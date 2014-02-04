Editor's Choice
Snow falls on the statue of Franklin D. Roosevelt at Four Freedoms Park on Roosevelt Island in the borough of Manhattan in New York, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Zoran Milich
Anti-government protesters warm themselves by a stove at a barricade in Kiev, February 3, 2014. Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich returned to work on Monday, four days after going on sick leave, according to a statement posted on the presidential...more
An anti-government protester carrying a national flag, a guitar and a "No Vote" sign follows others moving from one protest camp to another in Bangkok, February 3, 2014. Thai anti-government protesters who have been camped out in north Bangkok packed...more
Two anti-eviction activists share a moment after finding out that the eviction of Maria Jose Alonso Serrano, 45, had been suspended in Madrid, February 3, 2014. Alonso Serrano, who's been out of a job for almost two years after being diagnosed with...more
A man holds his injured son to take him to a hospital after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Shaar district, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim
A French soldier searches a man after confiscating a knife from him, in the district of Miskine of the capital Bangui, Central African Republic, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Chelsea's Gary Cahill (C) challenges Manchester City's Vincent Kompany during their English Premier League soccer match at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northern England, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Federal Reserve Board Governor Daniel Tarullo (L) applauds new Federal Reserve Board Chairwoman Janet Yellen after administering the oath of office to Yellen at the Federal Reserve Board in Washington, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Snowboarders sail off jumps during snowboard slopestyle training at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Children walk out of the premises of a high school, where a shooting incident has occurred, on the outskirts of Moscow, February 3, 2014. A Moscow high-school student shot a teacher and a police officer dead and held more than 20 other students...more
Believers, dressed as "devils", chat outside a brotherhood headquarters as they take a break in Almonacid del Marquesado, in central Spain, during the "Endiablada" traditional festival, February 3, 2014. In the "Endiablada", an undated traditional...more
Team USA goaltender Brianne McLaughlin stretches before their women's ice hockey team practice at the Shayba Arena ahead of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 3, 2014. The women's ice hockey competition begins on February 8. REUTERS/Mark...more
Girls walk past the site of an explosion in Sanaa, February 3, 2014. Three large explosions were heard in Yemen's capital Sanaa, close to the defense ministry, the central bank and the former president's home, locals told Reuters. REUTERS/Khaled...more
Lance Corporal James Wharton (L) is kissed by his partner Thom McCaffrey (R) at a photo-call after receiving the Freedom of the City of London at the Guildhall in London, February 3, 2014. Wharton, one of the first openly gay soldiers in the British...more
Evening light illuminates a girl playing at the Patan Durbar Square in Lalitpur, Nepal, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Vehicles drive along a snowy road near the Russian southern city of Stavropol, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Men throw wood from a pile of logs into a supply truck at a timber warehouse in Lahore, Pakistan, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider (L) and head coach Pete Carroll celebrate after the Seahawks defeated the Denver Broncos in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo...more
A doll hangs over a window of an apartment at the "Prosfygika" complex in Athens, October 1, 2013. It has been shelled, threatened with demolition and became such an eyesore that it was covered by a massive sheet during the 2004 Athens Olympics, but...more
Russia's goaltender Anna Vinogradova catches the puck during their team's training session at the Shayba Arena in preparation for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, in Sochi, February 3, 2014. The women's ice hockey competition begins on February 8....more
Forensic inspectors and Lebanese army soldiers inspect the wreckage of a van at the site of an explosion in Choueifat, Lebanon, February 3, 2014. A suicide bomber killed himself and one other person when he detonated explosives in a van in southern...more
A man shovels ice next to ice-covered car in Postojna, Slovenia, February 3, 2014. A quarter of households in Slovenia were left without electricity after a weekend of blizzards and very low temperatures wreaked havoc on power lines and roads, the...more
An anti-government protester is reflected in a mirror as he surveys a cordon of riot police from a barricade in Kiev, February 3, 2014. Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich returned to his desk after four days of sick leave, while the political...more
A shaman of Malaysia's indigenous Mah Meri tribe performs prayers on the beach during "Puja Pantai", a thanksgiving ritual to appease the spirits of the seas, in the village of Pulau Carey, outside Kuala Lumpur, February 4, 2014.The Mah Meri tribe,...more
