Editor's Choice
A boy holds his baby sister saved from under rubble, who survived what activists say was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Masaken Hanano in Aleppo February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Firecrackers go off next to people during Beehive Rockets Festival, ahead of Chinese Lantern Festival in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 13, 2014. It is believed by locals that bad luck will go away after one is "bombed" with beehive firecrackers,...more
Firecrackers go off next to people during Beehive Rockets Festival, ahead of Chinese Lantern Festival in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 13, 2014. It is believed by locals that bad luck will go away after one is "bombed" with beehive firecrackers, a tradition that has evolved into a huge tourist attraction. The Lantern Festival is celebrated on the 15th day of the Lunar New Year with festivities across the island. Picture taken February 13, 2014. REUTERS
Kazakhstan's Zhibek Arapbayeva performs a jump during the women's freestyle skiing aerials qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
An African migrant sits inside a bus in Tel Aviv before it leaves enroute Holot, Israel's new Negev desert detention centre, February 9, 2014. Israel opened Holot, calling it an "open" detention centre because inmates may leave the premises for hours...more
An African migrant sits inside a bus in Tel Aviv before it leaves enroute Holot, Israel's new Negev desert detention centre, February 9, 2014. Israel opened Holot, calling it an "open" detention centre because inmates may leave the premises for hours at a time, as part of its bid to rid itself of some of the 50,000 African migrants, mostly Sudanese and Eritreans who have entered its territory illegally since around 2007.REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Afghan refugees smile as a girl presents a stuffed toy with a heart-shaped ribbon to her friend on Valentine's Day in a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid
Paris Saint Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic (R) fights for the ball with Valenciennes' Nicolas Penneteau during their French Ligue 1 soccer match soccer match at Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during a visit to a drought affected farm in Los Banos, California February 14, 2014. President Obama will pledge on Friday to speed federal assistance to help California recover from a crippling drought that is...more
U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during a visit to a drought affected farm in Los Banos, California February 14, 2014. President Obama will pledge on Friday to speed federal assistance to help California recover from a crippling drought that is threatening the critical agriculture industry in the No. 1 farm state. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A couple participates during a kissing contest held in celebration of Valentine's Day at the Happy Valley amusement park in Beijing February 14, 2014. About 100 couples competed by kissing in various poses during the competition and an iPhone 5S was...more
A couple participates during a kissing contest held in celebration of Valentine's Day at the Happy Valley amusement park in Beijing February 14, 2014. About 100 couples competed by kissing in various poses during the competition and an iPhone 5S was presented to the winning couple. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Rebel fighters walk in a rebel controlled territory in Upper Nile State February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A volunteer and veteran who did not want to be identified poses with his memorial-patched vest at the 13th annual StandDown in Phoenix, Arizona February 14, 2014. More than 1500 homeless veterans in the area were expected to receive help from 70...more
A volunteer and veteran who did not want to be identified poses with his memorial-patched vest at the 13th annual StandDown in Phoenix, Arizona February 14, 2014. More than 1500 homeless veterans in the area were expected to receive help from 70 providers with health care, clothing and legal services. REUTERS/Samantha Sais
NBC Olympics President Gary Zenkel (L), Russian President Vladimir Putin (C), and U.S. Olympic Committee chairman Larry Probst visit USA House in the Olympic Village during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 14, 2014. REUTERS
Buddhist monks pray at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok on Makha Bucha Day February 14, 2014. Makha Bucha Day honours Buddha and his teachings, and falls on the full moon day of the third lunar month. ...more
Buddhist monks pray at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok on Makha Bucha Day February 14, 2014. Makha Bucha Day honours Buddha and his teachings, and falls on the full moon day of the third lunar month. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Riot police use water to disperse opposition demonstrators as they block the city's main highway during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Course slippers prepare the slalom piste ahead of the slalom run of the men's alpine skiing super combined event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center in Rosa Khutor February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar more
A man wears a mask as he rides a becak, a kind of rickshaw, on a road covered with from Mount Kelud, in Yogyakarta February 14, 2014. Mount Kelud volcano erupted late on Thursday night on the heavily populated Indonesian island of Java. REUTERS/Dwi...more
A man wears a mask as he rides a becak, a kind of rickshaw, on a road covered with from Mount Kelud, in Yogyakarta February 14, 2014. Mount Kelud volcano erupted late on Thursday night on the heavily populated Indonesian island of Java. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo
Members of parliament from the ruling AK Party (AKP) and the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) scuffle during a debate on a draft law which will give the government tighter control over the appointment of judges and prosecutors, at a...more
Members of parliament from the ruling AK Party (AKP) and the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) scuffle during a debate on a draft law which will give the government tighter control over the appointment of judges and prosecutors, at a parliamentary session in Ankara early February 15, 2014. REUTERS
A police officer stands in a hostel room after it was burnt during a clash between two student groups on Valentine's Day at the University of Peshawar February 14, 2014. A student was injured in the clash on Friday after the rival groups fought over...more
A police officer stands in a hostel room after it was burnt during a clash between two student groups on Valentine's Day at the University of Peshawar February 14, 2014. A student was injured in the clash on Friday after the rival groups fought over whether or not to mark the event, local media reported. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Israeli soldiers stand next a Palestinian man they detained during clashes with stone-throwing protesters at a weekly demonstration against the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beit El, in Jalazoun refugee camp, near Ramallah February 14, 2014....more
Israeli soldiers stand next a Palestinian man they detained during clashes with stone-throwing protesters at a weekly demonstration against the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beit El, in Jalazoun refugee camp, near Ramallah February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Coton de Tulear dog is blown by strong winds on the beach in Lyme Regis, southern England February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Groom Tanapatpurin Samangnitit (bottom L), 40, and his bride Sunantaluk Kongkoon, 26, lie in a coffin during a wedding ceremony at Wat Takien temple in Nonthaburi province, on the outskirts of Bangkok February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom more
Zimbabwean children sit among salvaged possessions at a transit camp for over 100 families displaced by floods near the Tokwe-Mukorsi dam about 430km (267 miles) south of Harare February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Britain's Prince William (C), Duke of Cambridge, helps with flood defences at a petrol station in Dachet, southern England, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Joana Neves and her boyfriend Eduardo Leitao pose for a portrait at Silverbox Studio in Lisbon February 14, 2014. Silverbox Studio is a photography studio which uses large old format cameras to take portraits and old processes of developing. The...more
Joana Neves and her boyfriend Eduardo Leitao pose for a portrait at Silverbox Studio in Lisbon February 14, 2014. Silverbox Studio is a photography studio which uses large old format cameras to take portraits and old processes of developing. The studio celebrated Valentine's Day with the event "Gosto de ti", offering photo sessions for lovers at 20 euros per portrait. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A person climbs on the Bolshoi Dome, one of the ice hockey venues, before the medals ceremony during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
