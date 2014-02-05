Majid Mnissar (L), Mostafa Kamal (R) and another food bank recipient carry a shopping cart full of donated items to the food bank storage room after a donation pick-up in Madrid, October 11, 2013. Families and activists from the 15M indignant movement founded the food bank in 2013 in Tetuan, a working-class neighborhood of Madrid. It does not simply hand out donations; instead, the families who become recipients are expected to collaborate with the food bank by helping to collect and distribute food. Every week they stand outside local supermarkets picking up donations. Afterwards, they have to do an inventory of the food and allocate portions to each family, theirs included, which they distribute every two weeks. Currently more than 30 families (over a hundred people) are involved in the project. The development of social movements like the Tetuan food bank have come under the spotlight in Spain, whose economy has been in and out of recession since a property bubble burst six years ago, sending unemployment soaring to record highs. REUTERS/Susana Vera