Editor's Choice
An aerial view shows Independence Square during clashes between anti-government protesters and Interior Ministry members and riot police in central Kiev February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Olga Yakimovich
An aerial view shows Independence Square during clashes between anti-government protesters and Interior Ministry members and riot police in central Kiev February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Olga Yakimovich
Civilians run from the site of an explosion in the southern suburbs of Beirut February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir
Civilians run from the site of an explosion in the southern suburbs of Beirut February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir
Ultra-orthodox Jewish bride Rivka Hannah Krois watches her groom dance after their traditional wedding ceremony in the Mea Shearim neighborhood of Jerusalem early February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-orthodox Jewish bride Rivka Hannah Krois watches her groom dance after their traditional wedding ceremony in the Mea Shearim neighborhood of Jerusalem early February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An anti-government protester stands near Thai soldiers guarding a Defense Ministry compound, which is serving as a temporary office for Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, in north Bangkok February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
An anti-government protester stands near Thai soldiers guarding a Defense Ministry compound, which is serving as a temporary office for Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, in north Bangkok February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Russia's Yulia Lipnitskaya reacts at the end of her program during the Figure Skating Women's Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Russia's Yulia Lipnitskaya reacts at the end of her program during the Figure Skating Women's Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Dawoodi Bohra Muslims raise their arms as they take blessings from their new spiritual leader Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin in Mumbai, India February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Dawoodi Bohra Muslims raise their arms as they take blessings from their new spiritual leader Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin in Mumbai, India February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Opposition supporter Genesis Carmona is evacuated on a motorcycle after being shot in the head during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in Valencia, some 100 miles (160 km) from Caracas, Venezuela February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mauricio...more
Opposition supporter Genesis Carmona is evacuated on a motorcycle after being shot in the head during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in Valencia, some 100 miles (160 km) from Caracas, Venezuela February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mauricio Centeno-Notitarde
Anti-government protesters stand behind burning barricades in Kiev's Independence Square February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Anti-government protesters stand behind burning barricades in Kiev's Independence Square February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
French President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend a news conference after a joint Franco-German cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
French President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend a news conference after a joint Franco-German cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A member of a heavily-armed militia group is seen with his weapon in Freedom Square in Benghazi February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
A member of a heavily-armed militia group is seen with his weapon in Freedom Square in Benghazi February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Italy's Nadya Ochner competes during the women's snowboard parallel giant slalom qualification run at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Italy's Nadya Ochner competes during the women's snowboard parallel giant slalom qualification run at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Anti-government protesters take cover behind shields as they gather in Independence Square in central Kiev February 19, 2014. Ukraine's interim prime minister said on Wednesday that protests which brought violent clashes with police on Tuesday...more
Anti-government protesters take cover behind shields as they gather in Independence Square in central Kiev February 19, 2014. Ukraine's interim prime minister said on Wednesday that protests which brought violent clashes with police on Tuesday amounted to an attempted coup. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A man stands at the balcony of a damaged building at the site of an explosion in the southern suburbs of Beirut February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A man stands at the balcony of a damaged building at the site of an explosion in the southern suburbs of Beirut February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis's mantle as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis's mantle as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
People rest inside Mikhailovsky Zlatoverkhy Cathedral (St. Michael's golden-domed cathedral), which serves as a temporary shelter and a first-aid post for anti-government protesters, in Kiev February 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
People rest inside Mikhailovsky Zlatoverkhy Cathedral (St. Michael's golden-domed cathedral), which serves as a temporary shelter and a first-aid post for anti-government protesters, in Kiev February 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Supporters of opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez are hit by police's water canon during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Supporters of opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez are hit by police's water canon during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A South Sudanese girl, who has been displaced by the fighting, wears headphones in a camp for displaced persons in the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) compound in Tongping in Juba, South Sudan February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea...more
A South Sudanese girl, who has been displaced by the fighting, wears headphones in a camp for displaced persons in the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) compound in Tongping in Juba, South Sudan February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
Bayern Munich's Arjen Robben stands on an advertising board after the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Bayern Munich's Arjen Robben stands on an advertising board after the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Singer Lorde performs at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Singer Lorde performs at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Latvia's goalie Kristers Gudlevskis and Latvia's Kristaps Sotnieks combine to make a goal line save from Canada's Patrick Marleau in the third period of their men's quarter-finals ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 19,...more
Latvia's goalie Kristers Gudlevskis and Latvia's Kristaps Sotnieks combine to make a goal line save from Canada's Patrick Marleau in the third period of their men's quarter-finals ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Margaret Avery, 71, and her husband Michael Avery, 76, pose with their grandson Tom, 21, who suffers from Aspergers and epilepsy inside the flooded Somerset village of Moorland February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Margaret Avery, 71, and her husband Michael Avery, 76, pose with their grandson Tom, 21, who suffers from Aspergers and epilepsy inside the flooded Somerset village of Moorland February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Jang Choon, who has been selected as one of 82 participants of the reunion ceremony this Thursday, picks up a picture of his youngest brother Jang Ha-choon whom he will meet at a reunion ceremony, at his house in Namyangju, east of Seoul February 19,...more
Jang Choon, who has been selected as one of 82 participants of the reunion ceremony this Thursday, picks up a picture of his youngest brother Jang Ha-choon whom he will meet at a reunion ceremony, at his house in Namyangju, east of Seoul February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Russian fans react as they watch a broadcast of the ice hockey quarter-final match between Russia and Finland in the Olympic Park during the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Russian fans react as they watch a broadcast of the ice hockey quarter-final match between Russia and Finland in the Olympic Park during the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
An anti-government protester smoke while manning a barricade in Kiev's Independence Square February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An anti-government protester smoke while manning a barricade in Kiev's Independence Square February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.