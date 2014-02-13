Editor's Choice

Villagers compete to find a red ball hidden in the sand during the traditional Hoi Phet ceremony in Hien Quan village, 100km (62 miles) north of Hanoi, Vietnam, February 12, 2013. Thousands of villagers around Hien Quan village gathered on a sand dune at the Red River to fight for a painted wooden ball, which they believe would bring them luck in the new year. The Hoi Phet fighting ceremony is organized annually by villagers on the 13th day of the first month of the lunar calendar as a tribute to Princess Thieu Hoa, a general of the Hai Ba Trung regime that fought Chinese Han invaders nearly 2,000 years ago. REUTERS/Kham