced to death 14 people including...more
Taha Zaid Khatir, 12, walks with an artificial limb at a prosthetic center in Sanaa, January 30, 2014. He lost a leg in a crossfire during fighting between Shi'ite Houthi rebels and the national army in Yemen's northwestern province of Saada in 2007....more
Women and children are seen in an airplane hangar at the airport of the capital Bangui, January 30, 2014. The hangar is used to shelter internally displaced Muslims fleeing the continuing sectarian violence and those waiting to be evacuated by air to...more
Audience members react as New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and police commissioner Bill Bratton speak at a news conference in the Brownsville neighborhood in the borough of Brooklyn, New York, January 30, 2014. De Blasio, who ran on a pledge to reform...more
Jews pray for divine intervention against U.S Secretary of State John Kerry's pending framework proposal in the Israeli-Palestinian peace talks, at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City, January 30, 2014....more
A fighter from the Free Syrian Army's Saad Bin Obada al-Khazerji brigade, al-Rahman corps, uses an iPad during preparations to fire an artillery cannon, in eastern al-Ghouta, targeting forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad based in the...more
A boat operated by emergency services personnel carries local residents along a flooded road from the village of Muchelney on the Somerset Levels, near Langport in southwest England, January 30, 2014. Surrounded by flood water, Muchelney has only...more
A student dressed as a bear waits backstage while participating in a cultural event at a school in Mumbai, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People walk amidst snowstorm, with the air temperatures around minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit), in Russia's southern city of Stavropol, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A rebel fighter with a weapon walks to a river to wash as he returns from a front line in a rebel-controlled territory in Jonglei State, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An Iraqi policeman stands guard in front of the Ministry of Transportation building after an attack by suicide bombers in Baghdad, January 30, 2014. Six suicide bombers burst into the Iraqi ministry building, took hostages and killed at least 18...more
A man reads a newspaper at a tea shop along a street in Kabul, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
