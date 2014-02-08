Editors Choice

Edition:
<p>A woman is assisted after tear gas canisters were shot by African Union (AU) peacekeeping soldiers to disperse a crowd near the district of Miskine in the capital Bangui February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A woman is assisted after tear gas canisters were shot by African Union (AU) peacekeeping soldiers to disperse a crowd near the district of Miskine in the capital Bangui February 7, 2014.

A woman is assisted after tear gas canisters were shot by African Union (AU) peacekeeping soldiers to disperse a crowd near the district of Miskine in the capital Bangui February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

<p>Civilians and rebel fighters are seen on a boat in Sobat river in town of Ulang in Upper Nile State February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Civilians and rebel fighters are seen on a boat in Sobat river in town of Ulang in Upper Nile State February 7, 2014.

Civilians and rebel fighters are seen on a boat in Sobat river in town of Ulang in Upper Nile State February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>Performers take part in the opening ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 7, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Performers take part in the opening ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 7, 2014.

Performers take part in the opening ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 7, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>An Israeli policeman scuffles with a Palestinian during clashes near Lion's Gate in Jerusalem's Old City February 7, 2014. Tensions briefly ran high on Friday in Jerusalem's Old City following clashes that erupted between Israeli police and stone-throwing Palestinians on a compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside</p>

An Israeli policeman scuffles with a Palestinian during clashes near Lion's Gate in Jerusalem's Old City February 7, 2014. Tensions briefly ran high on Friday in Jerusalem's Old City following clashes that erupted between Israeli police and...more

An Israeli policeman scuffles with a Palestinian during clashes near Lion's Gate in Jerusalem's Old City February 7, 2014. Tensions briefly ran high on Friday in Jerusalem's Old City following clashes that erupted between Israeli police and stone-throwing Palestinians on a compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount.

<p>Protesters throw red paint at the police during clashes in the rectorate's courtyard at the University of Pristina February 7, 2014. Around 30 police officers were injured in Pristina streets on Friday in clashes that broke out when police threw teargas at students who protested over fraud in the state university. Clashes broke out when protesters started throwing rocks and red paint at the police, Florije Ahmeti, a police spokeswoman said. REUTERS/Hazir Reka</p>

Protesters throw red paint at the police during clashes in the rectorate's courtyard at the University of Pristina February 7, 2014. Around 30 police officers were injured in Pristina streets on Friday in clashes that broke out when police threw...more

Protesters throw red paint at the police during clashes in the rectorate's courtyard at the University of Pristina February 7, 2014. Around 30 police officers were injured in Pristina streets on Friday in clashes that broke out when police threw teargas at students who protested over fraud in the state university. Clashes broke out when protesters started throwing rocks and red paint at the police, Florije Ahmeti, a police spokeswoman said.

<p>An Interior Ministry member detains a gay rights activist attempting to hold a protest rally in Red Square near the Kremlin in central Moscow, February 7, 2014. Russian police detained gay rights activists who tried to protest on Moscow's Red Square and in St Petersburg on Friday, shortly before Vladimir Putin opened the Sochi Winter Olympics, gay rights activists said. Police in Moscow and St Petersburg did not immediately comment on the reports by the gay activists, who said 10 protesters were detained in Moscow and four in Russia's second city. REUTERS/Yevgeny Feldman</p>

An Interior Ministry member detains a gay rights activist attempting to hold a protest rally in Red Square near the Kremlin in central Moscow, February 7, 2014. Russian police detained gay rights activists who tried to protest on Moscow's Red Square...more

An Interior Ministry member detains a gay rights activist attempting to hold a protest rally in Red Square near the Kremlin in central Moscow, February 7, 2014. Russian police detained gay rights activists who tried to protest on Moscow's Red Square and in St Petersburg on Friday, shortly before Vladimir Putin opened the Sochi Winter Olympics, gay rights activists said. Police in Moscow and St Petersburg did not immediately comment on the reports by the gay activists, who said 10 protesters were detained in Moscow and four in Russia's second city.

<p>Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) waits in the presidential lounge to be introduced at the opening ceremony of the 2014 Winter Olympics, as the Olympic rings are displayed on a monitor in Sochi February 7, 2014. REUTERS/David Goldman/Pool</p>

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) waits in the presidential lounge to be introduced at the opening ceremony of the 2014 Winter Olympics, as the Olympic rings are displayed on a monitor in Sochi February 7, 2014.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) waits in the presidential lounge to be introduced at the opening ceremony of the 2014 Winter Olympics, as the Olympic rings are displayed on a monitor in Sochi February 7, 2014. REUTERS/David Goldman/Pool

<p>Anti-government protesters watch riot police from the barricade in Kiev February 7, 2014. The United Nations on Friday defended its efforts to encourage a peaceful resolution to the crisis in Ukraine but declined to comment on a leaked audio recording in which a U.S. official referred to discussing plans for Kiev with the world body. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

Anti-government protesters watch riot police from the barricade in Kiev February 7, 2014. The United Nations on Friday defended its efforts to encourage a peaceful resolution to the crisis in Ukraine but declined to comment on a leaked audio...more

Anti-government protesters watch riot police from the barricade in Kiev February 7, 2014. The United Nations on Friday defended its efforts to encourage a peaceful resolution to the crisis in Ukraine but declined to comment on a leaked audio recording in which a U.S. official referred to discussing plans for Kiev with the world body.

<p>A model uses an eyelash curler before presenting the Jason Wu 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week in New York February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

A model uses an eyelash curler before presenting the Jason Wu 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week in New York February 7, 2014.

A model uses an eyelash curler before presenting the Jason Wu 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week in New York February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

<p>A migrant holds his number as he disembarks from a navy ship in the Sicilian harbour of Augusta February 7, 2014. The Italian navy has rescued more than 1,100 migrants from nine large rafts in the waters south of Sicily, the latest arrivals from North Africa. Patrol helicopters identified the overcrowded rafts on Wednesday and four navy vessels participated in the rescue which ended early on Thursday, a statement said. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello</p>

A migrant holds his number as he disembarks from a navy ship in the Sicilian harbour of Augusta February 7, 2014. The Italian navy has rescued more than 1,100 migrants from nine large rafts in the waters south of Sicily, the latest arrivals from...more

A migrant holds his number as he disembarks from a navy ship in the Sicilian harbour of Augusta February 7, 2014. The Italian navy has rescued more than 1,100 migrants from nine large rafts in the waters south of Sicily, the latest arrivals from North Africa. Patrol helicopters identified the overcrowded rafts on Wednesday and four navy vessels participated in the rescue which ended early on Thursday, a statement said.

<p>Villagers sit and chat, as Mount Sinabung spews ash, at Beras Tepu village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province February 7, 2014. Indonesia's Mount Sinabung volcano erupted and killed at least 15 people on the western island of Sumatra on Sunday, the first time it is known to have claimed any lives, local newspaper reported. REUTERS/Beawiharta</p>

Villagers sit and chat, as Mount Sinabung spews ash, at Beras Tepu village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province February 7, 2014. Indonesia's Mount Sinabung volcano erupted and killed at least 15 people on the western island of...more

Villagers sit and chat, as Mount Sinabung spews ash, at Beras Tepu village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province February 7, 2014. Indonesia's Mount Sinabung volcano erupted and killed at least 15 people on the western island of Sumatra on Sunday, the first time it is known to have claimed any lives, local newspaper reported.

<p>A stone-throwing Palestinian protester adjusts his Keffiyeh during clashes with Israeli soldiers in Jalazoun refugee camp near the West Bank city of Ramallah February 7, 2014. Israeli soldiers clashed with stone-throwing protesters on Friday after Muhammad Mubarak, 21, a resident of the refugee camp was killed by Israeli soldiers, over a week ago, near a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman</p>

A stone-throwing Palestinian protester adjusts his Keffiyeh during clashes with Israeli soldiers in Jalazoun refugee camp near the West Bank city of Ramallah February 7, 2014. Israeli soldiers clashed with stone-throwing protesters on Friday after...more

A stone-throwing Palestinian protester adjusts his Keffiyeh during clashes with Israeli soldiers in Jalazoun refugee camp near the West Bank city of Ramallah February 7, 2014. Israeli soldiers clashed with stone-throwing protesters on Friday after Muhammad Mubarak, 21, a resident of the refugee camp was killed by Israeli soldiers, over a week ago, near a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank.

<p>Actor Neil Patrick Harris adjusts his tie after he was honored as Hasty Pudding Theatricals' Man of the Year during a roast at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter</p>

Actor Neil Patrick Harris adjusts his tie after he was honored as Hasty Pudding Theatricals' Man of the Year during a roast at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, February 7, 2014.

Actor Neil Patrick Harris adjusts his tie after he was honored as Hasty Pudding Theatricals' Man of the Year during a roast at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

<p>An anti-government protester kicks a surveillance camera during clashes with police in Sarajevo February 7, 2014. Protesters across Bosnia set fire to government buildings and fought with riot police on Friday as long-simmering anger over lack of jobs and political inertia fuelled a third day of the worst civil unrest in Bosnia since a 1992-95 war. REUTERS/Haris Begic</p>

An anti-government protester kicks a surveillance camera during clashes with police in Sarajevo February 7, 2014. Protesters across Bosnia set fire to government buildings and fought with riot police on Friday as long-simmering anger over lack of...more

An anti-government protester kicks a surveillance camera during clashes with police in Sarajevo February 7, 2014. Protesters across Bosnia set fire to government buildings and fought with riot police on Friday as long-simmering anger over lack of jobs and political inertia fuelled a third day of the worst civil unrest in Bosnia since a 1992-95 war.

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter stands near sandbags in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria February 6, 2014. Picture taken February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter stands near sandbags in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria February 6, 2014.

A Free Syrian Army fighter stands near sandbags in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria February 6, 2014. Picture taken February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

<p>Roosters go head to head along the street of Kathmandu February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Roosters go head to head along the street of Kathmandu February 7, 2014.

Roosters go head to head along the street of Kathmandu February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

<p>A man from the crowd uses his mobile phone to take a picture of a model during the second day of Colombo Fashion Week in Colombo February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

A man from the crowd uses his mobile phone to take a picture of a model during the second day of Colombo Fashion Week in Colombo February 7, 2014.

A man from the crowd uses his mobile phone to take a picture of a model during the second day of Colombo Fashion Week in Colombo February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

<p>Alicia Montoya Nieves (L) gestures next to her cousin before finding out that her eviction has been suspended in Madrid February 7, 2014. Montoya Nieves lives in the home, which belongs to Spanish nationalized lender Bankia, with her 8-year-old son, 5-year-old daughter and 5-year-old nephew, since a friend of hers moved out of the house. She receives 375 euros ($509) per month from the state. The eviction was finally suspended with the help of members of the Mortgage Victim's Platform (PAH). REUTERS/Andrea Comas</p>

Alicia Montoya Nieves (L) gestures next to her cousin before finding out that her eviction has been suspended in Madrid February 7, 2014. Montoya Nieves lives in the home, which belongs to Spanish nationalized lender Bankia, with her 8-year-old son,...more

Alicia Montoya Nieves (L) gestures next to her cousin before finding out that her eviction has been suspended in Madrid February 7, 2014. Montoya Nieves lives in the home, which belongs to Spanish nationalized lender Bankia, with her 8-year-old son, 5-year-old daughter and 5-year-old nephew, since a friend of hers moved out of the house. She receives 375 euros ($509) per month from the state. The eviction was finally suspended with the help of members of the Mortgage Victim's Platform (PAH).

<p>Civilians carry their belongings as they walk towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 7, 2014. Syria evacuated three busloads of civilians from a besieged area of Homs on Friday, the first stage of a planned three-day humanitarian ceasefire in the city which has suffered some of the worst devastation of Syria's three-year conflict. The buses carrying dozens of weary-looking evacuees, accompanied by Syrian Arab Red Crescent officials, arrived at a meeting point outside Homs watched by soldiers and police. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya</p>

Civilians carry their belongings as they walk towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 7, 2014. Syria evacuated three busloads of civilians from a besieged area of Homs on Friday, the first stage of a planned...more

Civilians carry their belongings as they walk towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 7, 2014. Syria evacuated three busloads of civilians from a besieged area of Homs on Friday, the first stage of a planned three-day humanitarian ceasefire in the city which has suffered some of the worst devastation of Syria's three-year conflict. The buses carrying dozens of weary-looking evacuees, accompanied by Syrian Arab Red Crescent officials, arrived at a meeting point outside Homs watched by soldiers and police.

<p>Participants perform during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Participants perform during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014.

Participants perform during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Models wear netting on their heads to protect their makeup before the Nonoo 2014 Fall/Winter collection presentation during New York Fashion Week February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Models wear netting on their heads to protect their makeup before the Nonoo 2014 Fall/Winter collection presentation during New York Fashion Week February 7, 2014.

Models wear netting on their heads to protect their makeup before the Nonoo 2014 Fall/Winter collection presentation during New York Fashion Week February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

<p>A man points as people attempt to put out a blaze at a government building in Tuzla February 7, 2014. Protesters set fire to a government building and clashed with riot police in Bosnia on Friday in a third day of unrest over high unemployment and two decades of political inertia since the country's 1992-95 war. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

A man points as people attempt to put out a blaze at a government building in Tuzla February 7, 2014. Protesters set fire to a government building and clashed with riot police in Bosnia on Friday in a third day of unrest over high unemployment and...more

A man points as people attempt to put out a blaze at a government building in Tuzla February 7, 2014. Protesters set fire to a government building and clashed with riot police in Bosnia on Friday in a third day of unrest over high unemployment and two decades of political inertia since the country's 1992-95 war.

<p>Fireworks explode after the Olympic Cauldron is been lit during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Fireworks explode after the Olympic Cauldron is been lit during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014.

Fireworks explode after the Olympic Cauldron is been lit during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

<p>Anti-government protesters hold Thai baht banknotes ready to donate to their leader marching in downtown Bangkok February 7, 2014. Anti-government protesters in Thailand collected money for farmers as they marched in Bangkok on Friday, seeking to capitalise on discontent in rural areas at the state's failure to pay for rice bought under a controversial subsidy scheme. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Anti-government protesters hold Thai baht banknotes ready to donate to their leader marching in downtown Bangkok February 7, 2014. Anti-government protesters in Thailand collected money for farmers as they marched in Bangkok on Friday, seeking to...more

Anti-government protesters hold Thai baht banknotes ready to donate to their leader marching in downtown Bangkok February 7, 2014. Anti-government protesters in Thailand collected money for farmers as they marched in Bangkok on Friday, seeking to capitalise on discontent in rural areas at the state's failure to pay for rice bought under a controversial subsidy scheme.

