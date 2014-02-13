Editor's Choice
Groom Roongroj Walailuk and bride Vina Wichan jump into the pond as they are chased by men dressed as pirates during a wedding ceremony ahead of Valentine's Day in Prachin Buri province, east of Bangkok, February 13, 2014. Three Thai couples took...more
Groom Roongroj Walailuk and bride Vina Wichan jump into the pond as they are chased by men dressed as pirates during a wedding ceremony ahead of Valentine's Day in Prachin Buri province, east of Bangkok, February 13, 2014. Three Thai couples took part in the wedding ceremony which was arranged by a resort and aimed at strengthen the relationships of the couples through fun activities. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
U.S. President Barack Obama returns a "shaka" hand sign from a member of the audience as he arrives to sign an executive order to raise the minimum wage for federal contract workers to $10.10 an hour starting next year during an event at the White...more
U.S. President Barack Obama returns a "shaka" hand sign from a member of the audience as he arrives to sign an executive order to raise the minimum wage for federal contract workers to $10.10 an hour starting next year during an event at the White House in Washington, February 12, 2014. The order will affect workers starting on January 1, 2015, and applies to new contracts and replacements for expiring contracts. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Switzerland's Lara Gut competes in the women's alpine skiing downhill race at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Switzerland's Lara Gut competes in the women's alpine skiing downhill race at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
A demonstrator jumps on shield wall formed by riot police during a protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, February 12, 2014. One person was killed during standoffs at the end of the anti-government rally in...more
A demonstrator jumps on shield wall formed by riot police during a protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, February 12, 2014. One person was killed during standoffs at the end of the anti-government rally in Caracas, witnesses said, escalating the worst bout of unrest in Venezuela since protests against Maduro's April 2013 election. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A man reacts at a site hit by what activists said were explosive barrels thrown by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Haidariya neighborhood of Aleppo, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim
A man reacts at a site hit by what activists said were explosive barrels thrown by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Haidariya neighborhood of Aleppo, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, February 12, 2014. The starlings migrate from central and Eastern Europe to spend the winter in Israel, said an employee of Israel's nature and parks...more
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, February 12, 2014. The starlings migrate from central and Eastern Europe to spend the winter in Israel, said an employee of Israel's nature and parks authority. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Designer Betsey Johnson does a cart wheel following her show during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Designer Betsey Johnson does a cart wheel following her show during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Military policemen take cover during a clash with members of the Landless Workers Movement at a demonstration in Brasilia, Brazil, February 12 , 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Military policemen take cover during a clash with members of the Landless Workers Movement at a demonstration in Brasilia, Brazil, February 12 , 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A Jikany Nuer White Army fighter, a local youth militia affiliated with the rebels, carries an animal carcass in rebel-controlled territory in Upper Nile State, South Sudan, February 12, 2014. South Sudanese rebels withdrew a threat to boycott peace...more
A Jikany Nuer White Army fighter, a local youth militia affiliated with the rebels, carries an animal carcass in rebel-controlled territory in Upper Nile State, South Sudan, February 12, 2014. South Sudanese rebels withdrew a threat to boycott peace talks with the government, saying mediators had promised to address their list of demands. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Germany's Tobias Wendl (front) and Tobias Arlt celebrate after winning the men's luge doubles event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in the Sanki Sliding Center, Sochi, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Germany's Tobias Wendl (front) and Tobias Arlt celebrate after winning the men's luge doubles event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in the Sanki Sliding Center, Sochi, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Villagers compete to find a red ball hidden in the sand during the traditional Hoi Phet ceremony in Hien Quan village, 100km (62 miles) north of Hanoi, Vietnam, February 12, 2013. Thousands of villagers around Hien Quan village gathered on a sand...more
Villagers compete to find a red ball hidden in the sand during the traditional Hoi Phet ceremony in Hien Quan village, 100km (62 miles) north of Hanoi, Vietnam, February 12, 2013. Thousands of villagers around Hien Quan village gathered on a sand dune at the Red River to fight for a painted wooden ball, which they believe would bring them luck in the new year. The Hoi Phet fighting ceremony is organized annually by villagers on the 13th day of the first month of the lunar calendar as a tribute to Princess Thieu Hoa, a general of the Hai Ba Trung regime that fought Chinese Han invaders nearly 2,000 years ago. REUTERS/Kham
Swans swim over a soccer pitch after the Thames River flooded Windsor, southern England, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Swans swim over a soccer pitch after the Thames River flooded Windsor, southern England, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Heatwaves from the cauldron surround the moon as it rises over the Olympic Park at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Heatwaves from the cauldron surround the moon as it rises over the Olympic Park at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
An investigator works near the wreckage of a military plane which crashed near the village of Ouled Gacem in eastern Algeria, about 500km (311 miles) from the capital Algiers, February 12, 2014. The military transport plane carrying members of the...more
An investigator works near the wreckage of a military plane which crashed near the village of Ouled Gacem in eastern Algeria, about 500km (311 miles) from the capital Algiers, February 12, 2014. The military transport plane carrying members of the Algerian armed forces and their relatives crashed into a mountain, killing 77 people, the worst air disaster in the North African country in a decade. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
A production staff member places position markers representing guests ahead of the BAFTA awards at the Royal Opera House in central London, February 12, 2014. The BAFTA film awards will take place on February 16. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A production staff member places position markers representing guests ahead of the BAFTA awards at the Royal Opera House in central London, February 12, 2014. The BAFTA film awards will take place on February 16. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Australia's David Warner is bowled out by South Africa's Dale Steyn delivery during the first day of their cricket test match in Centurion, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Australia's David Warner is bowled out by South Africa's Dale Steyn delivery during the first day of their cricket test match in Centurion, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A priest speaks through a megaphone to riot police and anti-government protesters at the site of recent clashes in Kiev, Ukraine, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
A priest speaks through a megaphone to riot police and anti-government protesters at the site of recent clashes in Kiev, Ukraine, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
People exercise in Lumphini park, which is occupied by anti-government protesters, in central Bangkok, early February 6, 2014. Anti-government protesters have camped out on Bangkok's streets for months in a bid to "shut down" the Thai capital and...more
People exercise in Lumphini park, which is occupied by anti-government protesters, in central Bangkok, early February 6, 2014. Anti-government protesters have camped out on Bangkok's streets for months in a bid to "shut down" the Thai capital and topple Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra. Many protesters hail from southern Thailand, unlike their red-shirted political rivals who poured into Bangkok in 2010 from the north and northeast, a stronghold of Yingluck and her deposed brother Thaksin. But both groups occupied the same shopping and business districts of central Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A model is seen reflected in a mirror presenting a creation from the Hugo Boss Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A model is seen reflected in a mirror presenting a creation from the Hugo Boss Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Former New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin leaves the courthouse after being found guilty on graft charges in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 12, 2014. Nagin, 57, was standing trial on 21 counts of corruption, including bribery, conspiracy, money laundering...more
Former New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin leaves the courthouse after being found guilty on graft charges in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 12, 2014. Nagin, 57, was standing trial on 21 counts of corruption, including bribery, conspiracy, money laundering and tax evasion during the city's recovery from Hurricane Katrina in 2005. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Russia's Tatiana Volosozhar and Maxim Trankov celebrate at the end of their program during the Figure Skating Pairs Free Skating Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Russia's Tatiana Volosozhar and Maxim Trankov celebrate at the end of their program during the Figure Skating Pairs Free Skating Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
U.S. President Barack Obama (L) and French President Francois Hollande share a toast during the State Dinner in honor of Hollande at the White House in Washington, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. President Barack Obama (L) and French President Francois Hollande share a toast during the State Dinner in honor of Hollande at the White House in Washington, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Archpriest Georgy Efimov poses in front of the tarp-covered frame of a new church his community is building in Sochi, February 12, 2014. His community of "Old Believers", who follow Russian Orthodox traditions dating from before reforms in the 17th...more
Archpriest Georgy Efimov poses in front of the tarp-covered frame of a new church his community is building in Sochi, February 12, 2014. His community of "Old Believers", who follow Russian Orthodox traditions dating from before reforms in the 17th century, lost their church to make way for the construction of the Olympic site. Efimov said getting building materials into the area had been nearly impossible while the Olympic construction wore on. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A dead protester is carried away after gun shots were heard during an anti-government rally in Caracas, Venezuela, February 12, 2014. A Reuters cameraman and a photographer heard shots and saw the protester had fallen to the ground. The man was then...more
A dead protester is carried away after gun shots were heard during an anti-government rally in Caracas, Venezuela, February 12, 2014. A Reuters cameraman and a photographer heard shots and saw the protester had fallen to the ground. The man was then carried away dead, the witnesses said, apparently shot in the head. Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado said two student protesters were killed during the demonstration in Caracas against President Nicolas Maduro's government. A government official has confirmed only one death, and said the victim was one of its supporters. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Editors Choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics
The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.