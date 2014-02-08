Editors Choice
A woman is assisted after tear gas canisters were shot by African Union (AU) peacekeeping soldiers to disperse a crowd near the district of Miskine in the capital Bangui February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A woman is assisted after tear gas canisters were shot by African Union (AU) peacekeeping soldiers to disperse a crowd near the district of Miskine in the capital Bangui February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Civilians and rebel fighters are seen on a boat in Sobat river in town of Ulang in Upper Nile State February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Civilians and rebel fighters are seen on a boat in Sobat river in town of Ulang in Upper Nile State February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Performers take part in the opening ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 7, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Performers take part in the opening ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 7, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
An Israeli policeman scuffles with a Palestinian during clashes near Lion's Gate in Jerusalem's Old City February 7, 2014. Tensions briefly ran high on Friday in Jerusalem's Old City following clashes that erupted between Israeli police and...more
An Israeli policeman scuffles with a Palestinian during clashes near Lion's Gate in Jerusalem's Old City February 7, 2014. Tensions briefly ran high on Friday in Jerusalem's Old City following clashes that erupted between Israeli police and stone-throwing Palestinians on a compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Protesters throw red paint at the police during clashes in the rectorate's courtyard at the University of Pristina February 7, 2014. Around 30 police officers were injured in Pristina streets on Friday in clashes that broke out when police threw...more
Protesters throw red paint at the police during clashes in the rectorate's courtyard at the University of Pristina February 7, 2014. Around 30 police officers were injured in Pristina streets on Friday in clashes that broke out when police threw teargas at students who protested over fraud in the state university. Clashes broke out when protesters started throwing rocks and red paint at the police, Florije Ahmeti, a police spokeswoman said. REUTERS/Hazir Reka
An Interior Ministry member detains a gay rights activist attempting to hold a protest rally in Red Square near the Kremlin in central Moscow, February 7, 2014. Russian police detained gay rights activists who tried to protest on Moscow's Red Square...more
An Interior Ministry member detains a gay rights activist attempting to hold a protest rally in Red Square near the Kremlin in central Moscow, February 7, 2014. Russian police detained gay rights activists who tried to protest on Moscow's Red Square and in St Petersburg on Friday, shortly before Vladimir Putin opened the Sochi Winter Olympics, gay rights activists said. Police in Moscow and St Petersburg did not immediately comment on the reports by the gay activists, who said 10 protesters were detained in Moscow and four in Russia's second city. REUTERS/Yevgeny Feldman
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) waits in the presidential lounge to be introduced at the opening ceremony of the 2014 Winter Olympics, as the Olympic rings are displayed on a monitor in Sochi February 7, 2014. REUTERS/David Goldman/Pool
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) waits in the presidential lounge to be introduced at the opening ceremony of the 2014 Winter Olympics, as the Olympic rings are displayed on a monitor in Sochi February 7, 2014. REUTERS/David Goldman/Pool
Anti-government protesters watch riot police from the barricade in Kiev February 7, 2014. The United Nations on Friday defended its efforts to encourage a peaceful resolution to the crisis in Ukraine but declined to comment on a leaked audio...more
Anti-government protesters watch riot police from the barricade in Kiev February 7, 2014. The United Nations on Friday defended its efforts to encourage a peaceful resolution to the crisis in Ukraine but declined to comment on a leaked audio recording in which a U.S. official referred to discussing plans for Kiev with the world body. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A model uses an eyelash curler before presenting the Jason Wu 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week in New York February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model uses an eyelash curler before presenting the Jason Wu 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week in New York February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A migrant holds his number as he disembarks from a navy ship in the Sicilian harbour of Augusta February 7, 2014. The Italian navy has rescued more than 1,100 migrants from nine large rafts in the waters south of Sicily, the latest arrivals from...more
A migrant holds his number as he disembarks from a navy ship in the Sicilian harbour of Augusta February 7, 2014. The Italian navy has rescued more than 1,100 migrants from nine large rafts in the waters south of Sicily, the latest arrivals from North Africa. Patrol helicopters identified the overcrowded rafts on Wednesday and four navy vessels participated in the rescue which ended early on Thursday, a statement said. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Villagers sit and chat, as Mount Sinabung spews ash, at Beras Tepu village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province February 7, 2014. Indonesia's Mount Sinabung volcano erupted and killed at least 15 people on the western island of...more
Villagers sit and chat, as Mount Sinabung spews ash, at Beras Tepu village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province February 7, 2014. Indonesia's Mount Sinabung volcano erupted and killed at least 15 people on the western island of Sumatra on Sunday, the first time it is known to have claimed any lives, local newspaper reported. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A stone-throwing Palestinian protester adjusts his Keffiyeh during clashes with Israeli soldiers in Jalazoun refugee camp near the West Bank city of Ramallah February 7, 2014. Israeli soldiers clashed with stone-throwing protesters on Friday after...more
A stone-throwing Palestinian protester adjusts his Keffiyeh during clashes with Israeli soldiers in Jalazoun refugee camp near the West Bank city of Ramallah February 7, 2014. Israeli soldiers clashed with stone-throwing protesters on Friday after Muhammad Mubarak, 21, a resident of the refugee camp was killed by Israeli soldiers, over a week ago, near a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Actor Neil Patrick Harris adjusts his tie after he was honored as Hasty Pudding Theatricals' Man of the Year during a roast at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Actor Neil Patrick Harris adjusts his tie after he was honored as Hasty Pudding Theatricals' Man of the Year during a roast at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
An anti-government protester kicks a surveillance camera during clashes with police in Sarajevo February 7, 2014. Protesters across Bosnia set fire to government buildings and fought with riot police on Friday as long-simmering anger over lack of...more
An anti-government protester kicks a surveillance camera during clashes with police in Sarajevo February 7, 2014. Protesters across Bosnia set fire to government buildings and fought with riot police on Friday as long-simmering anger over lack of jobs and political inertia fuelled a third day of the worst civil unrest in Bosnia since a 1992-95 war. REUTERS/Haris Begic
A Free Syrian Army fighter stands near sandbags in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria February 6, 2014. Picture taken February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Free Syrian Army fighter stands near sandbags in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria February 6, 2014. Picture taken February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Roosters go head to head along the street of Kathmandu February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Roosters go head to head along the street of Kathmandu February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man from the crowd uses his mobile phone to take a picture of a model during the second day of Colombo Fashion Week in Colombo February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A man from the crowd uses his mobile phone to take a picture of a model during the second day of Colombo Fashion Week in Colombo February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Alicia Montoya Nieves (L) gestures next to her cousin before finding out that her eviction has been suspended in Madrid February 7, 2014. Montoya Nieves lives in the home, which belongs to Spanish nationalized lender Bankia, with her 8-year-old son,...more
Alicia Montoya Nieves (L) gestures next to her cousin before finding out that her eviction has been suspended in Madrid February 7, 2014. Montoya Nieves lives in the home, which belongs to Spanish nationalized lender Bankia, with her 8-year-old son, 5-year-old daughter and 5-year-old nephew, since a friend of hers moved out of the house. She receives 375 euros ($509) per month from the state. The eviction was finally suspended with the help of members of the Mortgage Victim's Platform (PAH). REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Civilians carry their belongings as they walk towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 7, 2014. Syria evacuated three busloads of civilians from a besieged area of Homs on Friday, the first stage of a planned...more
Civilians carry their belongings as they walk towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 7, 2014. Syria evacuated three busloads of civilians from a besieged area of Homs on Friday, the first stage of a planned three-day humanitarian ceasefire in the city which has suffered some of the worst devastation of Syria's three-year conflict. The buses carrying dozens of weary-looking evacuees, accompanied by Syrian Arab Red Crescent officials, arrived at a meeting point outside Homs watched by soldiers and police. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya
Participants perform during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Participants perform during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Models wear netting on their heads to protect their makeup before the Nonoo 2014 Fall/Winter collection presentation during New York Fashion Week February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models wear netting on their heads to protect their makeup before the Nonoo 2014 Fall/Winter collection presentation during New York Fashion Week February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man points as people attempt to put out a blaze at a government building in Tuzla February 7, 2014. Protesters set fire to a government building and clashed with riot police in Bosnia on Friday in a third day of unrest over high unemployment and...more
A man points as people attempt to put out a blaze at a government building in Tuzla February 7, 2014. Protesters set fire to a government building and clashed with riot police in Bosnia on Friday in a third day of unrest over high unemployment and two decades of political inertia since the country's 1992-95 war. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Fireworks explode after the Olympic Cauldron is been lit during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Fireworks explode after the Olympic Cauldron is been lit during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Anti-government protesters hold Thai baht banknotes ready to donate to their leader marching in downtown Bangkok February 7, 2014. Anti-government protesters in Thailand collected money for farmers as they marched in Bangkok on Friday, seeking to...more
Anti-government protesters hold Thai baht banknotes ready to donate to their leader marching in downtown Bangkok February 7, 2014. Anti-government protesters in Thailand collected money for farmers as they marched in Bangkok on Friday, seeking to capitalise on discontent in rural areas at the state's failure to pay for rice bought under a controversial subsidy scheme. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
India this week
Some of our best photos from India this week.