Pictures | Fri Feb 7, 2014

<p>A woman is assisted after tear gas canisters were shot by African Union (AU) peacekeeping soldiers to disperse a crowd near the district of Miskine in the capital Bangui, Central African Republic, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Friday, February 07, 2014

<p>Civilians and rebel fighters are seen on a boat in Sobat river in town of Ulang in Upper Nile State, South Sudan, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Friday, February 07, 2014

<p>An ultra-Orthodox Jewish protester pulls the tail of a horse used by policemen to disperse protesters during a demonstration in Jerusalem, February 6, 2014. Hundreds of ultra-Orthodox Jews in Israel blocked highways and clashed with police in protest at a government decision to cut funds to seminary students who avoid military service. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Friday, February 07, 2014

<p>Waves are seen breaking against the Spanish cargo ship "Luno" the day after it broke in two on a seawall off the beach in Anglet on the Atlantic Coast of France, February 6, 2014. A Spanish cargo ship broke in two after hitting a sea wall off the southwestern coast of France in high winds and was leaking some fuel into the water, French officials said. However the government said initial fears that the ship was loaded with fertilizers were unfounded. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

Friday, February 07, 2014

<p>A volunteer pushes Switzerland's goaltender Sophie Anthamatten in a trolley as she leaves the Shayba Arena following a practice session ahead of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Friday, February 07, 2014

<p>A participant climbs a flight of stairs at the start of the 37th Empire State Building Run-Up running race in New York, February 5, 2014. Competitors run up 1,576 steps and 1,050 feet in a stairwell from the ground floor to the 86th floor. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Friday, February 07, 2014

<p>Construction workers are pictured through the window of an unfinished apartment building in the mountain media village on top of the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

Friday, February 07, 2014

<p>U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid pauses before speaking to members of the media ahead of the Senate vote on renewing unemployment benefits for millions of Americans, on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Friday, February 07, 2014

<p>Concrete is poured into a 4.5 meter (15 feet) wide sinkhole on the driveway of a house in Walters Ash, southern England, February 6, 2014. The hole swallowed a car which was not recovered and the nine meter deep crater is now being filled with 300 tonnes of concrete. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

Friday, February 07, 2014

<p>Police detain an anti-government protester in Tuzla, February 6, 2014. Dozens of people were injured in a second day of anti-government protests in the Bosnian town of Tuzla, backed by smaller demonstrations in other towns over unemployment and political inertia. The protests reflect resentment over the ethnic politicking that has stifled governance and economic development since a 1992-95 war. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Friday, February 07, 2014

<p>A rescuer abseils from a Mi-8-MTB-1 helicopter as he takes an exam at an airdrome of the Russian Ministry of Defence, some 80 km (50 miles) east of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, February 6, 2014. Russian Emergencies Ministry members, representing the Siberian regional center, were tested to receive the annual rescuer certificate. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Friday, February 07, 2014

<p>A model presents a creation from the Desigual Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Friday, February 07, 2014

<p>Shoes, covered with ash from Mount Sinabung volcano, are seen at Sukanalu village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, February 6, 2014. Indonesia's Mount Sinabung volcano erupted and killed at least 11 people on the western island of Sumatra, the first time it is known to have claimed any lives, a senior government official said. REUTERS/Beawiharta</p>

Friday, February 07, 2014

<p>Austria's Thomas Morgenstern soars through the air during the men's ski jumping individual normal hill training event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

Friday, February 07, 2014

<p>A boy stands on the debris of a damaged building hit by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Arbeen, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Al-Erbeeni</p>

Friday, February 07, 2014

<p>Singer Wayne Coyne of the Flaming Lips performs during the Amnesty International Bringing Human Rights Home concert in Brooklyn, New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Friday, February 07, 2014

<p>Host Jay Leno (R) is pictured with actor Billy Crystal during a commercial break while taping the last episode of "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" in Burbank, California, February 6, 2014. Leno said an emotional goodbye to the "Tonight Show" with a star-studded farewell led by actor Billy Crystal, after hosting the NBC late night program for more than 20 years and handing the reins over to Jimmy Fallon. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Friday, February 07, 2014

<p>Rail emergency workers inspect damaged tracks along the seafront at Dawlish in south-west England, February 6, 2014. Storms destroyed sections of the mainline route to the south-west of England, and severe weather warnings for rain and gale force winds have been issued for the weekend. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Friday, February 07, 2014

<p>Anti-government protesters march on the street in Kiev, February 6, 2014. The parties in Ukraine's deadlocked parliament agreed to try to draft a joint bill on constitutional amendments that could be put to a vote as early as next week, the speaker said. Opposition leaders, backed by protesters in the streets, want a return to a constitution enacted in 2004 that would move substantial powers over the government from the president to parliament - a proposal rejected by President Viktor Yanukovich and his supporters, who have had a majority in the legislature. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

Friday, February 07, 2014

<p>Visitors are seen on an infra-red camera screen of the surveillance system MEOS II at the defense exhibition in New Delhi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Friday, February 07, 2014

<p>Members of the international jury, producer James Schamus, actor Tony Leung, actress Trine Dyrholm, festival director Dieter Kosslick, actress Greta Gerwig, producer Barbara Broccoli, director Michel Gondry and actor Christoph Waltz (L-R) arrive for the screening of the movie "The Grand Budapest Hotel" during the 64th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Steffi Loos</p>

Friday, February 07, 2014

<p>A stray dog smells grass in front of the Olympic Cauldron (L) and the Bolshoy Ice Dome in the Olympic Park ahead of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Friday, February 07, 2014

<p>Israeli border policemen scuffle with ultra-Orthodox Jewish protesters during a demonstration in Jerusalem, February 6, 2014. Hundreds of ultra-Orthodox Jews in Israel blocked highways and clashed with police in protest at a government decision to cut funds to seminary students who avoid military service. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Friday, February 07, 2014

<p>A woman stands in the sun outside a slaughterhouse along the street in Kathmandu, Nepal, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Friday, February 07, 2014

